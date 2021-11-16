FY3-2022 2nd Quarter Results with script [PDF:7245KB]

This is Takahiro Yanai, President & CEO of Mitsubishi HC Capital. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedules to attend today's financial results briefing.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to hold this briefing via Webcast. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Approximately seven and a half months have passed since we began operations as Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., on April 1 of this year.

In the first half of this fiscal year, each working group of the sales divisions have been discussing lively, and both employees and the management have been in direct dialogue etc. Thanks to these activities, PMI (Post Merger Integration) has been progressing more smoothly than initially expected.

In addition, we have announced the acquisition of CAI International, a US leading marine container leasing company in June, 2021, as a concrete outcome of the investment synergy born by the business integration. We are currently in the final stages of the acquisition process.

Today, Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Head of the Treasury & Accounting Division Inoue will explain the FY3/2022 2nd Quarter Results, based on the FY3/2022 2nd Quarter Results material.

After that I will take my turn to explain PMI progress, the milestones for establishing of Management Plan, and the forecast for FY3/2022.

In the end, we will take your questions and comment.

Inoue, the floor is yours.