Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3481   JP3048480002

MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3481)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Japan Exchange  -  03/18 02:00:00 am EDT
457000 JPY   +3.16%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued through the Third-party Allotment

03/18/2022 | 03:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 18, 2022

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation

Representative: Ken Takanashi, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3481)

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.

Representative: Haruhiko Araki, President & CEO

Contact: Ken Takanashi, Director, General Manager,

Logistics REIT Management Department

TEL: +81-3-3218-0030

Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units

to be Issued through the Third-party Allotment

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation ("MEL") announces today that MEL received a notification from SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., the allottee, that it will fully exercise its option to purchase new investment units originally scheduled to be issued through third-party allotment (the "Third-party Allotment").

The purchase was approved at the meetings of MEL's board of directors held on February 7, 2022 and February 16, 2022 for the issuance of new investment units (green equity offering) through public offering and the secondary offering of investment units (secondary distribution via over-allotment), respectively. The details are described below.

(1)

Number of investment units to be offered:

2,800 units

(Number of units originally scheduled to be offered: 2,800 units)

(2)

Amount to be paid in (issue amount):

393,608 yen per unit

(3)

Net proceeds:

1,102,102,400 yen

(4)

Application period (application date):

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

(5)

Payment date:

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

(6)

Allottee:

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

  1. This issuance through the Third-party Allotment was concurrently approved at the meetings of MEL's board of directors held on February 7, 2022 and February 16, 2022, with the issuance of new investment units (green equity offering) through public offering and the secondary offering (secondary distribution via over-allotment).
    For more details of the Third-party Allotment, please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units (Green Equity Offering) and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated February 7, 2022 and "Notice Concerning Determination of Pricing and Issuance of New Investment Units (Green Equity Offering) and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated February 16, 2022.
  2. Change in the Number of Investment Units Outstanding after the Third-party Allotment

Current number of issued investment units outstanding:

447,135 units

Number of new investment units to be issued through the Third-party Allotment:

2,800 units

Total number of issued investment units after the Third-party Allotment:

449,935 units

Note:This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to the issuance of new investment units through third-party allotment, and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

1

3. Use of Net Proceeds from the Third-party Allotment

Net proceeds from the issuance of new investment units through the Third-party Allotment (1,102,102,400 yen) are scheduled to be used to fund the repayment of all or a portion of the borrowings. For more details of the borrowings, please refer to "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (including "Green Loan" and "Sustainability-Linked Loan")" dated February 25, 2022. The remainder of the net proceeds of the Third-party Allotment will be kept as cash on hand and will be deposited with financial institutions until the time of expenditure. Such cash on hand will be utilized to fund a portion of future acquisitions of specified assets (as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan) or a portion to repay borrowings.

For more information about Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation, please visit: https://mel-reit.co.jp/en/

Note:This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to the issuance of new investment units through third-party allotment, and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 07:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

- No features available -

More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 906 M 83,6 M 83,6 M
Net income 2021 4 762 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net Debt 2021 54 605 M 461 M 461 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 173 B 1 463 M 1 463 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales 2021 26,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 443 000,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
So Saito Supervisory Officer
Akira Fukano Supervisory Officer
Ken Takanashi Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-15.46%1 463
PROLOGIS, INC.-6.95%114 382
GOODMAN GROUP-16.34%30 040
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-15.10%21 002
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-10.73%11 412
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-14.44%7 887