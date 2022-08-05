Log in
    4182   JP3896800004

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

(4182)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
1926.00 JPY   -0.21%
02:51aMITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)
PU
02:21aMITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP) （PDF：75.8 KB）
PU
02:21aMITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL : Revision of Business Performance Forecasts （PDF：563.5 KB）
PU
Summary 
Summary

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 5, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

4182

URL:

https://www.mgc.co.jp/eng/

Representative:

Masashi Fujii, Representative Director, President

Inquiries:

Satoshi Takizawa, General Manager, Investor Relations Department

TEL:

+81-3-3283-5041

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

August 10, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Presentation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Summary of consolidated income statement (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2022

193,982

21.2

18,844

28.9

24,884

34.5

16,113

12.3

June 30, 2021

160,036

19.9

14,616

83.9

18,505

82.3

14,352

110.1

Note:

Comprehensive income Three months ended June 30, 2022

¥30,611 million

[81.0%]

Three months ended June 30, 2021

¥16,915 million

[80.3%]

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

77.73

-

June 30, 2021

69.00

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2022

991,484

647,942

58.9

March 31, 2022

928,651

630,887

61.2

Reference: Equity

As of June 30, 2022

¥583,674 million

As of March 31, 2022

¥568,766 million

- 1 -

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

45.00

-

35.00

80.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year

ending March 31,

-

2023

Fiscal year

ending March 31,

40.00

-

40.00

80.00

2023 (Forecast)

Note:

Revisions to the forecast most recently announced: None

Breakdown of interim dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

Ordinary dividend: 35.00 yen

Commemorative dividend: 10.00 yen

3. Consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable to

Basic

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Six months ending

September 30,

400,000

19.1

31,000

3.2

41,000

5.8

30,000

6.4

145.67

2022 (cumulative)

Fiscal year ending

810,000

14.8

62,500

12.9

83,500

12.6

62,000

28.4

302.05

March 31, 2023

Note:

Revisions to the forecast most recently announced: Yes

- 2 -

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Number of issued shares at term end (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2022

225,739,199

As of March 31, 2022

225,739,199

(ii) Number of shares of treasury stock at term-end

As of June 30, 2022

20,124,022

As of March 31, 2022

17,693,673

(iii) Average number of outstanding shares (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

207,311,458

Three months ended June 30, 2021

208,012,787

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
    The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.
    (How to access supplementary material on quarterly financial results)
    The supplementary material on quarterly financial results is disclosed on the same day, and it is made available on the Company's website.

- 3 -

Consolidated Financial Statements

1. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

102,049

107,930

Notes and accounts receivable - trade,

176,556

182,197

and contract assets

Securities

6

10

Merchandise and finished goods

78,542

85,722

Work in process

19,729

20,831

Raw materials and supplies

57,398

64,392

Other

19,381

21,402

Allowance for doubtful accounts

1,453

1,628

Total current assets

452,210

480,858

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

99,584

101,746

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

80,400

81,715

Other, net

96,399

108,352

Total property, plant and equipment

276,384

291,814

Intangible assets

Goodwill

4,811

4,718

Other

6,478

6,959

Total intangible assets

11,290

11,677

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

171,446

189,616

Other

17,927

18,139

Allowance for doubtful accounts

607

622

Total investments and other assets

188,765

207,133

Total non-current assets

476,440

510,626

Total assets

928,651

991,484

- 4 -

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

92,387

97,197

Short-term borrowings

38,925

45,641

Income taxes payable

11,997

5,032

Provisions

6,488

4,480

Other

49,170

51,180

Total current liabilities

198,969

203,532

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

20,000

20,000

Long-term borrowings

46,621

67,235

Provisions

3,284

2,515

Retirement benefit liability

6,252

6,715

Asset retirement obligations

5,216

5,240

Other

17,418

38,302

Total non-current liabilities

98,794

140,009

Total liabilities

297,763

343,542

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

41,970

41,970

Capital surplus

34,339

34,339

Retained earnings

492,455

501,285

Treasury shares

21,525

26,521

Total shareholders' equity

547,239

551,074

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

11,376

10,157

sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

326

139

Foreign currency translation adjustment

9,861

22,188

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

614

393

Total accumulated other comprehensive

21,526

32,600

income

Non-controlling interests

62,121

64,267

Total net assets

630,887

647,942

Total liabilities and net assets

928,651

991,484

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MGC - Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
