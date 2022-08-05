Mitsubishi Gas Chemical : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)
08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
August 5, 2022
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended
Satoshi Takizawa, General Manager, Investor Relations Department
TEL:
+81-3-3283-5041
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
August 10, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Presentation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Summary of consolidated income statement (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2022
193,982
21.2
18,844
28.9
24,884
34.5
16,113
12.3
June 30, 2021
160,036
19.9
14,616
83.9
18,505
82.3
14,352
110.1
Note:
Comprehensive income Three months ended June 30, 2022
¥30,611 million
[81.0%]
Three months ended June 30, 2021
¥16,915 million
[80.3%]
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
77.73
-
June 30, 2021
69.00
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2022
991,484
647,942
58.9
March 31, 2022
928,651
630,887
61.2
Reference: Equity
As of June 30, 2022
¥583,674 million
As of March 31, 2022
¥568,766 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
45.00
-
35.00
80.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year
ending March 31,
-
2023
Fiscal year
ending March 31,
40.00
-
40.00
80.00
2023 (Forecast)
Note:
Revisions to the forecast most recently announced: None
Breakdown of interim dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
Ordinary dividend: 35.00 yen
Commemorative dividend: 10.00 yen
3. Consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable to
Basic
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Six months ending
September 30,
400,000
19.1
31,000
3.2
41,000
5.8
30,000
6.4
145.67
2022 (cumulative)
Fiscal year ending
810,000
14.8
62,500
12.9
83,500
12.6
62,000
28.4
302.05
March 31, 2023
Note:
Revisions to the forecast most recently announced: Yes
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common stock)
Number of issued shares at term end (including treasury stock)
As of June 30, 2022
225,739,199
As of March 31, 2022
225,739,199
(ii) Number of shares of treasury stock at term-end
As of June 30, 2022
20,124,022
As of March 31, 2022
17,693,673
(iii) Average number of outstanding shares (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
207,311,458
Three months ended June 30, 2021
208,012,787
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.
(How to access supplementary material on quarterly financial results)
The supplementary material on quarterly financial results is disclosed on the same day, and it is made available on the Company's website.
Consolidated Financial Statements
1. Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
102,049
107,930
Notes and accounts receivable - trade,
176,556
182,197
and contract assets
Securities
6
10
Merchandise and finished goods
78,542
85,722
Work in process
19,729
20,831
Raw materials and supplies
57,398
64,392
Other
19,381
21,402
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△1,453
△1,628
Total current assets
452,210
480,858
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
99,584
101,746
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
80,400
81,715
Other, net
96,399
108,352
Total property, plant and equipment
276,384
291,814
Intangible assets
Goodwill
4,811
4,718
Other
6,478
6,959
Total intangible assets
11,290
11,677
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
171,446
189,616
Other
17,927
18,139
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△607
△622
Total investments and other assets
188,765
207,133
Total non-current assets
476,440
510,626
Total assets
928,651
991,484
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
92,387
97,197
Short-term borrowings
38,925
45,641
Income taxes payable
11,997
5,032
Provisions
6,488
4,480
Other
49,170
51,180
Total current liabilities
198,969
203,532
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
20,000
20,000
Long-term borrowings
46,621
67,235
Provisions
3,284
2,515
Retirement benefit liability
6,252
6,715
Asset retirement obligations
5,216
5,240
Other
17,418
38,302
Total non-current liabilities
98,794
140,009
Total liabilities
297,763
343,542
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
41,970
41,970
Capital surplus
34,339
34,339
Retained earnings
492,455
501,285
Treasury shares
△21,525
△26,521
Total shareholders' equity
547,239
551,074
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-
11,376
10,157
sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
△326
△139
Foreign currency translation adjustment
9,861
22,188
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
614
393
Total accumulated other comprehensive
21,526
32,600
income
Non-controlling interests
62,121
64,267
Total net assets
630,887
647,942
Total liabilities and net assets
928,651
991,484
