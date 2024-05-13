FY2023
(The Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024)
IR Data Book
For details of the "Long-Term Management Plan 2030", which began from April 2020, please see the following link.
https://www.mec.co.jp/en/ir/plan2030/
Definition of Term（Changes from previous versions）
"FY2023" means the Group's fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and other fiscal years mean in a corresponding manner
Copyright @ MITSUBISHI ESTATE Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
Contents
Financial Supplemental Data
Business Overview
Commercial Property Business
Office Buildings
Outlet Malls, Retail Properties, Logistics Facilities, Hotels, and Airports
Residential Business
International Business
Investment Management Business
Investment/Financial Data, etc.
ESG Initiatives
Overview of the "Long-Term Management Plan 2030"
03
17
20
23
40
50
56
69
74
79
85
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.
IR Data Book 2
Financial Supplemental Data
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.
IR Data Book 3
Financial Supplemental Data
1. Summary of Segment Changes
Old Segment
Commercial Property Business Group
Residential Business Group
International Business Group
Investment Management Business Group
Architectural Design & Engineering
Business Group
Real Estate Services Business Group
New Segment
Commercial Property Business Group
Marunouchi Property Business Group
Residential Business Group
International Business Group
Investment Management Business Group
Architectural Design & Engineering
Business Group
Real Estate Services Business Group
IR Data Book 4
Financial Supplemental Data
2. FY2023 Income Statement Results
Millions of yen (rounded down)
FY2023
FY2022
Change
Results
Results
Commercial Property Business
849,771
777,424
72,346
Residential Business
398,827
346,419
52,407
International Business
173,770
176,130
(2,360)
Investment Management Business
30,962
35,878
(4,915)
Architectural Design & Engineering
73,265
60,774
12,491
Business and Real Estate Services Business
Other
11,009
11,801
(792)
Elimination
(32,918)
(30,602)
(2,316)
Operating revenue
1,504,687
1,377,827
126,860
Commercial Property Business
211,795
188,852
22,943
Residential Business
38,888
35,037
3,851
International Business
51,448
89,400
(37,952)
Investment Management Business
(1,619)
8,054
(9,673)
Architectural Design & Engineering
9,021
4,176
4,844
Business and Real Estate Services Business
Other
(1,577)
(2,121)
544
Elimination or Corporate
(29,328)
(26,696)
(2,632)
Operating profit
278,627
296,702
(18,075)
Non-operating income
15,809
14,361
1,448
(Share of profit of entities accounted for
308
260
47
using equity method)
Non-operating expenses
53,278
39,244
14,034
Ordinary profit
241,158
271,819
(30,661)
Extraordinary income
45,513
12,224
33,288
Extraordinary losses
12,138
31,141
(19,002)
Total income taxes
98,131
70,634
27,496
Profit attributable to non-controlling
7,968
16,924
(8,956)
interests
Profit attributable to owners of parent
168,432
165,343
3,089
Business profits
278,935
296,962
(18,027)
EBITDA
391,625
402,221
(10,596)
■ Breakdown of Extraordinary income
FY2023
FY2022
Millions of yen (rounded down)
Results
Results
Change
Gain on sale of non-current assets
10,381
8,921
1,460
Gain on sale of investment securities
30,280
3,303
26,977
Gain on amortization of negative
4,850
-
4,850
goodwill
Total
45,513
12,224
33,288
■ Breakdown of Extraordinary loss
FY2023
Millions of yen (rounded down)
FY2022
Change
Results
Results
Loss related to retirement of non-
-
17,741
(17,741)
current assets
Loss on valuation of shares of
-
2,599
(2,599)
subsidiaries and associates
Impairment losses
-
3,535
(3,535)
Loss on valuation of equity investments
12,138
7,264
4,874
Total
12,138
31,141
(19,002)
■ Capital Gains(before G&A) included in Operating Profit
Millions of yen
(rounded off to the nearest billion)
