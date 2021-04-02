Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to Be Issued through the Third-party Allotment

April 2, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation

Representative: Masaki Sakagawa, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3481)

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.

Representative: Haruhiko Araki, President & CEO

Contact: Masaki Sakagawa, Executive Vice

President In charge of Logistics REIT

Department

TEL: +81-3-3218-0030

Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units

to Be Issued through the Third-party Allotment

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation ("MEL") today announced that MEL received a notification from SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., the allottee, that it will partially exercise its option to purchase new investment units originally scheduled to be issued through third-party allotment (the "Third-party Allotment").

The purchase was approved at the meetings of MEL's board of directors held on Feb. 18, 2021 and Mar. 1, 2021 for the issuance of new investment units through public offering (public offering) and the secondary offering of investment units (secondary distribution via over-allotment), respectively. The details are described below.

There are no changes to MEL's forecasts of results that MEL announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Revisions to Forecast for the Fiscal Period Ending August 31, 2021, and Forecast for the Fiscal Period Ending February 28, 2022" dated Feb. 18, 2021 since the effect is not material.

(1) Number of investment units to be offered: 1,898 units (Number of units originally scheduled to be offered: 2,050 units） (2) Amount to be paid in (issue amount): 390,402 yen per unit (3) Net proceeds: 740,982,996 yen (4) Application period (Application date): Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 (5) Payment date: Tuesday, Apr. 6, 2021 (6) Allottee: SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

This issuance through the Third-party Allotment was concurrently approved at the meetings of MEL's board of directors held on Feb. 18, 2021 and Mar. 1, 2021, with the issuance of new investment units through public offering (public offering) and the secondary offering (secondary distribution via over-allotment).

For more details of the Third-party Allotment, please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated Feb. 18, 2021 and "Notice Concerning Determination of Pricing and Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated Mar. 1, 2021. Change in the Number of Investment Units Outstanding after the Third-party Allotment

Current number of issued investment units outstanding: 389,237 units Number of new investment units to be issued through the Third-party Allotment: 1,898 units Total number of issued investment units after the Third-party Allotment: 391,135 units

Note: This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters regarding to the issuance of new investment units of MEL through third-party allotment, and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (hereinafter referred to as the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be offered or sold, publicly or otherwise, in the United States.

1