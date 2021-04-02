Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Prepayment of Bank Loan

April 2, 2021
For Immediate Release
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer
1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation
Representative: Masaki Sakagawa, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 3481)
Asset Management Company
Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.
Representative:
Haruhiko Araki, President & CEO
Contact:
Masaki Sakagawa, Executive Vice President
In Charge of Logistics REIT Department
TEL: +81-3-3218-0030
Notice Concerning Prepayment of Bank Loan
Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation (MEL) announces today that its asset management company, Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc., made its decision to prepay a bank loan (the "Prepayment"), as outlined below:
1. Details of the Prepayment
Prepayment Amount 800 million yen
Prepayment Date April 9, 2021
Source of Funds for Prepayment
Cash on hand including the net proceeds from the third-party allotment (Note)
Note: Please refer to the press releases "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated Feb. 18, 2021, "Notice Concerning Determination of Pricing and Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated Mar. 1, 2021 and "Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to Be Issued through the Third- party Allotment" dated Apr. 2, 2021 for details of the net proceeds from the third-party allotment.
2. Details of the Bank Loan to be Prepaid
Amount
Borrowing
Repayment
Category
Lender
Interest Rate
Repayment
Collateral
Date
Method
Date
yen)
Short-
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
800
Base interest
Mar. 9,
Mar. 9,
Paid in
Unsecured and
rate + 0.070%
full upon
term
2021
2022
nonguaranteed
(floating rate)
maturity
Note: Please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (including "ESG Loan for J-REIT" from MUFG Bank, Ltd. and "SDGs Green Loan" from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation)" dated Mar. 4,2021 for details of the bank loan.
3. Impact on Forecasts
There are no changes to MEL's forecasts of results for the fiscal periods ending Aug. 31, 2021 (from Mar. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2021) and Feb. 28, 2022 (from Sept. 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2022) stated in the press release "Notice Concerning Revisions to Forecast for the Fiscal Period Ending August 31, 2021, and Forecast for the Fiscal Period Ending February 28, 2022" announced on Feb. 18, 2021, since the Prepayment is included in the Assumption in such forecasts of results.
4. Additional Information for Investors
For the risks associated with the Prepayment, there have been no changes to "I. Fund Information, 1. Fund Status, 3. Investment Risks" stated in the Securities Report, filed on Nov. 27, 2020 (Japanese only), and "II. Reference Information,
2. Supplementary Information on Reference Materials, 3. Investment Risks" stated in the Securities Registration Statement filed on Feb. 18, 2021 (Japanese only).
1