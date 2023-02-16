Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8802   JP3899600005

MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.

(8802)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:46:38 2023-02-16 am EST
1625.00 JPY   +1.06%
12:09aMitsubishi Estate : Notice Concerning a Change of President
PU
02/10Mitsubishi Estate Logs 18% Jump in Fiscal Nine-Month Attributable Profit, Cuts FY23 Revenue Target
MT
02/09Japanese shares rise on robust corporate outlook, Tokyo Electron shines
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Estate : Notice Concerning a Change of President

02/16/2023 | 12:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 16, 2023

To whom it may concern:

Company name:

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Junichi Yoshida,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Securities code:

8802

Contact:

Motohiro Sato,

General Manager,

Corporate Communications Department

Telephone:

+81-3-3287-5200

Notice Concerning a Change of President

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Mitsubishi Estate") announces the decision made at the Board of Directors' meeting held today to approve a change of company president and Chairman of the Board on April 1, 2023. Details of this decision are as follows.

1. Details of the Change

Name

Title and Duties

New

Former

Hirotaka Sugiyama

Director

Chairman of the Board

Chairman of the Board

Director, Representative Corporate

Junichi Yoshida

Executive Officer, President & Chief

Executive Officer

Director , Representative Corporate

Director, Representative Corporate

Atsushi Nakajima

Executive Officer, President & Chief

Executive Officer, Executive

Executive Officer

Vice President,

2. Biography of the President To be Appointed

Name

Atsushi Nakajima

Date of Birth

August 9, 1963

Biography

April 1986 Joined Mitsubishi Estate

April 2011 Director, Deputy President of Rockefeller Group International, Inc.

January 2014

President & Chief Executive Officer of Rockefeller Group International, Inc.

April 2015

Executive Officer,

President & Chief Executive Officer of Rockefeller Group International, Inc.

April 2016 Executive Officer, General Manager of Americas & Europe Business Department

April 2017

Executive Officer, General Manager of International Business Planning Department

April 2018

Senior Executive Officer, In charge of International Business Planning Department

April 2020

Senior Executive Officer, In charge of Project Planning Department, Urban Project

Development Department,Logistics Facilities Development Department, Hotel

1

Business Department

April 2022 Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Executive Vice President,

In charge of Corporate Planning Department, Sustainability Management and Promotion Department

June 2022 Director, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, In charge of Corporate Planning Department, Sustainability Management and Promotion Department

April 2023 Director, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officerplanned

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 05:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.
12:09aMitsubishi Estate : Notice Concerning a Change of President
PU
02/10Mitsubishi Estate Logs 18% Jump in Fiscal Nine-Month Attributable Profit, Cuts FY23 Rev..
MT
02/09Japanese shares rise on robust corporate outlook, Tokyo Electron shines
RE
02/09Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending..
CI
02/09Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March..
CI
02/01Mitsubishi Estate : Notice Regarding Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
02/01Mitsubishi Estate : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase
PU
02/01Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (TSE:8802) completed the ac..
CI
01/12Tuan Sing JV to Lease Out Retail Space at The Grand Outlet Mall in Jakarta to Indonesia..
MT
01/06Softer Yen Helps Lift Tokyo Shares Friday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 413 B 10 520 M 10 520 M
Net income 2023 169 B 1 262 M 1 262 M
Net Debt 2023 2 449 B 18 241 M 18 241 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 2,39%
Capitalization 2 103 B 15 664 M 15 664 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
EV / Sales 2024 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 10 202
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 608,00 JPY
Average target price 2 188,46 JPY
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junichi Yoshida President & Director
Hirotaka Sugiyama Executive Officer
Futoshi Chiba Head-Administration & Technology
Bunroku Naganuma Executive Officer
Shin Ebihara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.-5.14%15 971
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.59%41 233
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.94%33 429
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.67%27 955
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.07%27 359
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED6.87%23 511