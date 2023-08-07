Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
August 7, 2023
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023 (Under Japanese GAAP)
Company name:
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities code:
4182
URL:
https://www.mgc.co.jp/eng/
Representative:
Masashi Fujii, Representative Director, President
Inquiries:
Satoshi Takizawa, General Manager, Investor Relations Department
TEL:
+81-3-3283-5041
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
August 10, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Presentation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Summary of consolidated income statement (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2023
187,008
(3.6)
6,211
(67.0)
7,025
(71.8)
19,844
23.2
June 30, 2022
193,982
21.2
18,844
28.9
24,884
34.5
16,113
12.3
Note:
Comprehensive income Three months ended June 30, 2023
¥31,831 million
[4.0%]
Three months ended June 30, 2022
¥30,611 million
[81.0%]
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2023
97.00
-
June 30, 2022
77.73
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2023
1,109,722
703,457
56.7
March 31, 2023
1,029,317
671,249
59.0
Reference: Equity
As of June 30, 2023
¥629,750 million
As of March 31, 2023
¥607,613 million
- 1 -
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
40.00
-
40.00
80.00
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year
ending March 31,
-
2024
Fiscal year
ending March 31,
40.00
-
40.00
80.00
2024 (Forecast)
Note:
Revisions to the forecast most recently announced: No
3. Consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable to
Basic
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Six months ending
September 30,
380,000
(3.8)
14,000
(58.2)
16,000
(68.0)
25,000
(27.0)
122.19
2023 (cumulative)
Fiscal year ending
840,000
7.5
46,000
(6.2)
49,000
(29.8)
47,000
(4.2)
229.71
March 31, 2024
Note:
Revisions to the forecast most recently announced: Yes
- 2 -
* Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
- Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
- Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatement: None
- Number of issued shares (common stock)
- Number of issued shares at term end (including treasury stock)
As of June 30, 2023
222,239,199
As of March 31, 2023
222,239,199
(ii) Number of shares of treasury stock at term-end
As of June 30, 2023
17,661,473
As of March 31, 2023
17,660,740
(iii) Average number of outstanding shares (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
204,578,056
Three months ended June 30, 2022
207,311,458
- Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.
(How to access supplementary material on quarterly financial results)
The supplementary material on quarterly financial results is disclosed on the same day as this quarterly financial results report, and it is made available on the Company's website.
- 3 -
Consolidated Financial Statements
1. Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
108,378
97,264
Notes and accounts receivable - trade,
176,626
186,456
and contract assets
Securities
93
56
Merchandise and finished goods
89,367
126,331
Work in process
22,331
20,201
Raw materials and supplies
66,444
72,390
Other
20,775
28,338
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△767
△711
Total current assets
483,249
530,327
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
102,143
106,527
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
87,890
95,431
Other, net
123,733
133,629
Total property, plant and equipment
313,767
335,588
Intangible assets
Goodwill
4,425
20,246
Other
7,555
8,393
Total intangible assets
11,980
28,639
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
200,101
193,692
Other
22,141
23,446
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△1,922
△1,973
Total investments and other assets
220,320
215,165
Total non-current assets
546,068
579,394
Total assets
1,029,317
1,109,722
- 4 -
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
88,342
102,965
Short-term borrowings
47,913
69,655
Income taxes payable
5,274
3,976
Provisions
6,714
4,449
Other
72,197
77,960
Total current liabilities
220,442
259,007
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
20,000
20,000
Long-term borrowings
74,680
79,297
Provisions
3,383
2,921
Retirement benefit liability
4,453
5,943
Asset retirement obligations
5,272
5,368
Other
29,835
33,727
Total non-current liabilities
137,625
147,257
Total liabilities
358,068
406,264
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
41,970
41,970
Capital surplus
34,293
35,496
Retained earnings
521,426
533,088
Treasury shares
△23,838
△23,839
Total shareholders' equity
573,852
586,715
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-
8,950
10,298
sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
110
58
Foreign currency translation adjustment
22,894
30,996
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,805
1,681
Total accumulated other comprehensive
33,760
43,034
income
Non-controlling interests
63,636
73,707
Total net assets
671,249
703,457
Total liabilities and net assets
1,029,317
1,109,722
- 5 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MGC - Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 06:05:52 UTC.