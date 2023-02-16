Mitsubishi Estate : Notice Concerning a Change of President
02/16/2023 | 12:09am EST
February 16, 2023
To whom it may concern:
Company name:
Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Junichi Yoshida,
President and Chief Executive Officer
Securities code:
8802
Contact:
Motohiro Sato,
General Manager,
Corporate Communications Department
Telephone:
+81-3-3287-5200
Notice Concerning a Change of President
Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Mitsubishi Estate") announces the decision made at the Board of Directors' meeting held today to approve a change of company president and Chairman of the Board on April 1, 2023. Details of this decision are as follows.
1. Details of the Change
Name
Title and Duties
New
Former
Hirotaka Sugiyama
Director
Chairman of the Board
Chairman of the Board
Director, Representative Corporate
Junichi Yoshida
Executive Officer, President & Chief
Executive Officer
Director , Representative Corporate
Director, Representative Corporate
Atsushi Nakajima
Executive Officer, President & Chief
Executive Officer, Executive
Executive Officer
Vice President,
2. Biography of the President To be Appointed
Name
Atsushi Nakajima
Date of Birth
August 9, 1963
Biography
April 1986 Joined Mitsubishi Estate
April 2011 Director, Deputy President of Rockefeller Group International, Inc.
January 2014
President & Chief Executive Officer of Rockefeller Group International, Inc.
April 2015
Executive Officer,
President & Chief Executive Officer of Rockefeller Group International, Inc.
April 2016 Executive Officer, General Manager of Americas & Europe Business Department
April 2017
Executive Officer, General Manager of International Business Planning Department
April 2018
Senior Executive Officer, In charge of International Business Planning Department
April 2020
Senior Executive Officer, In charge of Project Planning Department, Urban Project
Development Department,Logistics Facilities Development Department, Hotel
1
Business Department
April 2022 Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Executive Vice President,
In charge of Corporate Planning Department, Sustainability Management and Promotion Department
June 2022 Director, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, In charge of Corporate Planning Department, Sustainability Management and Promotion Department
April 2023 Director, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer（planned）
Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 05:08:01 UTC.