Mitsubishi Electric : and Thai-based Forth EMS Sign MOU for Defense Business Partnership
July 16, 2024 at 10:12 pm EDT
Share
Corporate News
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE No. 3719
TOKYO, July 17, 2024 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Thailand's Forth EMS Public Company Limited on July 16 to explore opportunities to co-manufacture Mitsubishi Electric's Transmit/Receive Modules for use in the Air Surveillance Radar Systems Mitsubishi Electric manufactures.
Under the MOU, the two companies expect to establish an enhanced collaborative structure for co-manufacturing, and will discuss and agree on the workshare and manufacturing structure. In the future, the collaboration will leverage Forth EMS's expertise and experience in electronics manufacturing services to strengthen the partnership and also Mitsubishi Electric's defense business supply chain.
Based on the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology set out by the Japanese government in 2014, Mitsubishi Electric is cooperating with the Japanese government in joint-development, equipment-transfer and supply-chain initiatives involving overseas governments and companies, aiming to contribute to Japan's national security and defense industry through the strengthening of deterrence by leveraging technology.
PDF Version (PDF : 205 KB)
Inquiry
Media contact
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Related articles
Corporate News
Jul 10, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric Signs MOU with Northrop Grumman, Will Collaborate in the Supply of Defense Equipment
Jun 28, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric Signs Pilot Contract with RTX's Raytheon to Repair U.S. and Allied Forces Fighter Radars
Jun 21, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric Data Scientist Team Wins Gold in Kaggle Competition
Search by category or yearSelected item2024
All
Category
Financial Information
Corporate News
Environmental News
Research & Development
Air Conditioning Systems
Automotive Equipment
Building Systems
Energy Systems
Factory Automation Systems
Home Product
Information & Communication Systems
Public Systems
Semiconductors & Devices
Space Systems
Transportation Systems
Visual Information Systems
Year
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on
17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
17 July 2024 02:11:03 UTC.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electric and electronic equipment. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products and by services as follows:
- industrial automation equipment (28.6%): programmable controllers, motor operators, counters, industrial robots, clutches, etc.;
- electric equipment (24.2%): generators, motors, transformers, power circuit breakers, testing systems, etc.;
- household appliances (22.4%): televisions, video recorders, air conditioners, refrigerators, lamps, vacuum cleaners, etc.;
- information and communication equipment (6.9%): mobile phones, satellites, aerials, medical and audiovisual equipment, servers, computers, etc.;
- electronic components and devices (4.7%): memory, logic integrated circuits, monitors, plasma screens, printed circuit cards, etc.;
- other (13.2%): financial services, real estate management, engineering and maintenance services, etc.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (52.1%), Asia (24.9%), Europe (11.1%), North America (10.3%) and other (1.6%).