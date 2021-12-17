Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3481   JP3048480002

MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3481)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Support for TCFD Recommendations and Change of Organization at Asset Management Company

12/17/2021 | 04:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 17, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation

Representative:

Ken Takanashi, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3481)

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.

Representative:

Haruhiko Araki, President & CEO

Contact:

Ken Takanashi, Director, General Manager,

Logistics REIT Management Department

TEL: +81-3-3218-0030

Notice Concerning Support for TCFD Recommendations

and Change of Organization at Asset Management Company

(About Sustainability Committee)

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation ("MEL") announces that Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc. (the "Asset Management Company") has expressed support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") and also joined the TCFD consortium, a group of domestic companies that support TCFD recommendations.

In addition, the Asset Management Company has decided to make the Sustainability Committee, chaired by the president, take part in company organization chart as a formal committee in order to further strengthen our efforts toward sustainability.

1. Overview of TCFD

TCFD is an international initiative established by the Financial Stability Board ("FSB") at the request of the G20 for the purpose of discussing the disclosures of climate-related financial information and the responses by financial institutions. TCFD publishes recommendations for companies to disclose their governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets for climate-related risk and opportunities.

2. Overview of TCFD Consortium

TCFD Consortium is a group of companies and financial institutions that support the TCFD recommendations. The consortium was established with a view to further discussion on effective corporate disclosures of climate related information and initiatives to link disclosed information to appropriate investment decisions on the part of financial institutions and other organizations.

1

3. Reposition Sustainability Committee as Formal Committee

  1. Details of the Change of Organization

In February 2019, the Asset Management Company established the Sustainability Committee with the aim of improving sustainability and enhancing unitholder value. The committee has been deliberating, discussing, and managing the progress of specific proposals for targets and measures related to sustainability.

In recent years, the response to ESG has been emphasized in the financial markets, and investors and other stakeholders in the real estate securitization industry, including listed REIT, have increasingly expected and demanded to enhance commitment to sustainability. We believe that it is helpful to further clarify management's commitment to sustainability and then to put it into practice. Accordingly, we have positioned the Sustainability Committee as the core of our management, and in order to sophisticate and clarify our system for promoting sustainability, we have established the "Regulations of the Sustainability Committee" and made it to a formal committee.

  1. Planned Date of the Change January 1, 2022

Necessary filing and other arrangements will be made regarding the above matters pursuant to the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Real Estate Brokerage Act, and other applicable laws, regulations and rules.

2

Organizational chart of Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.

The updates are underlined in red

Meeting of

Shareholders

Chaired by the President

Statutory auditors

Independent Auditors

Board of Directors

Chaired by the Chairman

Compliance & Risk

Management Committee

Chaired by the Chairman

Chairman

Valuation Committee

Chaired by the President

President & Chief

Executive officer

Internal Audit Department

Executive Committee

Sustainability Committee

Chaired by the President

Chaired by the President

Fund Management Council for

Fund Investment Council

Internal Reporting

for Internal Reporting

Chaired by the President

Chaired by the President

Transaction

Private REIT

Private Fund

Logistics REIT

Corporate

Human

Resources and

Compliance

Advisory

Management

Management

Management

Management

General Affairs

Department

Department

Department

Department

Department

Department

Department

4. Initiatives for Sustainability

MEL is committed to endeavoring to enhance consideration towards the environment, social contributions and corporate governance to improve the sustainability of society. We recognize that this is an important social responsibility for a listed enterprise to assume and believe that it is essential for maximizing our unitholder value.

To put our commitment into practice, MEL invests in energy-efficient facilities that are friendly to the environment and participate in a range of activities to contribute to local communities and local society.

For more information about MEL's ESG initiatives, please visit: https://mel-reit.co.jp/en/esg/index.html

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated December 17, 2021.

However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

3

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
04:39aMITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INV : Notice Concerning Support for TCFD Recommendations ..
PU
12/02MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INV : Notice Concerning Prepayment of Bank Loan
PU
11/17Japan Credit Rating Agency Raises Mitsubishi Estate Logistics' Rating Outlook to Positi..
MT
11/17MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INV : Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Ratin..
PU
10/15MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INV : Notice concerning GRESB Real Estate Assessment Resu..
PU
10/15Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation Announces Surplus Cash Distribu..
CI
10/15Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for ..
CI
10/15Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation Announces Dividend for the Year..
CI
10/01MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INV : Notice Concerning Acquisition of the Highest Rank o..
PU
09/10Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT to Borrow $20 Million to Pay Debt
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 906 M 87,2 M 87,2 M
Net income 2021 4 762 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
Net Debt 2021 54 605 M 481 M 481 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 196 B 1 727 M 1 729 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales 2021 26,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 502 000,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
So Saito Supervisory Officer
Akira Fukano Supervisory Officer
Ken Takanashi Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION16.74%1 727
PROLOGIS, INC.63.11%120 185
GOODMAN GROUP37.33%34 005
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION57.32%23 948
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.55.08%11 639
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.57.79%8 907