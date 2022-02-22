Mitsubishi Gas Chemical : Notice on Personnel Change in Representative Directorship （PDF：293.6 KB）

February 22, 2022

Company name: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Representative: Masashi Fujii, Representative Director & President

Securities code: 4182 (The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Satoshi Takizawa, Manager, IR Group

TEL: 03-3283-5041

Notice on Personnel Change in Representative Directorship

At its meeting on February 22, 2022, the Board of Directors of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MGC) decided on the following personnel change in its Representative Directorship.

1． Reason for change

The changes result from the new management system after April 1, 2022

2． Description of change

New position Name Current position Representative Director, Masato Inari Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer Representative Director, Nobuhisa Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Ariyoshi Managing Executive Officer

3． Personal history of new Representative Director See the attachment.

4． Scheduled date of personnel change April 1, 2022

