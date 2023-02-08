Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-08 am EST
1490.00 JPY   -0.96%
04:36aMitsubishi Electric to Support Earthquake Relief in Southern Turkey
BU
02/03Japan startup selling $550,000 Star Wars-inspired hoverbike to list on NASDAQ
RE
02/03Mitsubishi Electric Books 48% Increase in Fiscal Q3 Attributable Profit; Raises FY23 Revenue Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Electric to Support Earthquake Relief in Southern Turkey

02/08/2023 | 04:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will donate a total of 20 million yen (approximately US$ 152,672) to aid victims of earthquakes that struck Southern Turkey. The donation will be made through the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Japan.
The company's local subsidiaries in Turkey also plan to make a donation, and the Mitsubishi Electric Group will continue to provide support for recovery.

The Mitsubishi Electric Group expresses its deepest sympathies to all those affected by the disaster and extends its very sincerest wishes for a speedy recovery.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” The company recorded a revenue of 4,476.7 billion yen (U.S.$ 36.7 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com
*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥122=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2022


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
04:36aMitsubishi Electric to Support Earthquake Relief in Southern Turkey
BU
02/03Japan startup selling $550,000 Star Wars-inspired hoverbike to list on NASDAQ
RE
02/03Mitsubishi Electric Books 48% Increase in Fiscal Q3 Attributable Profit; Raises FY23 Re..
MT
02/02Mitsubishi Electric Delists from LSE's Main Market
MT
02/01Mitsubishi Electric Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First 9 Months and..
BU
02/01Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year End..
CI
02/01Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mostly Rise After Fed Slo..
DJ
01/30Jefferies Upgrades Mitsubishi Electric to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to 1,650 ..
MT
01/17Start of Bank of Japan Policy Meeting Galvanizes Japanese Stock Traders; Shares of Toyo..
MT
01/16Authorities Suspend Quality Certifications for Mitsubishi Electric's Communication Syst..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 943 B 37 631 M 37 631 M
Net income 2023 216 B 1 644 M 1 644 M
Net cash 2023 277 B 2 112 M 2 112 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 2,66%
Capitalization 3 177 B 24 191 M 24 191 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 145 696
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 504,50 JPY
Average target price 1 596,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takeshi Sugiyama Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Tadashi Kawagoishi CFO, Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Mitoji Yabunaka Chairman
Eiichiro Mitani Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Kunihiko Kaga Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION14.54%24 191
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.12%138 142
SIEMENS AG8.65%119 399
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY26.51%89 719
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.9.93%73 497
3M COMPANY-2.85%64 207