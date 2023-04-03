Mitsubishi Estate : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

April 3, 2023

To whom it may concern:

Company name: Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.

Representative: Atsushi Nakajima, President and Chief Executive Officer Securities code: 8802 Contact: Keiko Nakano, General Manager of the Corporate Communications Department Telephone: +81-3-3287-5200

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

（Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act）

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (hereafter the "Company") announced today the status of repurchase its own shares under Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. Details are as follows.

(1) Class of shares repurchased Common shares (2) Total number of shares repurchased 5,603,100 shares (3) Total amount of repurchase price 9,153,483,350 yen (4) Period of repurchase From March 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023 (5) Method of repurchase Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at the board of directors meeting held on November 10, 2022

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased Common shares (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased 70,000,000 shares (Maximum) (5.29% of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock)) (3) Total amount of repurchase price 100 billion yen (Maximum) (4) Period of repurchase From November 11, 2022 to November 10, 2023 (5) Method of repurchase Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The total number of shares repurchased and total amount of repurchase price accumulated after the date of resolution at the board of directors meeting held on November 10, 2022 (as of March 31, 2023)