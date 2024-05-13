FY2023

(The Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024)

IR Data Book

For details of the "Long-Term Management Plan 2030", which began from April 2020, please see the following link.

https://www.mec.co.jp/en/ir/plan2030/

Definition of TermChanges from previous versions

"FY2023" means the Group's fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and other fiscal years mean in a corresponding manner

Contents

Financial Supplemental Data

Business Overview

Commercial Property Business

Office Buildings

Outlet Malls, Retail Properties, Logistics Facilities, Hotels, and Airports

Residential Business

International Business

Investment Management Business

Investment/Financial Data, etc.

ESG Initiatives

Overview of the "Long-Term Management Plan 2030"

03

17

20

23

40

50

56

69

74

79

85

IR Data Book 2

Financial Supplemental Data

IR Data Book 3

Financial Supplemental Data

1. Summary of Segment Changes

Old Segment

Commercial Property Business Group

Residential Business Group

International Business Group

Investment Management Business Group

Architectural Design & Engineering

Business Group

Real Estate Services Business Group

New Segment

Commercial Property Business Group

Marunouchi Property Business Group

Residential Business Group

International Business Group

Investment Management Business Group

Architectural Design & Engineering

Business Group

Real Estate Services Business Group

Financial Supplemental Data

2. FY2023 Income Statement Results

Millions of yen (rounded down)

FY2023

FY2022

Change

Results

Results

Commercial Property Business

849,771

777,424

72,346

Residential Business

398,827

346,419

52,407

International Business

173,770

176,130

(2,360)

Investment Management Business

30,962

35,878

(4,915)

Architectural Design & Engineering

73,265

60,774

12,491

Business and Real Estate Services Business

Other

11,009

11,801

(792)

Elimination

(32,918)

(30,602)

(2,316)

Operating revenue

1,504,687

1,377,827

126,860

Commercial Property Business

211,795

188,852

22,943

Residential Business

38,888

35,037

3,851

International Business

51,448

89,400

(37,952)

Investment Management Business

(1,619)

8,054

(9,673)

Architectural Design & Engineering

9,021

4,176

4,844

Business and Real Estate Services Business

Other

(1,577)

(2,121)

544

Elimination or Corporate

(29,328)

(26,696)

(2,632)

Operating profit

278,627

296,702

(18,075)

Non-operating income

15,809

14,361

1,448

(Share of profit of entities accounted for

308

260

47

using equity method)

Non-operating expenses

53,278

39,244

14,034

Ordinary profit

241,158

271,819

(30,661)

Extraordinary income

45,513

12,224

33,288

Extraordinary losses

12,138

31,141

(19,002)

Total income taxes

98,131

70,634

27,496

Profit attributable to non-controlling

7,968

16,924

(8,956)

interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

168,432

165,343

3,089

Business profits

278,935

296,962

(18,027)

EBITDA

391,625

402,221

(10,596)

■ Breakdown of Extraordinary income

FY2023

FY2022

Millions of yen (rounded down)

Results

Results

Change

Gain on sale of non-current assets

10,381

8,921

1,460

Gain on sale of investment securities

30,280

3,303

26,977

Gain on amortization of negative

4,850

-

4,850

goodwill

Total

45,513

12,224

33,288

■ Breakdown of Extraordinary loss

FY2023

Millions of yen (rounded down)

FY2022

Change

Results

Results

Loss related to retirement of non-

-

17,741

(17,741)

current assets

Loss on valuation of shares of

-

2,599

(2,599)

subsidiaries and associates

Impairment losses

-

3,535

(3,535)

Loss on valuation of equity investments

12,138

7,264

4,874

Total

12,138

31,141

(19,002)

■ Capital Gains(before G&A) included in Operating Profit

Millions of yen

(rounded off to the nearest billion)

FY2023

FY2022

Change

Results

Results

Commercial Property Business

52,000

42,000

10,000

Residential Business

23,000

24,000

(1,000)

International Business

32,000

61,000

(29,000)

Total

107,000

1270,000

(20,000)

Financial Supplemental Data

3. FY2023 Income Statement Results (Main factors for increase/decrease)

FY2023

FY2022

Change

Main factors for increase/decrease

Millions of yen (rounded down)

