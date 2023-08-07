In view of its recent performance, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MGC) has revised the business performance forecasts published on May 12, 2023.

2. Revision of full-year consolidated performance forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023 -March 31, 2024)

(1) Consolidated business forecasts (Millions of yen) Profit Net sales Operating Ordinary attributable Basic earnings profit profit to owners of per share (¥) parent Previous forecast (A) 850,000 54,000 58,000 56,000 273.73 Revised forecast (B) 840,000 46,000 49,000 47,000 229.71 Change (B - A) (10,000) (8,000) (9,000) (9,000) Change (%) -1.2 -14.8 -15.5 -16.1 Results for the previous year 781,211 49,030 69,764 49,085 239.08 (ended March 2023)

(2) Non-consolidated business forecasts (Millions of yen) Net sales Operating Ordinary Net profit Basic earnings profit profit per share (¥) Previous forecast (A) 430,000 22,000 40,000 37,000 180.86 Revised forecast (B) 410,000 18,000 39,000 37,000 180.86 Change (B - A) (20,000) (4,000) (1,000) 0 Change (%) -4.7 -18.2 -2.5 0.0 Results for the previous year 439,525 19,144 40,528 37,371 182.03 (ended March 2023)

3. Reasons for Revisions

With regard to consolidated operating results forecasts for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the MGC Group anticipates that polyacetal and methanol market prices will fall short of its forecasts at the beginning of the fiscal year. In addition, overall sales volumes are likely to be lower than estimated, especially those of polycarbonates, electronic materials and aromatic chemicals. Accordingly, the Group expects net sales and each profit indicator to fall short of previous forecasts.

In terms of full-year consolidated operating results forecasts, the Group similarly expects net sales, along with each profit indicator, to fall short of its previous forecasts as first-half profit is expected to fall short of the previous forecast.

As for full-yearnon-consolidated operating results forecasts, the Group anticipates that net sales and operating profit and ordinary profit will fall short of previous forecasts based on similar reasons as those provided for consolidated operating results forecasts.

