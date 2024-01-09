Official MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION press release

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will donate a total of 30 million yen (approximately US$200,000) to aid victims of earthquakes that struck Noto Peninsula in Japan. The donation will be made through the Japanese Red Cross Society.

The company also plans to make additional donations through Mitsubishi Electric SOCIO-ROOTS Fund, a gift-matching program which matches and doubles donations from employees.

The Mitsubishi Electric Group expresses its deepest sympathies to all those affected by the disaster and extends its very sincerest wishes for a speedy recovery.

