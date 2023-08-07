August 7, 2023

Company name: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Representative: Masashi Fujii, Representative Director & President

Securities code: 4182 (The Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Satoshi Takizawa, General Manager, IR Department

TEL: +81-3-3283-5041

Recording of Extraordinary Income (Gain on Step Acquisitions)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MGC) announces that it recorded an extraordinary income (gain on step acquisition) during the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023).

As announced in "Notice regarding the Additional Acquisition of Shares in Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation to Make It a Consolidated Subsidiary" issued on February 8, 2022, MGC acquired additional shares of Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, an equity-method affiliate, and made it a consolidated subsidiary. As a result, MGC recorded a gain on step acquisitions of 15,085 million yen as extraordinary income.

