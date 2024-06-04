  • Semiconductors & Devices

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE No. 3707

16W GaN PAM for 5G massive MIMO base stations (MGFS52G38MB)

TOKYO, June 4, 2024 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will begin shipping samples of a new 16W-average-power gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifier module (PAM) for 5G massive MIMO1 (mMIMO) base stations on June 11. PAMs, which can be used in 32T32R mMIMO antennas2 to reduce the manufacturing cost and power consumption of 5G mMIMO base stations, are expected to be increasingly deployed as 5G networks expand from urban centers to regional areas. Mitsubishi Electric will exhibit its new 16W GaN PAM in the USA at IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2024 in Washington, DC, from June 18-20.

In September 2023, Mitsubishi Electric began providing samples of a GaN PAM that achieves an average output power of 8W (39dBm) over a wide frequency range from 3.4 to 3.8GHz, suitable for 64T64R mMIMO antennas3 of 5G base stations. The 16W (42dBm) GaN PAM announced today achieves even higher average output power over a wide frequency range from 3.3 to 3.8GHz and is suitable for 32T32R mMIMO antennas, extending the communication range of 5G mMIMO base stations and lowering their manufacturing cost by reducing the required number of PAMs.


  1. 1Wireless technology using multiple antennas in both transmitter and receiver to improve communication speed and quality
  2. 2Massive MIMO antenna consisting of 32 transmitters and receivers
  3. 3Massive MIMO antenna consisting of 64 transmitters and receivers
  • PDF Version (PDF : 331 KB)
Inquiry Media contact
  • Public Relations Division
    Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Customer Inquiries
  • Semiconductor & Device Marketing Div.B
    Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
