Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Prepayment of Bank Loan

December 2, 2021

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation

Representative: Ken Takanashi, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3481)

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.

Representative: Haruhiko Araki, President & CEO Contact: Ken Takanashi, Director, General Manager, Logistics REIT Management Department TEL: +81-3-3218-0030

Notice Concerning Prepayment of Bank Loan

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation (MEL) announces today that its asset management company, Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc., made its decision to prepay bank loan (the "Prepayment"), as outlined below:

1. Details of the Prepayment

Prepayment Amount 900 million yen Prepayment Date December 9, 2021 Source of Funds for Prepayment

Cash on hand including consumption tax refund for the properties acquired in the fiscal period ended August 31,2021 (from Mar. 1,2021 to Aug. 31,2021)

2. Details of Bank Loan to be Prepaid

Borrowing Borrowing Original Repayment Category Lenders Amount Interest Rate Repayment Collateral Date method (Millions of Yen) date Base interest Mar. 9, Mar. 9, Paid in full Unsecured and Short term Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 900 rate + 0.070% 2021 2022 upon maturity nonguaranteed (floating rate)

Note: Please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (including "ESG Loan for J-REIT" from MUFG Bank, Ltd. and "SDGs Green Loan" from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation)" dated Mar. 4, 2021, for details of the bank loan.

3. Impact on Forecasts

There are no changes to MEL's forecasts of results for the fiscal periods ending Feb. 28, 2022 (from Sept. 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2022) and Aug. 31, 2022 (from Mar. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2022) and stated in the "Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended August 31, 2021 (REIT)" announced on Oct. 15, 2021 since the effects of the Prepayment are not material.

4. Additional Information for Investors

There is no material change to the risk factors stated in "1. Fund Information, 1. Fund Status, 3. Investment Risks" of the Securities Report, filed on Nov. 29, 2021 (Japanese only).

