    8802   JP3899600005

MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.

(8802)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-03 am EDT
1608.00 JPY   +2.00%
Mitsubishi Estate : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

04/03/2023
April 3, 2023

To whom it may concern:

Company name: Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Atsushi Nakajima,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Securities code: 8802

Contact:

Keiko Nakano,

General Manager of

the Corporate Communications Department

Telephone:

+81-3-3287-5200

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (hereafter the "Company") announced today the status of repurchase its own shares under Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. Details are as follows.

(1)

Class of shares repurchased

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares repurchased

5,603,100 shares

(3)

Total amount of repurchase price

9,153,483,350 yen

(4)

Period of repurchase

From March 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023

(5)

Method of repurchase

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at the board of directors meeting held on November 10, 2022

(1)

Class of shares to be repurchased

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares to be repurchased

70,000,000 shares (Maximum)

(5.29% of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock))

(3)

Total amount of repurchase price

100 billion yen (Maximum)

(4)

Period of repurchase

From November 11, 2022 to November 10, 2023

(5)

Method of repurchase

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The total number of shares repurchased and total amount of repurchase price accumulated after the date of resolution at the board of directors meeting held on November 10, 2022 (as of March 31, 2023)

Total number of shares repurchased

26,642,000 shares

Total amount of repurchase price

45,764,734,400 yen

End of document

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 08:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