Results

Results

Operating Profit

278,627

296,702

(18,075)

Commercial Property Business

211,795

188,852

22,943

+Strong performance of hotels and commercial properties, increased gain on

sale of properties

Capital Gain (before G&A)

52,000

42,000

10,000

Residential Business

38,888

35,037

3,851

+Increased profit of condominiums business

Capital Gain (before G&A)

23,000

24,000

(1,000)

International Business

51,448

89,400

(37,952)

-The absence of large capital gains recorded in the previous fiscal year

Capital Gain (before G&A)

32,000

61,000

(29,000)

Investment Management Business

(1,619)

8,054

(9,673)

-The adjustment of incentive fees (non-cash) reported in the previous fiscal

year

Architectural Design & Engineering

9,021

4,176

4,844

+Good performance of Architectural Design & Engineering Business and Real

Business and Real Estate Services Business

Estate Services Business

Other

(1,577)

(2,097)

519

Elimination or Corporate

(29,328)

(26,696)

(2,632)

Financial Supplemental Data

4. FY2024 Income Statement Forecasts (FY2024 Forecasts vs. FY2023 Results)

Millions of yen (rounded down)

FY2024

FY2023

Change

Forecasts

Results

Commercial Property Business

519,000

499,138

19,862

Marunouchi Property Business

382,000

381,027

973

Residential Business

392,000

398,827

(6,827)

International Business

245,000

173,770

71,230

Investment Management Business

39,000

30,962

8,038

Architectural Design & Engineering

74,000

73,265

735

Business and Real Estate Services Business

Other

12,000

11,009

991

Elimination

(67,000)

(63,313)

(3,687)

Operating revenue

1,596,000

1,504,687

91,313

Commercial Property Business

110,000

114,730

(4,730)

Marunouchi Property Business

90,000

97,082

(7,082)

Residential Business

40,000

38,888

1,112

International Business

70,000

51,448

18,552

Investment Management Business

13,000

(1,619)

14,619

Architectural Design & Engineering

7,000

9,021

(2,021)

Business and Real Estate Services Business

■ Capital Gains included in Operating Profit (before G&A)

Millions of yen (rounded off

to the nearest billion)

FY2024

FY2023

Change

Forecasts

Results

Commercial Property Business

45,000

52,000

(7,000)

Residential Business

20,000

23,000

(3,000)

International Business

45,000

32,000

13,000

Total

110,000

107,000

3,000

*From FY2024, the former Commercial Property Business Group is split into the Commercial Property Business Group and the Marunouchi Property Business Group.

Other

(2,000)

(1,577)

(423)

Elimination or Corporate

(28,000)

(29,346)

1,346

Operating profit

300,000

278,627

21,373

Non-operating income

12,000

15,809

(3,809)

(Share of profit of entities accounted for

300

308

(8)

using equity method)

Non-operating expenses

60,000

53,278

6,722

Ordinary profit

252,000

241,158

10,842

Extraordinary income / losses

26,000

33,374

(7,374)

Total income taxes

92,000

98,131

(6,131)

Profit attributable to noncontrolling

13,000

7,968

5,032

interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

173,000

168,432

4,568

Business profits

300,300

278,935

21,365

EBITDA

413,600

391,625

21,975

IR Data Book

Financial Supplemental Data

5. FY2024 Income Statement Forecasts (Main factors for increase/decrease)

FY2024

FY2022

Change

Main factors for increase/decrease

Millions of yen (rounded down)

Forecasts

Results

Operating Profit

300,000

278,627

21,373

Commercial Property Business

110,000

114,730

(4,730)

-Decrease gain on sale of properties

Capital Gain (before G&A)

45,000

52,000

(7,000)

-Decrease rental profit due to closure of buildings planned for

Marunouchi Property Business

90,000

97,082

(7,082) redevelopment/property sale, and increase expenses such as applicable

taxes

Residential Business

40,000

38,888

1,112

+Increase profit of condominium business

Capital Gain (before G&A)

20,000

23,000

(3,000)

International Business

70,000

51,448

18,552

+Increase gain on sale of properties, increase profit of condominium business

Capital Gain (before G&A)

