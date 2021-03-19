Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest

March 19, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation Representative: Masaki Sakagawa, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3481)

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.

Representative: Haruhiko Araki, President & CEO

Contact:Masaki Sakagawa, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Logistics REIT Management Department

TEL: +81-3-3218-0030

Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation ("MEL") announces today that it has completed the acquisition of the domestic real estate trust beneficiary interest (MJ Industrial Park Chiba-Kita (Land)), as follows.

Overview of acquisition

Category Property Name Location Acquisition Price (Millions of yen) (Note 1) Appraisal Value (Millions of yen) (Note 2) Appraisal NOI Yield (%) (Note 3) Others MJ Industrial Park Chiba-Kita (Land) Chiba, Chiba 1,800 1,950 4.4

(Note 1) "Acquisition Price" indicates the purchase price of the trust beneficiary interest stated in the relevant sale and purchase agreement, rounded down to the nearest million yen and does not include national or local consumption taxes or expenses which will be incurred in connection with the acquisition.

(Note 2) "Appraisal Value" shows the appraisal value stated on real estate appraisal report with the price as of Dec. 1, 2020. The appraisal was conducted by Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.

(Note 3) "Appraisal NOI Yield" is the ratio of appraisal NOI using the direct capitalization method to the acquisition price of the property in the real estate appraisal report, rounded to the first decimal place.

For more details of the acquisition, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interests and Lease Contracts with New Tenants" dated Feb. 18, 2021.

For more information about Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation, please visit: https://mel-reit.co.jp/en/

