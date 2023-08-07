FY2023 1Q

Consolidated

Financial Results

August 7, 2023

TSE 4182

INDEX

FY2023 1Q Results

Results and Forecast by Segment

FY2023 Forecast

Topics

FY2023 1Q Results

Results and Forecast by Segment

FY2023 Forecast

4 Topics

FY２０２3 1Q Results

  • Operating profit: Decreased due mainly to an overall decline in sales volumes of BT materials and aromatic chemicals along with stagnant polyacetal (POM) market prices.
  • Ordinary profit: Decreased reflecting such factors as downturns in methanol market prices and a resulting decrease in equity in earnings of affiliates related to overseas methanol producing companies.
  • Profit attributable to owners of parent Increased due primarily to the recording of gain on step acquisitions in connection with the inclusion of Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation into the scope of consolidation.

Changes

[JPY in billions]

FY２０２2 1Q

FY2023 1Q

Amount

Net Sales

193.9

187.0

-6.9

-3.6

Operating profit

18.8

6.2

-12.6

-67.0

Equity in earnings of affiliates

2.2

(0.6)

-2.9

-

Ordinary profit

24.8

7.0

-17.8

-71.8

Profit attributable to owners

16.1

19.8

+3.7

+23.2

of parent

E P S （ＪＰＹ）

77.73

97.00

ＦＸ (JPY/USD)

130

137

FY2023 1Q Increase and Decrease Factors of Operating Profit (YoY)

（－） BT materials, MXDA, aromatic aldehydes, chemicals for semiconductors,

optical polymers

Quantity factors

（＋） Foamed plastics

（－） POM

[JPY in billions]

（－） Increase in Depreciation & amortization and R&D expenditure

-10.9

18.

(Forex rates) FY2022 Q ¥130/ FY2023 Q ¥137/$

Forex factors

+.

Price factors

+0.9

Fixed costs and

SG&A, etc.

-3.8

OP

-12.6

6.2

FY2022 1Q

FY2023 1Q

