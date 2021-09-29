Log in
    4182   JP3896800004

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

(4182)
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical : Announces Expansion of MXDA Production

09/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Announces Expansion of MXDA Production

September 29, 2021

　Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MGC; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Masashi Fujii) is pleased to announce expansion of Meta-xylenediamine (MXDA) production in Europe.

　MGC is expanding its production capacity of MXDA to meet the market growth in the epoxy, polyamide and isocyanate sector. MGC will be constructing a 25,000 MTA plant in Rotterdam through its newly established subsidiary, MGC Specialty Chemicals Netherlands B.V. The new plant is scheduled to start its operation in mid-2024.

　MGC has just started off its 3-year management plan 'Grow UP 2023' this April and aims to shift to a profit structure more resilient to environmental changes. MXDA is internally defined as a "differentiating" business, to which the company will proactively allocate its resources to further strengthen its competitive advantage.

　MXDA is mainly used in epoxy coatings for infrastructure applications due to its excellent anticorrosion properties, and a long-term growth in the market is expected. The new plant will be located in Rotterdam to mainly meet the demand in Europe, which is the largest market for MXDA in this sector. With the establishment of the new manufacturing subsidiary, the MGC Group will be able to strengthen its business continuity plan (BCP) and ensure the stable supply of MXDA worldwide.

　The two existing plants in Japan will be in full operation until the start-up of the new plant, and will continue to serve the fast growing markets in Asia.

　(1)Company Name　　　 　　MGC Specialty Chemicals Netherlands B.V.
　(2)Location　　　　　　　　 Rotterdam, Kingdom of the Netherlands
　(3)Managing Director　　　　Mr. Masatoshi Sato
　(4)Establishment　　　　　　*January 2021
　(5)Business Content　　 　　Manufacture and Sales of MXDA
　(6)Start of Manufacturing　　July 2024 (scheduled)
　(7)Capacity　　　　　　　　 25,000 MTA
　(8)Ownership Ratio　　　　　MGC 100%
　(9)Capital　　　　　　　　　1.67 million Euro
　　　Capital increase to 85.27 million Euro scheduled for November 2021

*) Established for the purpose of initial investigation. After the capital increase scheduled for November 2021, it will become a manufacturing subsidiary.

Inquiries
Public Relations Department
Administrative & personnel Division
MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.
TEL: +81-3-3283-5040

Disclaimer

MGC - Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
