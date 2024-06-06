Mitsubishi Electric : to Launch Support Service for Accelerated System Development with LV100 Power Semiconductors
June 05, 2024 at 10:04 pm EDT
Semiconductors & Devices
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE No. 3708
Adoption flow of power semiconductors for inverter systems and service details provided lately
TOKYO, June 6, 2024 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will launch a web-based service on June 28 to provide data on the design and validation of a proprietary prototype inverter* equipped with a module containing three LV100 insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), aiming to help customers accelerate their development of high-power inverters for applications such as photovoltaic power-generation systems. Customers involved in developing prototype inverter systems with LV100 packages are expected to use reference information provided by the service to reduce their design, manufacture and validation workloads. The service will be exhibited at major trade shows, including Power Conversion Intelligent Motion (PCIM) Europe 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany from June 11 to 13.
The prototype inverter includes a package of three parallel LV100 industrial IGBTs in a module measuring 100mm x 140mm module, typical of those used in high-power inverter systems. The reference data will include design data, such as geometry, component layout and electrical circuitry, as well as evaluation data such as temperatures, short-circuit protection, current balance and computer-aided engineering (CAE) validation results.
*Redeveloped based on the prototype inverter co-developed by Tamura Corporation, National Taipei University of Technology (NTUT) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
