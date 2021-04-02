Log in
MITSUBISHI ESTATE LOGISTICS REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3481)
Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Prepayment of Bank Loan

04/02/2021 | 03:31am EDT
April 2, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation

Representative: Masaki Sakagawa, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3481)

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.

Representative:

Haruhiko Araki, President & CEO

Contact:

Masaki Sakagawa, Executive Vice President

In Charge of Logistics REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-3218-0030

Notice Concerning Prepayment of Bank Loan

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation (MEL) announces today that its asset management company, Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc., made its decision to prepay a bank loan (the "Prepayment"), as outlined below:

1. Details of the Prepayment

  1. Prepayment Amount 800 million yen
  2. Prepayment Date April 9, 2021
  3. Source of Funds for Prepayment

Cash on hand including the net proceeds from the third-party allotment (Note)

Note: Please refer to the press releases "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated Feb. 18, 2021, "Notice Concerning Determination of Pricing and Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated Mar. 1, 2021 and "Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to Be Issued through the Third- party Allotment" dated Apr. 2, 2021 for details of the net proceeds from the third-party allotment.

2. Details of the Bank Loan to be Prepaid

Borrowing

Original

Amount

Borrowing

Repayment

Category

Lender

Interest Rate

Repayment

Collateral

(Millions of

Date

Method

Date

yen)

Short-

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

800

Base interest

Mar. 9,

Mar. 9,

Paid in

Unsecured and

rate + 0.070%

full upon

term

2021

2022

nonguaranteed

(floating rate)

maturity

Note: Please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (including "ESG Loan for J-REIT" from MUFG Bank, Ltd. and "SDGs Green Loan" from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation)" dated Mar. 4,2021 for details of the bank loan.

3. Impact on Forecasts

There are no changes to MEL's forecasts of results for the fiscal periods ending Aug. 31, 2021 (from Mar. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2021) and Feb. 28, 2022 (from Sept. 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2022) stated in the press release "Notice Concerning Revisions to Forecast for the Fiscal Period Ending August 31, 2021, and Forecast for the Fiscal Period Ending February 28, 2022" announced on Feb. 18, 2021, since the Prepayment is included in the Assumption in such forecasts of results.

4. Additional Information for Investors

For the risks associated with the Prepayment, there have been no changes to "I. Fund Information, 1. Fund Status, 3. Investment Risks" stated in the Securities Report, filed on Nov. 27, 2020 (Japanese only), and "II. Reference Information,

2. Supplementary Information on Reference Materials, 3. Investment Risks" stated in the Securities Registration Statement filed on Feb. 18, 2021 (Japanese only).

1

Outstanding Debt Balance after the Prepayment

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Before the

After the Prepayment

Variance

Prepayment

Short-term Borrowings (Note 1)

5,500

4,700

(800)

Long-term Borrowings (Note 2)

55,874

55,874

-

Total Borrowings

61,374

60,574

(800)

Investment Corporation Bonds

-

-

-

Total Borrowings and

61,374

60,574

(800)

Investment Corporation Bonds

Notes:

  1. Short-termrefers to borrowings due within one year from the borrowing date.
  2. Long-termrefers to borrowings due within a period longer than one year from the borrowing date.

For more information about Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation, please visit: https://mel-reit.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 07:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
