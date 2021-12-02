Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Prepayment of Bank Loan

December 2, 2021
For Immediate Release
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer
1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation
Representative: Ken Takanashi, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 3481)
Asset Management Company
Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.
Representative:
Haruhiko Araki, President & CEO
Contact:
Ken Takanashi, Director, General Manager,
Logistics REIT Management Department
TEL: +81-3-3218-0030
Notice Concerning Prepayment of Bank Loan
Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation (MEL) announces today that its asset management company, Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc., made its decision to prepay bank loan (the "Prepayment"), as outlined below:
1. Details of the Prepayment
Prepayment Amount 900 million yen
Prepayment Date December 9, 2021
Source of Funds for Prepayment
Cash on hand including consumption tax refund for the properties acquired in the fiscal period ended August 31,2021 (from Mar. 1,2021 to Aug. 31,2021)
2. Details of Bank Loan to be Prepaid
Borrowing
|
Borrowing
Original
Repayment
|
Category
Lenders
Amount
Interest Rate
Repayment
|
Collateral
Date
method
(Millions of Yen)
|
date
|
Base interest
Mar. 9,
Mar. 9,
Paid in full
Unsecured and
Short term
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
900
rate + 0.070%
2021
2022
upon maturity
nonguaranteed
(floating rate)
Note: Please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (including "ESG Loan for J-REIT" from MUFG Bank, Ltd. and "SDGs Green Loan" from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation)" dated Mar. 4, 2021, for details of the bank loan.
3. Impact on Forecasts
There are no changes to MEL's forecasts of results for the fiscal periods ending Feb. 28, 2022 (from Sept. 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2022) and Aug. 31, 2022 (from Mar. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2022) and stated in the "Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended August 31, 2021 (REIT)" announced on Oct. 15, 2021 since the effects of the Prepayment are not material.
4. Additional Information for Investors
There is no material change to the risk factors stated in "1. Fund Information, 1. Fund Status, 3. Investment Risks" of the Securities Report, filed on Nov. 29, 2021 (Japanese only).
Outstanding Debt Balance after the Prepayment
|
(Unit: Millions
of yen)
|
Before the
After the
Variance
|
Prepayment
Prepayment
|
|
Short-term Borrowings (Note 1)
|
900
-
|
(900)
|
Long-term Borrowings (Note 2)
|
56,374
56,374
|
-
|
Total Borrowings
|
57,274
56,374
|
(900)
|
Investment Corporation Bonds
|
2,000
2,000
|
-
|
Total Borrowings and Investment Corporation Bonds
|
59,274
58,374
|
(900)
(Note 1) Short-term refers to borrowings due within one year from the borrowing date.
(Note 2) Long-term refers to borrowings due within a period longer than one year from the borrowing date.
For more information about Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation, please visit: https://mel-reit.co.jp/en/
This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated December 2, 2021.
However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.
2