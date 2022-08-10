Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [PDF:530KB]

Highlights

Gross profit increased YOY thanks to the business growth of the subsidiaries in Europe and the U.S., profit contribution from CAI, and other factors.

Gross profit for 1Q FYE3/2023 increased by 21.9 billion yen (30.8%) YOY to 93.2 billion yen thanks to the business growth mainly of the subsidiaries in Europe and the U.S. in Global Business segment, profit contribution from CAI, a U.S. marine container leasing company that became our wholly-owned subsidiary in November 2021, an increase in gain on sales related to real estate, and other factors.

Net income was almost on par with that for 1Q FYE3/2022, despite the absence of large profits on the sale of strategic shareholdings