Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-24 am EDT
1629.50 JPY   +0.43%
02:11aMitsubishi Electric to Restructure Its Automotive-equipment Business
BU
04/19Mitsubishi Electric Implements System for Overseas Employees to Work Remotely
MT
04/19Persistently Downbeat Japanese Manufacturers Drive Stock Market Decline; Seven & I Ignores Shareholder's Proposal for Dismissal of President
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Electric to Restructure Its Automotive-equipment Business

04/24/2023 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has decided to drastically restructure its automotive-equipment business in accordance with a resolution adopted at the company's Executive Officers' Meeting held today. The restructure is designed to streamline decision-making in the business and accelerate the transformation of the company's automotive-equipment business in the face of rapid changes in this industry, including the shift to connected, autonomous, shared & service, and electric (CASE). Under the plan, Mitsubishi Electric now aims to spin off its automotive-equipment business in order to improve operational efficiency and restructure the business portfolio for greater profitability.

Last year, Mitsubishi Electric introduced a new Business Area structure to strengthen the company's business portfolio by reorganizing it into business areas that have the delegated authority needed to act with speed and efficiency.

As a first major step in CASE-related businesses, including electrification and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which have promising market potential and will require very high levels of investment, Mitsubishi Electric is seeking to collaborate with excellent partners that offer technological synergies. Focusing strategically on these fields and leveraging Mitsubishi Electric's cutting-edge technologies is expected to put the automotive-equipment business on a stronger growth trajectory.

Second, in fields where Mitsubishi Electric has competitive advantages, such as electric power-steering system products, strategies will focus on cost reduction and efficiency enhancement, reviewing business terms with customers, including to accelerate price shifting, and reallocating resources to the most profitable projects and models.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
02:11aMitsubishi Electric to Restructure Its Automotive-equipment Business
BU
04/19Mitsubishi Electric Implements System for Overseas Employees to Work Remotely
MT
04/19Persistently Downbeat Japanese Manufacturers Drive Stock Market Decline; Seven & I Igno..
MT
04/17Mitsubishi Electric's New Car Technology Uses Biometric Information to Detect Serious P..
BU
04/17Mitsubishi Electric Corporation's New Car Technology Uses Biometric Information to Dete..
CI
04/13L3Harris Technologies Gets Contract to Provide Geostationary Imager, Sounder for Monito..
MT
04/10Mitsubishi Electric to Provide Additional Disaster Relief to Earthquake-affected Areas ..
BU
04/06Mitsubishi Electric Named CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for Three Consecutive Years an..
BU
03/30Mitsubishi Electric Announces Director Candidates
BU
03/30Mitsubishi Electric Announces Directors Retirements
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 955 B 36 896 M 36 896 M
Net income 2023 219 B 1 630 M 1 630 M
Net cash 2023 298 B 2 220 M 2 220 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 3 426 B 25 508 M 25 508 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 145 696
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 622,50 JPY
Average target price 1 736,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takeshi Sugiyama Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Tadashi Kawagoishi CFO, Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Mitoji Yabunaka Chairman
Eiichiro Mitani Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Kunihiko Kaga Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION23.52%25 508
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.50%130 531
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY52.87%108 494
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.7.21%71 996
3M COMPANY-12.88%57 617
HITACHI, LTD.15.50%53 949
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer