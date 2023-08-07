Mitsubishi Gas Chemical : Recording of Extraordinary Income (Gain on Step Acquisitions)
Today at 02:07 am
Share
August 7, 2023
Company name: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.
Representative: Masashi Fujii, Representative Director & President
Securities code: 4182 (The Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Satoshi Takizawa, General Manager, IR Department
TEL: +81-3-3283-5041
Recording of Extraordinary Income (Gain on Step Acquisitions)
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MGC) announces that it recorded an extraordinary income (gain on step acquisition) during the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023).
As announced in "Notice regarding the Additional Acquisition of Shares in Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation to Make It a Consolidated Subsidiary" issued on February 8, 2022, MGC acquired additional shares of Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, an equity-method affiliate, and made it a consolidated subsidiary. As a result, MGC recorded a gain on step acquisitions of 15,085 million yen as extraordinary income.
MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC. is a Japan-based chemical company. The Company operates in five business segments. The Natural Gas-related Chemicals segment manufactures and sells methanol, ammonia, amine products, methacrylic acid products, multiple alcohol, enzyme and crude. The Aromatic-related Chemicals segment manufactures and sells xylene isomer and xylene derivatives. The Functional Chemicals segment manufactures and sells industrial inorganic chemicals, electronic chemicals and engineering plastics. The Specialty Functional Materials segment manufactures and sells materials for printed circuit boards (PCBs), printed boards and deacidification agents. The Others segment is engaged in the real estate business.