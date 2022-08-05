Mitsubishi Gas Chemical : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 5, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 4182 URL: https://www.mgc.co.jp/eng/ Representative: Masashi Fujii, Representative Director, President Inquiries: Satoshi Takizawa, General Manager, Investor Relations Department TEL: +81-3-3283-5041 Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: August 10, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -

Presentation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Summary of consolidated income statement (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % June 30, 2022 193,982 21.2 18,844 28.9 24,884 34.5 16,113 12.3 June 30, 2021 160,036 19.9 14,616 83.9 18,505 82.3 14,352 110.1 Note: Comprehensive income Three months ended June 30, 2022 ¥30,611 million [81.0%] Three months ended June 30, 2021 ¥16,915 million [80.3%] Basic earnings per Diluted earnings per share share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2022 77.73 - June 30, 2021 69.00 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % June 30, 2022 991,484 647,942 58.9 March 31, 2022 928,651 630,887 61.2 Reference: Equity As of June 30, 2022 ¥583,674 million As of March 31, 2022 ¥568,766 million

