MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment : MEL Receives CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

06/28/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
June 28, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation

Representative: Ken Takanashi, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3481)

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.

Representative: Haruhiko Araki, President & CEO

Contact: Ken Takanashi, Director, General Manager,

Logistics REIT Management Department

TEL: +81-3-3218-0030

MEL Receives CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation ("MEL") announced that MEL has received CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) for Real Estate Certification for Logicross Narashino. Details are outlined below:

1. Overview of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

CASBEE is an evaluation system that evaluates and ranks buildings and structures in terms of their environmental

performance. In addition to each building's ability to reduce its environmental impact across a variety of areas including

energy and resource conservation as well as recycling, this system comprehensively evaluates the environmental performance of each building and structure including its aesthetic appeal.

A feature of CASBEE for Real Estate is that it measures the impact of environmentally-friendly buildings on their property values and scores each of the evaluation items, comprising "Energy & Greenhouse Gases", "Water", "Resource Use & Safety", "Biodiversity Sustainable Site", and "Indoor Environment". Another major feature is that its evaluation results are given one of five ranks: S rank, A rank, B+ rank, B rank and C rank.

2. Property that Received CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

Property Name

Location

Assessment Grades

Evaluation Date

Logicross Narashino

Narashino, Chiba

S rank

Jun. 25, 2021

Evaluator: Bureau Veritas Japan Co., Ltd.

3. MEL's Future Initiatives

MEL is committed to endeavoring to enhance consideration towards the environment, social contributions and corporate governance to improve the sustainability of society. We recognize that this is an important social responsibility for a listed enterprise to assume, and also believe that it is essential for maximizing our unitholder value.

To put our commitment into practice based on the above recognition MEL strives to invest in environmentally friendly logistics facilities and will continue to focus on maximizing the energy efficiency of our properties, as well as contribution actions to the local communities.

For more information about MEL's ESG initiatives, please visit: https://mel-reit.co.jp/en/esg/index.html

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated June 28, 2021.

However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 19:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
