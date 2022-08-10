Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8593   JP3499800005

MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.

(8593)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
643.00 JPY   +0.16%
02:14aFINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2023 [PDF : 530kb]
PU
02:14aMITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
02:14aMITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [PDF:530KB]

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results

for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.

August 10, 2022

Index

  • Highlights
  1. Financial Results for 1Q FYE3/2023

II. Segment Updates

  1. Financial Forecast for FYE3/2023 IV. Appendix

1

Highlights

Gross profit increased YOY thanks to the business growth of the subsidiaries in Europe and the U.S., profit contribution from CAI, and other factors.

  • Gross profit for 1Q FYE3/2023 increased by 21.9 billion yen (30.8%) YOY to 93.2 billion yen thanks to the business growth mainly of the subsidiaries in Europe and the U.S. in Global Business segment, profit contribution from CAI, a U.S. marine container leasing company that became our wholly-owned subsidiary in November 2021, an increase in gain on sales related to real estate, and other factors.

Net income was almost on par with that for 1Q FYE3/2022, despite the absence of large profits on the sale of strategic shareholdings

  • Net income for 1Q FYE3/2023 decreased 1.1 billion yen YOY to 32.0 billion yen, which is almost on par with that for 1Q FYE3/2022, despite the absence of large profits on the sale of strategic shareholdings (pre-tax basis: 26.7 billion yen), which were recorded in 1Q FYE3/2022.
  • Net income has been almost in line with the plan, against the net income forecast for FYE3/2023 of 110.0 billion yen (progress: 29.1%).

2

  1. Financial Results for 1Q FYE3/2023

3

Financial Results for 1Q FYE3/2023

  • The cumulative gross profit for 1Q FYE3/2023 increased by 21.9 billion yen, or 30.8% YOY to 93.2 billion yen, thanks to the business growth mainly of the subsidiaries in Europe and the U.S. in the Global Business segment, profit contribution from a U.S. marine container leasing company CAI, etc.
  • Quarterly net income attributable to owners of the parent was 32.0 billion yen, which is almost on par with 1Q FYE3/2022, despite the absence of large profits on the sale of strategic shareholdings (pre-tax basis: 26.7 billion yen), which were recorded in 1Q FYE3/2022. The progress against the forecast for FYE3/2023 (net income: 110.0 billion yen) was 29.1%.

(a)

(b)

(c)=(b)-(a)

(d)

(e)=(c)/(a)

1Q

1Q

YOY Change

Exchange Rates

YOY Change

(Billion Yen)

FYE3/2022

FYE3/2023

(%)

Effects*5

1

Revenues

407.7

460.3

+52.6

+10.0

+12.9%

2

Gross Profit

71.3

93.2

+21.9

+4.0

+30.8%

3

Operating Income

20.7

40.4

+19.7

+1.6

+95.2%

4

Recurring Income

20.6

41.9

+21.3

+1.3

+103.3%

5

Net Income*1

33.1*6

32.0

-1.1

+1.0

-3.4%

6

New Transactions Volume

572.8

609.2

+36.3

+32.2

+6.3%

7

Segment Assets*2

9,345.3*7

9,604.1

+258.7*8

+300.2

+2.8%*8

8

ROA*3

1.4%*9

1.2%*10

-0.2pt

9

ROE*3

11.2%*9

9.4%*10

-1.8pt

10

OHR*4

63.3%

50.4%

-12.9pt

*1

Quarterly net income attributable to owners of the parent

*9 Numerator:

Annualized net income by quadrupling the quarterly net income for 1Q FYE3/2022,

*2

"Operating assets" + "equity method investments" + "goodwill" + "investment

retroactively adjusted in 1Q FYE3/2023

securities, etc."

Denominator: Average of retroactively adjusted 1Q FYE3/2022 equity or total assets and

*3

Based on net income

FYE3/2021 equity or total assets (calculated by adding IFRS-based figures of

*4

SG&A expenses divided by (gross profit + non-operating income/expenses), but

Hitachi Capital (HC) to those of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance (MUL) in a

SG&A expenses and non-operating income/expenses do not include credit costs

simplified manner under J-GAAP as reference figures, then making adjustments

*5

Effects of changes in exchange rates to be applied when incorporating results of

upon the integration)

overseas subsidiaries (refer to page 28 for details)

*10 Numerator:

Annualized net income by quadrupling the quarterly net income for 1Q FYE3/2023

*6

Figures retroactively adjusted in 1Q FYE3/2023 (refer to page 22 for details)

Denominator: Average of FYE3/2022 and 1Q FYE3/2023 equity or of FYE3/2022 and 1Q

*7

FYE3/2022

FYE3/2023 total assets

*8 Change vs. end of FYE3/2022

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.
02:14aFINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTE : 530kb]
PU
02:14aMITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended June..
PU
02:14aMITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March ..
PU
07/06Axis Auto Finance Unit Secures $55 Million in Funding Facilities
MT
07/04MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Seven-Member Partnership Commits to Warehouse DX Initiative; New ..
AQ
06/28MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL : Notice of Resolutions at The 51st Annual General Meeting of Shareh..
PU
06/02MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL : INTERNET DISCLOSURE ITEMS FOR THE NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 51s..
PU
05/24Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022,..
CI
05/18Mitsubishi Hc Capital Inc. Provides Net Income Forecast for the Financial Year End 2023
CI
05/18Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for Financial Year Ending March 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 904 B 14 111 M 14 111 M
Net income 2023 109 B 809 M 809 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,45x
Yield 2023 4,75%
Capitalization 922 B 6 831 M 6 831 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 8 803
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 642,00 JPY
Average target price 725,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takahiro Yanai President & Representative Director
Satoshi Inoue Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Seiji Kawabe Chairman
Kanji Nishiura Representative Director, EVP & Head-Operations
Tanaka Shinji Chief Compliance & Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.12.48%6 831
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-12.33%12 637
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.17.16%4 669
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.71%3 906
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-6.65%3 551
JMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED15.33%3 222