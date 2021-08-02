General Announcement::Internal Merger between Two Subsidiaries in Hong Kong

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Internal Merger between Two Subsidiaries

to Accelerate Commercialization of Mobility Solutions in Hong Kong

Tokyo, August 2, 2021 --- Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (TSE: 8593, Representative

Director, President & CEO: Takahiro Yanai, "Mitsubishi HC Capital") announced that its group company, Mitsubishi HC Capital Management (China) Limited (Managing Director: Keiichi Sato, "Mitsubishi HC Capital MC") merged its consolidated subsidiaries on July 31, 2021, to accelerate commercialization of the mobility solutions and enhance it in Hong Kong. Mitsubishi HC Capital (Hong Kong) Limited ("Mitsubishi HC Capital HK") was the surviving company and BOT LEASE (HONG KONG) COMPANY LIMITED ("BOT LEASE HK") was the merged company.

Thereby Mitsubishi HC Capital HK has succeeded all of resources such as assets and rights and obligations owed by BOT LEASE HK, and will reinforce its business infrastructure to expand its passenger car finance.

Mitsubishi HC Capital MC acquired 100% of the share capital of BOT LEASE HK with a wider customer base of passenger car financing in September 2020*, and has been expanding Mitsubishi HC Capital HK's car financing business partners and customers since then. This internal merger has reinforced Mitsubishi HC Capital HK's operating base and increase its business efficiency. In addition, Mitsubishi HC Capital HK will further strengthen its partnership with BOT LEASE HK's customers and dealers.

Mitsubishi HC Capital group positions "Mobility" as one of the focused fields, and Mitsubishi HC Capital HK will accelerate commercialization of the high-value-added mobility solutions such as a subscription service down the road with its business partners towards a full-scale smart city that the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has been pursuing.

*Ex-Hitachi Capital Corporation's News Release as of September 29, 2020 "Acquisition of a Car Financing Company to Develop Mobility Solutions in Hong Kong" https://www.mitsubishi-hc-capital.com/pdf/english/investors/hc/2020/20200929e.pdf

■About Mitsubishi HC Capital Management (China) Limited

Name Mitsubishi HC Capital Management (China) Limited Representative Keiichi Sato, Managing Director Location Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China Establishment June 2016 Business description Financial holding company Capital HKD2,165 million (100% subsidiary of Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.)

