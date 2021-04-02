Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Prepayment of Bank Loan

April 2, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation

Representative: Masaki Sakagawa, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3481)

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.

Representative: Haruhiko Araki, President & CEO Contact: Masaki Sakagawa, Executive Vice President In Charge of Logistics REIT Department TEL: +81-3-3218-0030

Notice Concerning Prepayment of Bank Loan

Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corporation (MEL) announces today that its asset management company, Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc., made its decision to prepay a bank loan (the "Prepayment"), as outlined below:

1. Details of the Prepayment

Prepayment Amount 800 million yen Prepayment Date April 9, 2021 Source of Funds for Prepayment

Cash on hand including the net proceeds from the third-party allotment (Note)

Note: Please refer to the press releases "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated Feb. 18, 2021, "Notice Concerning Determination of Pricing and Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated Mar. 1, 2021 and "Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to Be Issued through the Third- party Allotment" dated Apr. 2, 2021 for details of the net proceeds from the third-party allotment.

2. Details of the Bank Loan to be Prepaid

Borrowing Original Amount Borrowing Repayment Category Lender Interest Rate Repayment Collateral (Millions of Date Method Date yen) Short- Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 800 Base interest Mar. 9, Mar. 9, Paid in Unsecured and rate + 0.070% full upon term 2021 2022 nonguaranteed (floating rate) maturity

Note: Please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (including "ESG Loan for J-REIT" from MUFG Bank, Ltd. and "SDGs Green Loan" from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation)" dated Mar. 4,2021 for details of the bank loan.

3. Impact on Forecasts

There are no changes to MEL's forecasts of results for the fiscal periods ending Aug. 31, 2021 (from Mar. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2021) and Feb. 28, 2022 (from Sept. 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2022) stated in the press release "Notice Concerning Revisions to Forecast for the Fiscal Period Ending August 31, 2021, and Forecast for the Fiscal Period Ending February 28, 2022" announced on Feb. 18, 2021, since the Prepayment is included in the Assumption in such forecasts of results.

4. Additional Information for Investors

For the risks associated with the Prepayment, there have been no changes to "I. Fund Information, 1. Fund Status, 3. Investment Risks" stated in the Securities Report, filed on Nov. 27, 2020 (Japanese only), and "II. Reference Information,

2. Supplementary Information on Reference Materials, 3. Investment Risks" stated in the Securities Registration Statement filed on Feb. 18, 2021 (Japanese only).

