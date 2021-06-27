Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Electric : to Establish 5G OPEN INNOVATION Lab

06/27/2021 | 10:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Information & Communication Systems

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE No. 3418

TOKYO, June 28, 2021 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will soon begin operating the 5G OPEN INNOVATION Lab™ to collaborate with customers and partner companies on research and test demonstrations of 'local 5G' private mobile communication systems. The 132-square-meter facility, based in the company's Information Technology R&D Center in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, will open on June 30. Mitsubishi Electric was recently licensed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) to operate local 5G mobile communication systems designed for private use by municipalities and companies in designated areas to meet specific needs.

5G OPEN INNOVATION Lab

The lab's 4.8GHz-4.9GHz test environment will be used to research and demonstrate solutions for specific business, etc. needs from initial stages. In particular, they will perform comparative verifications of local 5G and other wireless methods, such as Wi-Fi 6 and private LTE, to determine the best communication method for each application and purpose.

Background and Purpose

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) sanctioned the private use of local 5G systems by enterprises and municipalities in December 2019, and then 4.6GHz-4.9GHz as a sub-6 GHz band for the construction of wide-area local 5G systems in December 2020. The environment in Japan is now ready for the deployment and expected growth of these private 5G systems and related solutions.
Mitsubishi Electric first launched a local 5G demonstration using millimeter-wave bands at its Nagoya Works in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture in May 2020, and since then has been verifying the practical application of the technology for manufacturing.
Mitsubishi Electric will now open the 5G OPEN INNOVATION Lab to collaborate with customers and partners in using the 4.8GHz-4.9GHz sub-6 frequency range to address specific private communication needs, including through the development of related new 5G businesses and services. Customers and partners will be able to perform test demonstrations of potential business solutions using their own applications as well as those of Mitsubishi Electric, including for comparison with and evaluation against Wi-Fi 6, private LTE and other wireless systems.

Future Aims

Mitsubishi Electric aims to combine its own systems and equipment with local 5G systems in solutions that it will develop, build and provide on a one-stop basis. It also aims to create related new businesses and services in collaboration with customers and partners. In addition to studying various local 5G demonstrations, Mitsubishi Electric plans to conduct a wide range of test demonstrations at the lab, including the automatic and remote-control operation of mobile robots via 5G.

Inquiry Media contact Customer Inquiries
  • Business Innovation & DX Strategy Division
    Tel: +81-3-3218-4885
    Business Innovation Group
    Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Related articles
  • Information & Communication Systems

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 02:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
06/27MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : to Establish 5G OPEN INNOVATION Lab
PU
06/08MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : to Launch T-series 2.0kV IGBT Module for Industrial Use
PU
06/08MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Electric Sign MoU to Move F..
BU
06/03MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : Board Mulls Repurchase Of $455.5 Million Of Shares
MT
06/03MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : Corporate Strategy
PU
06/03MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : Notice Regarding Repurchase of Company Shares
PU
05/28MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : Matters for Internet Disclosure upon the Convocation of t..
PU
05/28MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : Notice of Convocation of the 150th Ordinary General Meeti..
PU
05/26MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : to Increase Air Conditioner Production in Turkey
PU
05/24MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : Nagoya Works and Industrial Mechatronics Systems Works Ac..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 188 B 37 837 M 37 837 M
Net income 2021 163 B 1 473 M 1 473 M
Net cash 2021 344 B 3 110 M 3 110 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 2,13%
Capitalization 3 600 B 32 500 M 32 520 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 146 518
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 678,00 JPY
Average target price 1 926,47 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takeshi Sugiyama Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Tadashi Kawagoishi CFO, Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Eiichiro Mitani Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Kunihiko Kaga Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION7.77%32 500
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.19.32%636 679
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.84%151 927
SIEMENS AG16.51%130 669
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.85%115 527
3M COMPANY11.42%112 892