FY2023
FY2022
Change
Results
Results
Commercial Property Business
52,000
42,000
10,000
Residential Business
23,000
24,000
(1,000)
International Business
32,000
61,000
(29,000)
Total
107,000
1270,000
(20,000)
IR Data Book 5
Financial Supplemental Data
3. FY2023 Income Statement Results (Main factors for increase/decrease)
FY2023
FY2022
Change
Main factors for increase/decrease
Millions of yen (rounded down)
Results
Results
Operating Profit
278,627
296,702
(18,075)
Commercial Property Business
211,795
188,852
＋22,943
+Strong performance of hotels and commercial properties, increased gain on
sale of properties
Capital Gain (before G&A)
52,000
42,000
＋10,000
Residential Business
38,888
35,037
＋3,851
+Increased profit of condominiums business
Capital Gain (before G&A)
23,000
24,000
(1,000)
International Business
51,448
89,400
(37,952)
-The absence of large capital gains recorded in the previous fiscal year
Capital Gain (before G&A)
32,000
61,000
(29,000)
Investment Management Business
(1,619)
8,054
(9,673)
-The adjustment of incentive fees (non-cash) reported in the previous fiscal
year
Architectural Design & Engineering
9,021
4,176
＋4,844
+Good performance of Architectural Design & Engineering Business and Real
Business and Real Estate Services Business
Estate Services Business
Other
(1,577)
(2,097)
＋519
Elimination or Corporate
(29,328)
(26,696)
(2,632)
IR Data Book 6
Financial Supplemental Data
4. FY2024 Income Statement Forecasts (FY2024 Forecasts vs. FY2023 Results)
Millions of yen (rounded down)
FY2024
FY2023
Change
Forecasts
Results
Commercial Property Business
519,000
499,138
19,862
Marunouchi Property Business
382,000
381,027
973
Residential Business
392,000
398,827
(6,827)
International Business
245,000
173,770
71,230
Investment Management Business
39,000
30,962
8,038
Architectural Design & Engineering
74,000
73,265
735
Business and Real Estate Services Business
Other
12,000
11,009
991
Elimination
(67,000)
(63,313)
(3,687)
Operating revenue
1,596,000
1,504,687
91,313
Commercial Property Business
110,000
114,730
(4,730)
Marunouchi Property Business
90,000
97,082
(7,082)
Residential Business
40,000
38,888
1,112
International Business
70,000
51,448
18,552
Investment Management Business
13,000
(1,619)
14,619
Architectural Design & Engineering
7,000
9,021
(2,021)
Business and Real Estate Services Business
■ Capital Gains included in Operating Profit (before G&A)
Millions of yen (rounded off
to the nearest billion)
FY2024
FY2023
Change
Forecasts
Results
Commercial Property Business
45,000
52,000
(7,000)
Residential Business
20,000
23,000
(3,000)
International Business
45,000
32,000
13,000
Total
110,000
107,000
3,000
*From FY2024, the former Commercial Property Business Group is split into the Commercial Property Business Group and the Marunouchi Property Business Group.
Other
(2,000)
(1,577)
(423)
Elimination or Corporate
(28,000)
(29,346)
1,346
Operating profit
300,000
278,627
21,373
Non-operating income
12,000
15,809
(3,809)
(Share of profit of entities accounted for
300
308
(8)
using equity method)
Non-operating expenses
60,000
53,278
6,722
Ordinary profit
252,000
241,158
10,842
Extraordinary income / losses
26,000
33,374
(7,374)
Total income taxes
92,000
98,131
(6,131)
Profit attributable to noncontrolling
13,000
7,968
5,032
interests
Profit attributable to owners of parent
173,000
168,432
4,568
Business profits
300,300
278,935
21,365
EBITDA
413,600
391,625
21,975
7
IR Data Book
Financial Supplemental Data
5. FY2024 Income Statement Forecasts (Main factors for increase/decrease)
FY2024
FY2022
Change
Main factors for increase/decrease
Millions of yen (rounded down)
Forecasts
Results
Operating Profit
300,000
278,627
＋21,373
Commercial Property Business
110,000
114,730
(4,730)
-Decrease gain on sale of properties
Capital Gain (before G&A)
45,000
52,000
(7,000)
-Decrease rental profit due to closure of buildings planned for
Marunouchi Property Business
90,000
97,082
