Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to Fuel First Methanol-powered Car Carriers in Japan

June 19, 2024 at 09:08 pm EDT
June 18, 2024
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MGC; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Masashi Fujii) today announced that it will supply fuel for first two methanol-powered car carriers in Japan, which are scheduled to be built by Toyofuji Shipping Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Toukai-shi, Aichi, President: Eiji Takeichi) by 2027, marking a significant step toward the commercialization of low-impact methanol-fueled ships in Japan.<_o3a_p>
MGC subsidiary Kokuka Sangyo Co., Ltd. will use its existing methanol tankers for direct refueling (bunkering) of the vessels once they are in operation. MGC is coordinating with all relevant parties to ensure necessary port-safety measures and the development of a reliable supply system under the plan.<_o3a_p>
Technologies to capture and reuse CO2 and to recycle renewable resources such as biomass and waste are attracting attention in the effort to achieve a more carbon-neutral world. MGC is promoting the use of methanol as a primary fuel for ships in the international and domestic shipping industries, where methanol is seen as an environmentally friendly alternative to heavy fuel oil.<_o3a_p>
Methanol is widely used as both a basic chemical and a clean energy source because it is liquid at ambient temperature and normal pressure, easy to handle and emits low levels of sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) when burned. In addition, methanol can be produced from captured CO2 and renewable resources. It is expected to play a key role in the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as support the recycling of renewable resources.<_o3a_p>
MGC is fostering cross-industry alliances to develop its Carbopath™ carbon-recycling platform for the production of green methanol as both a carbon-neutral fuel and a sustainable chemical feedstock. Going forward, MGC will continue supporting efforts to expand the adoption of green methanol as a low-impact fuel for the international shipping industry, ultimately for a more carbon-neutral, recycling-oriented world.<_o3a_p>
