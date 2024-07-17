Corporate News

TOKYO, July 17, 2024 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Thailand's Forth EMS Public Company Limited on July 16 to explore opportunities to co-manufacture Mitsubishi Electric's Transmit/Receive Modules for use in the Air Surveillance Radar Systems Mitsubishi Electric manufactures.

Under the MOU, the two companies expect to establish an enhanced collaborative structure for co-manufacturing, and will discuss and agree on the workshare and manufacturing structure. In the future, the collaboration will leverage Forth EMS's expertise and experience in electronics manufacturing services to strengthen the partnership and also Mitsubishi Electric's defense business supply chain.

Based on the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology set out by the Japanese government in 2014, Mitsubishi Electric is cooperating with the Japanese government in joint-development, equipment-transfer and supply-chain initiatives involving overseas governments and companies, aiming to contribute to Japan's national security and defense industry through the strengthening of deterrence by leveraging technology.

