Mitsubishi Electric to Support Earthquake Relief in Southern Turkey

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will donate a total of 20 million yen (approximately US$ 152,672) to aid victims of earthquakes that struck Southern Turkey. The donation will be made through the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Japan.

The company's local subsidiaries in Turkey also plan to make a donation, and the Mitsubishi Electric Group will continue to provide support for recovery.

The Mitsubishi Electric Group expresses its deepest sympathies to all those affected by the disaster and extends its very sincerest wishes for a speedy recovery.

