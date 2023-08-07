August 7, 2023

Company name: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Representative: Masashi Fujii, Representative Director & President

Securities code: 4182 (The Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Satoshi Takizawa, General Manager, IR Department

TEL: +81-3-3283-5041

Revision of Business Performance Forecasts

In view of its recent performance, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MGC) has revised the business performance forecasts published on May 12, 2023.

1. Revision of half-year consolidated performance forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023 - September 30, 2023)

Consolidated business forecasts

(Millions of yen)

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Basic earnings

profit

profit

to owners of

per share (¥)

parent

Previous forecast (A)

390,000

22,000

24,000

33,000

161.31

Revised forecast (B)

380,000

14,000

16,000

25,000

122.19

Change (B - A)

(10,000)

(8,000)

(8,000)

(8,000)

Change (%)

-2.6

-36.4

-33.3

-24.2

Results for the previous 1H

394,909

33,524

49,928

34,269

166.33

(ended September 2022)

2. Revision of full-year consolidated performance forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023 -March 31, 2024)

(1) Consolidated business forecasts

(Millions of yen)

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Basic earnings

profit

profit

to owners of

per share (¥)

parent

Previous forecast (A)

850,000

54,000

58,000

56,000

273.73

Revised forecast (B)

840,000

46,000

49,000

47,000

229.71

Change (B - A)

(10,000)

(8,000)

(9,000)

(9,000)

Change (%)

-1.2

-14.8

-15.5

-16.1

Results for the previous year

781,211

49,030

69,764

49,085

239.08

(ended March 2023)

(2) Non-consolidated business forecasts

(Millions of yen)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net profit

Basic earnings

profit

profit

per share (¥)

Previous forecast (A)

430,000

22,000

40,000

37,000

180.86

Revised forecast (B)

410,000

18,000

39,000

37,000

180.86

Change (B - A)

(20,000)

(4,000)

(1,000)

0

Change (%)

-4.7

-18.2

-2.5

0.0

Results for the previous year

439,525

19,144

40,528

37,371

182.03

(ended March 2023)

3. Reasons for Revisions

With regard to consolidated operating results forecasts for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the MGC Group anticipates that polyacetal and methanol market prices will fall short of its forecasts at the beginning of the fiscal year. In addition, overall sales volumes are likely to be lower than estimated, especially those of polycarbonates, electronic materials and aromatic chemicals. Accordingly, the Group expects net sales and each profit indicator to fall short of previous forecasts.

In terms of full-year consolidated operating results forecasts, the Group similarly expects net sales, along with each profit indicator, to fall short of its previous forecasts as first-half profit is expected to fall short of the previous forecast.

As for full-yearnon-consolidated operating results forecasts, the Group anticipates that net sales and operating profit and ordinary profit will fall short of previous forecasts based on similar reasons as those provided for consolidated operating results forecasts.

The above forecasts assume exchange rates of ¥135=$1 (a depreciation of ¥5 from the previous forecast) and ¥145=€1 (a depreciation of ¥5 from the previous forecast) for the remaining months of the fiscal year.

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

The above forecasts are based on information currently available to MGC as of the date of the announcement of this document. Actual operating results may vary due to various factors.

END