(7,082) redevelopment/property sale, and increase expenses such as applicable
taxes
Residential Business
40,000
38,888
＋1,112
+Increase profit of condominium business
Capital Gain (before G&A)
20,000
23,000
(3,000)
International Business
70,000
51,448
＋18,552
+Increase gain on sale of properties, increase profit of condominium business
Capital Gain (before G&A)
45,000
32,000
＋13,000
Investment Management Business
13,000
(1,619)
＋14,619
+Rebound of adjustment of incentive fees
Architectural Design & Engineering
7,000
9,021
(2,021)
Business and Real Estate Services Business
Other
(2,000)
(1,577)
(422)
Elimination or Corporate
(28,000)
(29,346)
＋1,346
IR Data Book 8
Financial Supplemental Data
6. Balance Sheet
Millions of yen (rounded down)
As of
As of
Change
Mar. 31, 2024
Mar. 31, 2023
Current assets
1,945,088
1,616,602
328,485
Cash and deposits
273,951
225,011
48,939
Trade notes, accounts
89,174
69,987
19,187
receivable and contract assets
Real estate for sale
53,792
65,252
(11,460)
Real estate for sale in progress
453,008
420,956
32,051
Real estate for development
719
719
-
Equity investments
962,175
716,416
245,758
Other
112,265
118,256
(5,990)
Non-current assets
5,638,660
5,255,356
383,303
Total property, plant and
4,597,114
4,416,214
180,900
equipment
Total intangible assets
104,743
111,187
(6,444)
Investment securities
434,243
306,352
127,891
Other
502,559
421,602
80,956
Total assets
7,583,748
6,871,959
711,789
Millions of yen (rounded down)
As of
As of
Change
Mar. 31, 2024
Mar. 31, 2023
Liabilities
4,959,155
4,492,017
467,137
Current liabilities
871,447
855,337
16,110
Trade notes and accounts
87,094
66,407
20,687
payable
Short-term borrowings
231,378
194,881
36,497
Current portion of long-term
93,261
210,087
(116,825)
borrowings
Current portion of bonds payable
81,111
26,635
54,476
Other
378,601
357,326
21,276
Non-current liabilities
4,087,707
3,636,680
451,027
Bonds payable
799,472
820,584
(21,111)
Long-term borrowings
1,931,400
1,618,019
313,380
Other
1,356,835
1,198,077
158,758
Net assets
2,624,593
2,379,941
244,651
Shareholders' equity
1,463,054
1,399,299
63,754
Foreign currency translation
132,469
77,489
54,979
adjustment
Accumulated other
805,583
680,772
124,811
comprehensive income※
Share acquisition rights
71
193
(121)
Non-controlling interests
223,414
222,187
1,227
Total liabilities and net assets
7,583,748
6,871,959
711,789
※Total amount excluding foreign currency translation adjustment
IR Data Book 9
Financial Supplemental Data
7. Assets Breakdown (Consolidated) : As of March 31, 2024
Millions of yen (rounded down)
As of
As of
Change
Mar 31, 2024
Mar. 31, 2023
Inventories
Condominium(domestic)
380,572
344,572
36,000
International
16,150
27,611
(11,461)
US
5,420
17,697
(12,277)
Europe
-
-
-
Asia
10,730
9,913
817
Other
117,112
121,361
(4,249)
Total inventories
513,834
493,544
20,290
Equity investments
Domestic Office Building
72,500
56,810
15,690
Domestic(other)
110,154
80,975
29,179
International
779,520
578,630
200,890
US
365,304
298,349
66,955
Europe
42,620
42,957
(337)
Asia
371,595
237,323
134,272
Total equity investments
962,175
716,416
245,758
As of
As of
Change
Mar. 31, 2024
Mar. 31, 2023
Property, plant and equipment
Office Building(Commercial Property Business) *
981,816
3,128,790
(64,285)
Office Building(Marunouchi Property Business) *
2,082,689
Outlet Mall
134,625
137,313
(2,688)
Logistics Facility
186,837
106,355
80,482
Retail Property(Except Outlet Mall)
120,264
143,054
(22,790)
Rental Apartment
156,236
146,896
9,340
International
669,789
493,339
176,450
US
362,259
262,495
99,764
Europe
279,718
215,741
63,977
Asia
27,811
15,103
12,708
Other
264,858
260,467
4,391
Total property, plant and equipment
4,597,114
4,416,214
180,900
- From FY2024, the former Commercial Property Business Group is split into the Commercial Property Business Group and the Marunouchi Property Business Group.
IR Data Book 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2024 00:47:06 UTC.