MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC. is a Japan-based chemical company. The Company operates in five business segments. The Natural Gas-related Chemicals segment manufactures and sells methanol, ammonia, amine products, methacrylic acid products, multiple alcohol, enzyme and crude. The Aromatic-related Chemicals segment manufactures and sells xylene isomer and xylene derivatives. The Functional Chemicals segment manufactures and sells industrial inorganic chemicals, electronic chemicals and engineering plastics. The Specialty Functional Materials segment manufactures and sells materials for printed circuit boards (PCBs), printed boards and deacidification agents. The Others segment is engaged in the real estate business.

Sector Commodity Chemicals