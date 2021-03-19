Log in
Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation    3481   JP3048480002

MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3481)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest

03/19/2021 | 02:02am EDT
March 19, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation Representative: Masaki Sakagawa, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3481)

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.

Representative: Haruhiko Araki, President & CEO

Contact:Masaki Sakagawa, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Logistics REIT Management Department

TEL: +81-3-3218-0030

Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation ("MEL") announces today that it has completed the acquisition of the domestic real estate trust beneficiary interest (MJ Industrial Park Chiba-Kita (Land)), as follows.

Overview of acquisition

Category

Property Name

Location

Acquisition Price (Millions of yen)

(Note 1)

Appraisal Value (Millions of yen)

(Note 2)

Appraisal NOI Yield

(%) (Note 3)

Others

MJ Industrial Park Chiba-Kita

(Land)

Chiba, Chiba

1,800

1,950

4.4

(Note 1) "Acquisition Price" indicates the purchase price of the trust beneficiary interest stated in the relevant sale and purchase agreement, rounded down to the nearest million yen and does not include national or local consumption taxes or expenses which will be incurred in connection with the acquisition.

(Note 2) "Appraisal Value" shows the appraisal value stated on real estate appraisal report with the price as of Dec. 1, 2020. The appraisal was conducted by Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.

(Note 3) "Appraisal NOI Yield" is the ratio of appraisal NOI using the direct capitalization method to the acquisition price of the property in the real estate appraisal report, rounded to the first decimal place.

For more details of the acquisition, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interests and Lease Contracts with New Tenants" dated Feb. 18, 2021.

For more information about Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation, please visit: https://mel-reit.co.jp/en/

Note: This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to the completion of acquisition, and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to above have not been, and will [ここにnotbe]registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (hereinafter referred to as the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be offered or sold, publicly or otherwise, in the United States.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 06:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 165 B 1 511 M 1 512 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 423 000,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masaki Sakagawa Executive Officer
So Saito Supervisory Officer
Akira Fukano Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.63%1 446
PROLOGIS, INC.2.46%76 006
GOODMAN GROUP-9.84%24 219
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION4.13%15 377
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST1.66%9 370
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.4.66%7 494
