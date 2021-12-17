Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Support for TCFD Recommendations and Change of Organization at Asset Management Company

December 17, 2021 For Immediate Release Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer 1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation Representative: Ken Takanashi, Executive Director (Securities Code: 3481) Asset Management Company Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc. Representative: Haruhiko Araki, President & CEO Contact: Ken Takanashi, Director, General Manager, Logistics REIT Management Department TEL: +81-3-3218-0030 Notice Concerning Support for TCFD Recommendations and Change of Organization at Asset Management Company (About Sustainability Committee) Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation ("MEL") announces that Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc. (the "Asset Management Company") has expressed support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") and also joined the TCFD consortium, a group of domestic companies that support TCFD recommendations. In addition, the Asset Management Company has decided to make the Sustainability Committee, chaired by the president, take part in company organization chart as a formal committee in order to further strengthen our efforts toward sustainability. 1. Overview of TCFD TCFD is an international initiative established by the Financial Stability Board ("FSB") at the request of the G20 for the purpose of discussing the disclosures of climate-related financial information and the responses by financial institutions. TCFD publishes recommendations for companies to disclose their governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets for climate-related risk and opportunities. 2. Overview of TCFD Consortium TCFD Consortium is a group of companies and financial institutions that support the TCFD recommendations. The consortium was established with a view to further discussion on effective corporate disclosures of climate related information and initiatives to link disclosed information to appropriate investment decisions on the part of financial institutions and other organizations. 1

3. Reposition Sustainability Committee as Formal Committee Details of the Change of Organization In February 2019, the Asset Management Company established the Sustainability Committee with the aim of improving sustainability and enhancing unitholder value. The committee has been deliberating, discussing, and managing the progress of specific proposals for targets and measures related to sustainability. In recent years, the response to ESG has been emphasized in the financial markets, and investors and other stakeholders in the real estate securitization industry, including listed REIT, have increasingly expected and demanded to enhance commitment to sustainability. We believe that it is helpful to further clarify management's commitment to sustainability and then to put it into practice. Accordingly, we have positioned the Sustainability Committee as the core of our management, and in order to sophisticate and clarify our system for promoting sustainability, we have established the "Regulations of the Sustainability Committee" and made it to a formal committee. Planned Date of the Change January 1, 2022 Necessary filing and other arrangements will be made regarding the above matters pursuant to the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Real Estate Brokerage Act, and other applicable laws, regulations and rules.