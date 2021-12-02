Log in
    3481   JP3048480002

MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3481)
Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Prepayment of Bank Loan

12/02/2021 | 01:11am EST
December 2, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation

Representative: Ken Takanashi, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3481)

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.

Representative:

Haruhiko Araki, President & CEO

Contact:

Ken Takanashi, Director, General Manager,

Logistics REIT Management Department

TEL: +81-3-3218-0030

Notice Concerning Prepayment of Bank Loan

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation (MEL) announces today that its asset management company, Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc., made its decision to prepay bank loan (the "Prepayment"), as outlined below:

1. Details of the Prepayment

  1. Prepayment Amount 900 million yen
  2. Prepayment Date December 9, 2021
  3. Source of Funds for Prepayment

Cash on hand including consumption tax refund for the properties acquired in the fiscal period ended August 31,2021 (from Mar. 1,2021 to Aug. 31,2021)

2. Details of Bank Loan to be Prepaid

Borrowing

Borrowing

Original

Repayment

Category

Lenders

Amount

Interest Rate

Repayment

Collateral

Date

method

(Millions of Yen)

date

Base interest

Mar. 9,

Mar. 9,

Paid in full

Unsecured and

Short term

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

900

rate + 0.070%

2021

2022

upon maturity

nonguaranteed

(floating rate)

Note: Please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (including "ESG Loan for J-REIT" from MUFG Bank, Ltd. and "SDGs Green Loan" from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation)" dated Mar. 4, 2021, for details of the bank loan.

3. Impact on Forecasts

There are no changes to MEL's forecasts of results for the fiscal periods ending Feb. 28, 2022 (from Sept. 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2022) and Aug. 31, 2022 (from Mar. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2022) and stated in the "Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended August 31, 2021 (REIT)" announced on Oct. 15, 2021 since the effects of the Prepayment are not material.

4. Additional Information for Investors

There is no material change to the risk factors stated in "1. Fund Information, 1. Fund Status, 3. Investment Risks" of the Securities Report, filed on Nov. 29, 2021 (Japanese only).

1

Outstanding Debt Balance after the Prepayment

(Unit: Millions

of yen)

Before the

After the

Variance

Prepayment

Prepayment

Short-term Borrowings (Note 1)

900

-

(900)

Long-term Borrowings (Note 2)

56,374

56,374

-

Total Borrowings

57,274

56,374

(900)

Investment Corporation Bonds

2,000

2,000

-

Total Borrowings and Investment Corporation Bonds

59,274

58,374

(900)

(Note 1) Short-term refers to borrowings due within one year from the borrowing date.

(Note 2) Long-term refers to borrowings due within a period longer than one year from the borrowing date.

For more information about Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation, please visit: https://mel-reit.co.jp/en/

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated December 2, 2021.

However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