45,000

32,000

13,000

Investment Management Business

13,000

(1,619)

14,619

+Rebound of adjustment of incentive fees

Architectural Design & Engineering

7,000

9,021

(2,021)

Business and Real Estate Services Business

Other

(2,000)

(1,577)

(422)

Elimination or Corporate

(28,000)

(29,346)

1,346

Financial Supplemental Data

6. Balance Sheet

Millions of yen (rounded down)

As of

As of

Change

Mar. 31, 2024

Mar. 31, 2023

Current assets

1,945,088

1,616,602

328,485

Cash and deposits

273,951

225,011

48,939

Trade notes, accounts

89,174

69,987

19,187

receivable and contract assets

Real estate for sale

53,792

65,252

(11,460)

Real estate for sale in progress

453,008

420,956

32,051

Real estate for development

719

719

-

Equity investments

962,175

716,416

245,758

Other

112,265

118,256

(5,990)

Non-current assets

5,638,660

5,255,356

383,303

Total property, plant and

4,597,114

4,416,214

180,900

equipment

Total intangible assets

104,743

111,187

(6,444)

Investment securities

434,243

306,352

127,891

Other

502,559

421,602

80,956

Total assets

7,583,748

6,871,959

711,789

Millions of yen (rounded down)

As of

As of

Change

Mar. 31, 2024

Mar. 31, 2023

Liabilities

4,959,155

4,492,017

467,137

Current liabilities

871,447

855,337

16,110

Trade notes and accounts

87,094

66,407

20,687

payable

Short-term borrowings

231,378

194,881

36,497

Current portion of long-term

93,261

210,087

(116,825)

borrowings

Current portion of bonds payable

81,111

26,635

54,476

Other

378,601

357,326

21,276

Non-current liabilities

4,087,707

3,636,680

451,027

Bonds payable

799,472

820,584

(21,111)

Long-term borrowings

1,931,400

1,618,019

313,380

Other

1,356,835

1,198,077

158,758

Net assets

2,624,593

2,379,941

244,651

Shareholders' equity

1,463,054

1,399,299

63,754

Foreign currency translation

132,469

77,489

54,979

adjustment

Accumulated other

805,583

680,772

124,811

comprehensive income

Share acquisition rights

71

193

(121)

Non-controlling interests

223,414

222,187

1,227

Total liabilities and net assets

7,583,748

6,871,959

711,789

Total amount excluding foreign currency translation adjustment

Financial Supplemental Data

7. Assets Breakdown (Consolidated) : As of March 31, 2024

Millions of yen (rounded down)

As of

As of

Change

Mar 31, 2024

Mar. 31, 2023

Inventories

Condominium(domestic)

380,572

344,572

36,000

International

16,150

27,611

(11,461)

US

5,420

17,697

(12,277)

Europe

-

-

-

Asia

10,730

9,913

817

Other

117,112

121,361

(4,249)

Total inventories

513,834

493,544

20,290

Equity investments

Domestic Office Building

72,500

56,810

15,690

Domestic(other)

110,154

80,975

29,179

International

779,520

578,630

200,890

US

365,304

298,349

66,955

Europe

42,620

42,957

(337)

Asia

371,595

237,323

134,272

Total equity investments

962,175

716,416

245,758

As of

As of

Change

Mar. 31, 2024

Mar. 31, 2023

Property, plant and equipment

Office Building(Commercial Property Business) *

981,816

3,128,790

(64,285)

Office Building(Marunouchi Property Business) *

2,082,689

Outlet Mall

134,625

137,313

(2,688)

Logistics Facility

186,837

106,355

80,482

Retail Property(Except Outlet Mall)

120,264

143,054

(22,790)

Rental Apartment

156,236

146,896

9,340

International

669,789

493,339

176,450

US

362,259

262,495

99,764

Europe

279,718

215,741

63,977

Asia

27,811

15,103

12,708

Other

264,858

260,467

4,391

Total property, plant and equipment

4,597,114

4,416,214

180,900

  • From FY2024, the former Commercial Property Business Group is split into the Commercial Property Business Group and the Marunouchi Property Business Group.

