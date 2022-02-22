Mitsubishi Gas Chemical : Notice on Personnel Change in Representative Directorship （PDF：293.6 KB）
February 22, 2022
Company name: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.
Representative: Masashi Fujii, Representative Director & President
Securities code: 4182 (The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Satoshi Takizawa, Manager, IR Group
TEL: 03-3283-5041
Notice on Personnel Change in Representative Directorship
At its meeting on February 22, 2022, the Board of Directors of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MGC) decided on the following personnel change in its Representative Directorship.
． Reason for change
The changes result from the new management system after April 1, 2022
． Description of change
New position
Name
Current position
Representative Director,
Masato Inari
Director,
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Representative Director,
Nobuhisa
Director,
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Ariyoshi
Managing Executive Officer
． Personal history of new Representative Director See the attachment.
． Scheduled date of personnel change April 1, 2022
Personal history of new Representative Director
Name
Masato Inari
New position
Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
Place of birth
Ehime Pref.
Date of birth
Jan 23, 1961
Education
Graduated from Master of School of Engineering, Okayama University
Personal history
April 1985
Joined MGC.
June 2011
Plant manager, Niigata Plant, Natural Gas Chemicals Company
June 2014
Executive officer, Plant manager, Niigata Plant, Natural Gas Chemicals Company
April 2016
Executive officer, President, Aromatic Chemicals Company
June 2016
Director, JSP Corporation
April 2017
Managing executive officer, President, Aromatic Chemicals Company
June 2017
Director and managing executive officer, President, Aromatic Chemicals Company
April 2019
Director and Managing Executive Officer, In charge of the Production Technology
Division, Environment Safety and Quality Assurance Division
June 2019
Outside Director, Katakura & Co-op Agri Corporation
April 2020
Director and Managing Executive Officer, In charge of the Internal Audit Division, and
Environment & Total Production Sector
April 2021
Director and Managing Executive Officer, Responsible for Production Technology
In charge of Environment Safety & Quality Assurance Division, Purchasing & Logistics
Division
Number of MGC shares held: 18,603 (as of September 30, 2022)
Name
Nobuhisa Ariyoshi
New position
Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
Place of birth
Tokyo
Date of birth
November 26, 1961
Education
Graduated from Faculty of Law, Keio University
Personal history
April 1984
Joined MGC.
July 2012
General Manager, Administrative & Personnel Center
April 2016
Executive officer, General Manager, Electronic Materials Division, Information &
Advanced Materials Company
April 2018
Managing executive officer in charge of Finance & Accounting Center, Information
Systems Division, and Purchasing & Logistics Center
June 2018
Director and managing executive officer in charge of Finance & Accounting Center,
Information Systems Division, and Purchasing & Logistics Center
April 2019
Director and Managing Executive Officer, In charge of compliance, risk management,
the Internal Audit Division, Corporate Planning Division, Administrative & Personnel
Center, and Corporate Communications Division, Chairman of Internal Control
Promotion Committee, General manager of Tokyo Techno Park
June 2019
Director and Managing Executive Officer, In charge of compliance, risk management,
Finance & Accounting Center, Information Systems Division, Administrative &
Personnel Center, and Corporate Communications Division, General manager of
Tokyo Techno Park
April 2020
Director and Managing Executive Officer, In charge of internal control & risk
management, Corporate Management Sector
April 2021
Director and Managing Executive Officer, In charge of internal control & risk
management, Responsible for Administrative & Personnel, Finance & Accounting, In
charge of Information Systems Division(current position)
Number of MGC shares held: 17,800 (as of September 30, 2021)
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.