Mitsubishi HC Capital : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

As the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination executed in the Three Months ended June 30, 2021 was finalized during the Three Months ended September 30, 2021, the net income attributable to owners of the parent for the Three Months ended June 30, 2021 has been adjusted to reflect a significant review of the initial allocation of the acquisition costs.

This "Consolidated Financial Highlights" is made in Japanese and translated into English. The Japanese text is the original and the English text for reference purposes. If there is any conflict or inconsistency between these two texts, the Japanese text shall prevail.

This "Consolidated Financial Highlights" is outside the scope of an audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes, (3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 14.

(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, (3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Application of accounting treatments specific to the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements)" on page 14.

1. Qualitative Information concerning Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Summary of Operating Results

Summary of operating results and topics

Summarized results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2022 were as follows.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by ¥1.1 billion, or 3.4% year on year, to ¥32.0 billion mainly due to an absence of large gain on sales of strategic shareholdings recorded in the Three Months ended June 30, 2021 despite the business growth mainly of the subsidiaries in Europe and the U.S. in Global Business segment, the profit contribution from CAI International, Inc., a marine container leasing company that became our wholly-owned subsidiary in November 2021, and an increase in gain on sales related to real estate business.

In May 2022, the Company has released the "Medium- to Long-term Management Direction" which describes "Our 10-year Vision (Together we innovate, challenge and explore the frontiers of the future)" toward the realization of Our Mission and shows how we want to be recognized by our stakeholders and how we should transform to become such a company. We defined the three-phasemedium-term management plans covering the next ten years as "Hop," "Step," and "Jump," and are now discussing specific management and business strategies and KPIs for the new Medium-term Management Plan covering the three-year period from the year ending March 31, 2024 to the year ending March 31, 2026 ("2025 M-T Plan") defined as "Hop," during the process of developing the plan.

Major business topics include (a) an investment in the distributed solar power generation business in Massachusetts, the U.S. in May 2022, (b) the completion of an eco-friendlymulti-tenant logistics facility "CPD Nagoya Minato", (c) the starting operation of the Akita Tenbinno Hybrid Solar Power Plant in Akita in July 2022, which is a solar power plant newly built next to the Akita Tenbinno Wind Power Plant built in September 2015 to enable stable power supply throughout the year because wind and solar power generate electricity efficiently at different times of the day and year, and (d) also in July 2022, an investment in a newly established subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation, which undertakes the warehouse DX operations that have been developed by Mitsubishi Corporation, with an aim to solve social issues in the logistics industry such as labor shortages and environmental impact through this cross-industrial partnership.

(Billions of yen) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Change (%) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 Revenues 407.7 460.3 12.9 Gross profit 71.3 93.2 30.8 Operating income 20.7 40.4 95.2 Recurring income 20.6 41.9 103.3 Net income attributable to 33.1 32.0 (3.4) owners of the parent

(Note) As the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination executed in the Three Months ended June 30, 2021 was finalized during the Three Months ended September 30, 2021, net income attributable to owners of the parent for the Three Months ended June 30, 2021 has been adjusted to reflect a significant review of the initial allocation of the acquisition costs.

4