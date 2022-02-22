Log in
    4182   JP3896800004

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

(4182)
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical : Notice on Personnel Change in Representative Directorship （PDF：293.6 KB）

02/22/2022 | 12:11am EST
February 22, 2022

Company name: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Representative: Masashi Fujii, Representative Director & President

Securities code: 4182 (The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Satoshi Takizawa, Manager, IR Group

TEL: 03-3283-5041

Notice on Personnel Change in Representative Directorship

At its meeting on February 22, 2022, the Board of Directors of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MGC) decided on the following personnel change in its Representative Directorship.

1 Reason for change

The changes result from the new management system after April 1, 2022

2 Description of change

New position

Name

Current position

Representative Director,

Masato Inari

Director,

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Representative Director,

Nobuhisa

Director,

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Ariyoshi

Managing Executive Officer

3 Personal history of new Representative Director See the attachment.

4 Scheduled date of personnel change April 1, 2022

End

1

Attachment

Personal history of new Representative Director

Name

Masato Inari

New position

Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Place of birth

Ehime Pref.

Date of birth

Jan 23, 1961

Education

Graduated from Master of School of Engineering, Okayama University

Personal history

April 1985

Joined MGC.

June 2011

Plant manager, Niigata Plant, Natural Gas Chemicals Company

June 2014

Executive officer, Plant manager, Niigata Plant, Natural Gas Chemicals Company

April 2016

Executive officer, President, Aromatic Chemicals Company

June 2016

Director, JSP Corporation

April 2017

Managing executive officer, President, Aromatic Chemicals Company

June 2017

Director and managing executive officer, President, Aromatic Chemicals Company

April 2019

Director and Managing Executive Officer, In charge of the Production Technology

Division, Environment Safety and Quality Assurance Division

June 2019

Outside Director, Katakura & Co-op Agri Corporation

April 2020

Director and Managing Executive Officer, In charge of the Internal Audit Division, and

Environment & Total Production Sector

April 2021

Director and Managing Executive Officer, Responsible for Production Technology

In charge of Environment Safety & Quality Assurance Division, Purchasing & Logistics

Division

Number of MGC shares held: 18,603 (as of September 30, 2022)

2

Name

Nobuhisa Ariyoshi

New position

Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Place of birth

Tokyo

Date of birth

November 26, 1961

Education

Graduated from Faculty of Law, Keio University

Personal history

April 1984

Joined MGC.

July 2012

General Manager, Administrative & Personnel Center

April 2016

Executive officer, General Manager, Electronic Materials Division, Information &

Advanced Materials Company

April 2018

Managing executive officer in charge of Finance & Accounting Center, Information

Systems Division, and Purchasing & Logistics Center

June 2018

Director and managing executive officer in charge of Finance & Accounting Center,

Information Systems Division, and Purchasing & Logistics Center

April 2019

Director and Managing Executive Officer, In charge of compliance, risk management,

the Internal Audit Division, Corporate Planning Division, Administrative & Personnel

Center, and Corporate Communications Division, Chairman of Internal Control

Promotion Committee, General manager of Tokyo Techno Park

June 2019

Director and Managing Executive Officer, In charge of compliance, risk management,

Finance & Accounting Center, Information Systems Division, Administrative &

Personnel Center, and Corporate Communications Division, General manager of

Tokyo Techno Park

April 2020

Director and Managing Executive Officer, In charge of internal control & risk

management, Corporate Management Sector

April 2021

Director and Managing Executive Officer, In charge of internal control & risk

management, Responsible for Administrative & Personnel, Finance & Accounting, In

charge of Information Systems Division(current position)

Number of MGC shares held: 17,800 (as of September 30, 2021)

3

Disclaimer

MGC - Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 05:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
