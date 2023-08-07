Operating profit: Decreased due mainly to an overall decline in sales volumes of BT materials and aromatic chemicals along with stagnant polyacetal (POM) market prices.
Ordinary profit: Decreased reflecting such factors as downturns in methanol market prices and a resulting decrease in equity in earnings of affiliates related to overseas methanol producing companies.
Profit attributable to owners of parent： Increased due primarily to the recording of gain on step acquisitions in connection with the inclusion of Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation into the scope of consolidation.
Changes
[JPY in billions]
FY２０２2 1Q
FY2023 1Q
Amount
％
Net Sales
193.9
187.0
-6.9
-3.6
Operating profit
18.8
6.2
-12.6
-67.0
Equity in earnings of affiliates
2.2
(0.6)
-2.9
-
Ordinary profit
24.8
7.0
-17.8
-71.8
Profit attributable to owners
16.1
19.8
+3.7
+23.2
of parent
E P S （ＪＰＹ）
77.73
97.00
ＦＸ (JPY/USD)
130
137
(Note) Figures shown on this and the following pages are rounded down to the closest ¥0.1 bn. Percentage figures, per-share indicators, and performance assumptions are rounded off to the closest whole number.
MGC - Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 06:14:31 UTC.
MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC. is a Japan-based chemical company. The Company operates in five business segments. The Natural Gas-related Chemicals segment manufactures and sells methanol, ammonia, amine products, methacrylic acid products, multiple alcohol, enzyme and crude. The Aromatic-related Chemicals segment manufactures and sells xylene isomer and xylene derivatives. The Functional Chemicals segment manufactures and sells industrial inorganic chemicals, electronic chemicals and engineering plastics. The Specialty Functional Materials segment manufactures and sells materials for printed circuit boards (PCBs), printed boards and deacidification agents. The Others segment is engaged in the real estate business.