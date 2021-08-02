Log in
    8593   JP3499800005

MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.

(8593)
General Announcement::Internal Merger between Two Subsidiaries in Hong Kong

08/02/2021 | 05:12am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Internal Merger between Two Subsidiaries

to Accelerate Commercialization of Mobility Solutions in Hong Kong

Tokyo, August 2, 2021 --- Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (TSE: 8593, Representative

Director, President & CEO: Takahiro Yanai, "Mitsubishi HC Capital") announced that its group company, Mitsubishi HC Capital Management (China) Limited (Managing Director: Keiichi Sato, "Mitsubishi HC Capital MC") merged its consolidated subsidiaries on July 31, 2021, to accelerate commercialization of the mobility solutions and enhance it in Hong Kong. Mitsubishi HC Capital (Hong Kong) Limited ("Mitsubishi HC Capital HK") was the surviving company and BOT LEASE (HONG KONG) COMPANY LIMITED ("BOT LEASE HK") was the merged company.

Thereby Mitsubishi HC Capital HK has succeeded all of resources such as assets and rights and obligations owed by BOT LEASE HK, and will reinforce its business infrastructure to expand its passenger car finance.

Mitsubishi HC Capital MC acquired 100% of the share capital of BOT LEASE HK with a wider customer base of passenger car financing in September 2020*, and has been expanding Mitsubishi HC Capital HK's car financing business partners and customers since then. This internal merger has reinforced Mitsubishi HC Capital HK's operating base and increase its business efficiency. In addition, Mitsubishi HC Capital HK will further strengthen its partnership with BOT LEASE HK's customers and dealers.

Mitsubishi HC Capital group positions "Mobility" as one of the focused fields, and Mitsubishi HC Capital HK will accelerate commercialization of the high-value-added mobility solutions such as a subscription service down the road with its business partners towards a full-scale smart city that the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has been pursuing.

*Ex-Hitachi Capital Corporation's News Release as of September 29, 2020 "Acquisition of a Car Financing Company to Develop Mobility Solutions in Hong Kong" https://www.mitsubishi-hc-capital.com/pdf/english/investors/hc/2020/20200929e.pdf

■About Mitsubishi HC Capital Management (China) Limited

Name

Mitsubishi HC Capital Management (China) Limited

Representative

Keiichi Sato, Managing Director

Location

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China

Establishment

June 2016

Business description

Financial holding company

Capital

HKD2,165 million

(100% subsidiary of Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.)

- more -

- 2 -

■About Subsidiaries (Sub-subsidiaries) being Merged

Surviving company

Merged company

Name

Mitsubishi HC Capital (Hong Kong)

BOT LEASE (HONG KONG)

Limited

COMPANY LIMITED

Representative

Keiichi Sato, Managing Director

Keiichi Sato, Managing Director

Location

Hong Kong Special Administrative

Hong Kong Special Administrative

Region of People's Republic of China

Region of People's Republic of China

Establishment

April 1975

November 1979

Business

Car Finance, copiers leasing, equipment

Asset management of car finance

description

leasing

Capital

HKD310 million

HKD 27 million

■About Mitsubishi HC Capital Group

Mitsubishi HC Capital was born from the business integration of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Inc. and Hitachi Capital Corporation on April 1, 2021. Mitsubishi HC Capital Group positions "Social Infrastructure & Life", "Environment & Energy", "Mobility", "Sales Finance", and "Global Assets" as the focused fields. In addition, Mitsubishi HC Capital Group will contribute to realizing a bright and hopeful future society as well as richer life for people by creating and offering unique and progressive business to meet the ever-changing needs of society and customers in consideration of the global environment.

Please access Mitsubishi HC Capital website for the details. https://www.mitsubishi-hc-capital.com/english/

# # #

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
