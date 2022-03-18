Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued through the Third-party Allotment

Contact: Ken Takanashi, Director, General Manager,
Logistics REIT Management Department
TEL: +81-3-3218-0030
Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units
to be Issued through the Third-party Allotment
Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation ("MEL") announces today that MEL received a notification from SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., the allottee, that it will fully exercise its option to purchase new investment units originally scheduled to be issued through third-party allotment (the "Third-party Allotment").
The purchase was approved at the meetings of MEL's board of directors held on February 7, 2022 and February 16, 2022 for the issuance of new investment units (green equity offering) through public offering and the secondary offering of investment units (secondary distribution via over-allotment), respectively. The details are described below.
(1)
Number of investment units to be offered:
2,800 units
(Number of units originally scheduled to be offered: 2,800 units)
(2)
Amount to be paid in (issue amount):
393,608 yen per unit
(3)
Net proceeds:
1,102,102,400 yen
(4)
Application period (application date):
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
(5)
Payment date:
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
(6)
Allottee:
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
This issuance through the Third-party Allotment was concurrently approved at the meetings of MEL's board of directors held on February 7, 2022 and February 16, 2022, with the issuance of new investment units (green equity offering) through public offering and the secondary offering (secondary distribution via over-allotment).
For more details of the Third-party Allotment, please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units (Green Equity Offering) and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated February 7, 2022 and "Notice Concerning Determination of Pricing and Issuance of New Investment Units (Green Equity Offering) and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated February 16, 2022.
Change in the Number of Investment Units Outstanding after the Third-party Allotment
Current number of issued investment units outstanding:
447,135 units
Number of new investment units to be issued through the Third-party Allotment:
2,800 units
Total number of issued investment units after the Third-party Allotment:
449,935 units
Note:This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to the issuance of new investment units through third-party allotment, and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment.
This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.
1
3. Use of Net Proceeds from the Third-party Allotment
Net proceeds from the issuance of new investment units through the Third-party Allotment (1,102,102,400 yen) are scheduled to be used to fund the repayment of all or a portion of the borrowings. For more details of the borrowings, please refer to "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (including "Green Loan" and "Sustainability-Linked Loan")" dated February 25, 2022. The remainder of the net proceeds of the Third-party Allotment will be kept as cash on hand and will be deposited with financial institutions until the time of expenditure. Such cash on hand will be utilized to fund a portion of future acquisitions of specified assets (as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan) or a portion to repay borrowings.
