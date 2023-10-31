October 31, 2023

Company name: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Representative: Masashi Fujii, Representative Director & President

Securities code: 4182 (The Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Satoshi Takizawa, General Manager, IR Department

TEL: +81-3-3283-5041

Notice Regarding Application for the Tender Offer of Subsidiary Shares That Will Result in

Changes in Subsidiaries and the Dissolution of a Capital and Business Alliance

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. ("MGC") hereby announces its decision to apply for a tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to be undertaken by JSP Corporation ("JSP"), a consolidated subsidiary of MGC. JSP aims to repurchase its shares through this Tender Offer based on a resolution passed at its Board of Directors meeting held today. Moreover, MGC has signed an agreement with JSP regarding MGC's application for the Tender Offer (the "Application Agreement") with the intention to place a portion of JSP's common stock held by MGC on this Tender Offer.

In addition, upon completion of the Tender Offer, JSP will cease to be a consolidated subsidiary and become an affiliate of MGC.

On February 4, 2015, MGC signed a basic agreement (the "Basic Agreement") with JSP regarding a capital and business alliance as announced in press releases titled "Announcement of Commencement of the Tender Offer for Shares of JSP Corporation (TSE code: 7942)" and "Notice Regarding Results of the Tender Offer for Shares in JSP Corporation (TSE code: 7942) and Changes in Subsidiaries," which were dated February 4 and March 10, 2015, respectively. Furthermore, as a result of the 2015 Tender Offer for JSP's common stock, undertaken over a period spanning February 5 to March 9, JSP became a consolidated subsidiary of MGC on March 16, 2015. Since then, both companies have developed a capital and business alliance (the "Capital and Business Alliance") in accordance with the abovementioned Basic Agreement. However, once JSP ceases to be a consolidated subsidiary of MGC upon the completion of the Tender Offer of JSP's shares, which MGC has applied to provide, this Basic Agreement will be terminated, with the Capital and Business Alliance between the two companies expected to be dissolved. Details are as follows.

