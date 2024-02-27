Will expand communication range and reduce power consumption

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will begin shipping samples of its new 6.5W silicon radio-frequency (RF) high-power metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) for use in RF high-power amplifiers of commercial handheld two-way radios (walkie-talkies) on February 28. The model, which achieves an industry-leading 6.5W output power from a 3.6V single-cell lithium-ion battery, is expected to extend the range and reduce the power consumption of commercial radio equipment.

With the growing popularity of 3.6V lithium-ion batteries in smartphones, the commercial radio industry has been expected to develop higher power products using these batteries, which are less expensive than conventional 7.2V batteries. But until now, the use of 3.6V batteries resulted in reduced output power for commercial radio amplifiers which require higher output than smartphones, so the market has been waiting for MOSFETs capable of increasing the output power of 3.6V batteries.

In response, Mitsubishi Electric has now developed a high-power silicon MOSFET (RD06LUS2) that achieves unmatched power output and high drain efficiency for commercial radios operating at 3.6V. In addition, a package containing two of these MOSFET chips can save space on printed circuit boards for commercial radios and contribute to lower assembly costs.

