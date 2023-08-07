Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 7, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 (Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 4182 URL: https://www.mgc.co.jp/eng/ Representative: Masashi Fujii, Representative Director, President Inquiries: Satoshi Takizawa, General Manager, Investor Relations Department TEL: +81-3-3283-5041 Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: August 10, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -

Presentation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Summary of consolidated income statement (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % June 30, 2023 187,008 (3.6) 6,211 (67.0) 7,025 (71.8) 19,844 23.2 June 30, 2022 193,982 21.2 18,844 28.9 24,884 34.5 16,113 12.3 Note: Comprehensive income Three months ended June 30, 2023 ¥31,831 million [4.0%] Three months ended June 30, 2022 ¥30,611 million [81.0%] Basic earnings per Diluted earnings per share share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2023 97.00 - June 30, 2022 77.73 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % June 30, 2023 1,109,722 703,457 56.7 March 31, 2023 1,029,317 671,249 59.0 Reference: Equity As of June 30, 2023 ¥629,750 million As of March 31, 2023 ¥607,613 million

