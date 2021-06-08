Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Electric : Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Electric Sign MoU to Move Faster to Develop Gas Solutions With Zero Global-Warming Potential in the High-Voltage Power Transmission Industry

06/08/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On June 5 (World Environment Day*), Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Electric signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study on the joint development of high-voltage switching solutions with zero global-warming potential (GWP) that substitute greenhouse gases with clean air for insulation. Both companies will research methods for scaling up the application of clean-air insulation technology to higher voltages. They’ll start with a 245-kV dead-tank circuit breaker that will speed up the availability of climate-neutral high-voltage switching solutions for customers around the globe. Both partners will continue to manufacture, sell, and service switchgear solutions independently.

In most of the world's substations, sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) – the most potent greenhouse gas in the world, with a potential for global warming roughly 23,500 times greater than CO2, – is still the insulating gas of choice. Even with a very low number of leakages, the impact on global warming is significant. In light of the drive toward global decarbonization, the demand for alternatives is growing as operators seek future-proof technologies that significantly reduce the carbon footprint of their systems. At the same time, regulations to reduce or prohibit the use of fluorinated gases in the electrical industry are being reviewed and implemented in various parts of the world.

Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Electric are pioneers in the development of high-voltage switching solutions. Both companies have been working on the development of SF6-free gas-insulated switching solutions that replace the greenhouse gas with clean air, a pure mixture of nitrogen and oxygen, in order to contribute to global carbon-neutrality goals. To date, clean-air insulation is the only alternative to greenhouse gases and therefore poses zero health and safety risks. In conjunction with vacuum interrupters, a higher performance for switching applications is ensured, even compared with all known SF6 circuit breakers.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
02:01aMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Electric Sign MoU to Move F..
BU
06/03MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : Board Mulls Repurchase Of $455.5 Million Of Shares
MT
06/03MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : Corporate Strategy
PU
06/03MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : Notice Regarding Repurchase of Company Shares
PU
05/28MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : Matters for Internet Disclosure upon the Convocation of t..
PU
05/28MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : Notice of Convocation of the 150th Ordinary General Meeti..
PU
05/26MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : to Increase Air Conditioner Production in Turkey
PU
05/24MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : Nagoya Works and Industrial Mechatronics Systems Works Ac..
BU
05/24MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : Nagoya Works and Industrial Mechatronics Systems Works Ac..
PU
05/04PRESS RELEASE : TeamViewer AG: Q1 2021 - TeamViewer prepares the ground for long..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 188 B 38 277 M 38 277 M
Net income 2021 163 B 1 490 M 1 490 M
Net cash 2021 344 B 3 146 M 3 146 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 3 882 B 35 535 M 35 477 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 146 518
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1 910,59 JPY
Last Close Price 1 809,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Tadashi Kawagoishi CFO, Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Eiichiro Mitani Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Kunihiko Kaga Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION16.22%35 535
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.24.95%661 267
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.28%158 491
SIEMENS AG15.76%132 585
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY28.80%122 111
3M COMPANY16.56%118 097