Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8593   JP3499800005

MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.

(8593)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-15 am EDT
801.90 JPY   +2.78%
02:14aMitsubishi Hc Capital : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 Partial correction made on June 15, 2023. Please refer to the "(Correction) Partial Correction to "Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,
PU
06/01Mitsubishi Hc Capital : OTHER MATTERS SUBJECT TO THE ELECTRONIC PROVISION MEASURES FOR THE 52nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (MATTERS OMITTED FROM DOCUMENTS DELIVERED TO SHAREHOLDERS)
PU
05/25Mitsubishi Hc Capital : Q&A Session on Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 and Medium-term Management Plan for FY2023-FY2025 ("2025 MTMP")
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi HC Capital : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 Partial correction made on June 15, 2023. Please refer to the "(Correction) Partial Correction to "Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

06/15/2023 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

[Based on J-GAAP]

May 15, 2023

Company Name:

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.

Stock Exchange Listed on:

Tokyo (Prime Market), Nagoya (Premier Market)

Company Code:

8593

URL: https://www.mitsubishi-hc-capital.com/english/

Representative:

Taiju Hisai, Representative Director, President & CEO

For Inquiry:

Haruhiko Sato, Director, Managing Executive Officer TEL: +81-3-6865-3002

Date of General Meeting of Shareholder:

June 27, 2023

Scheduled Date of Submission of Securities Report:

June 27, 2023

Scheduled Commencement of Dividend Payment:

June 8, 2023

Supplemental Material for Financial Results:

Available

Holding of Financial Results Meeting:

Scheduled (for Institutional Investors and Analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)

Revenues

Operating income

Recurring income

Net income attributable to

owners of the parent

For the fiscal year ended

(Millions of yen)

%

(Millions of yen)

%

(Millions of yen)

%

(Millions of yen)

%

March 31, 2023

1,896,231

7.4

138,727

21.6

146,076

24.6

116,241

16.9

March 31, 2022

1,765,559

86.3

114,092

83.1

117,239

80.5

99,401

79.7

(Note) 1. Comprehensive income:

For the year ended March 31, 2023:

¥265,136 million

51.9%

For the year ended March 31, 2022:

¥174,586 million 229.0%

2. Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (the former Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited) executed the business integration with Hitachi Capital Corporation on April 1, 2021. The year-on-year percentage change for the year ended March 31, 2022 represents the comparison with the results of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited.

Earnings per share

Diluted

Return on equity

Recurring income

Operating margin

earnings per share

to total assets

For the fiscal year ended

(Yen)

(Yen)

%

%

%

March 31, 2023

80.95

80.71

8.2

1.4

7.3

March 31, 2022

69.24

69.06

8.0

1.2

6.5

(Reference) Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method: For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥11,982 million For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥4,818 million

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity ratio

Equity per share

As of

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Yen)

March 31, 2023

10,726,196

1,551,029

14.3

1,064.46

March 31, 2022

10,328,872

1,333,467

12.7

912.19

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of March 31, 2023:

¥1,528,773 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥1,309,769 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at the end of the year

For the fiscal year ended

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

March 31, 2023

46,752

(127,322)

(8,948)

460,486

March 31, 2022

195,845

(107,879)

(192,157)

520,083

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Total

Payout ratio

Dividends

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Fiscal

dividends

to equity

Annual

(Consolidated)

end

end

end

year - end

(For the year)

(consolidated)

For the fiscal year ended

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Millions of yen)

%

%

ended March 31, 2022

13.00

15.00

28.00

40,210

40.4

3.2

ended March 31, 2023

15.00

18.00

33.00

47,402

40.8

3.3

ending March 31, 2024

18.00

19.00

37.00

44.3

(Forecast)

(Note) The fiscal year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 is scheduled to be resolved at the Board of Directors meeting to be held on May 23, 2023.

1

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

(Year-on-year change %)

Net income attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of the parent

(Millions of yen)

%

(Yen)

Full year

120,000

3.2

83.55

  • Notes
    1. Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period

(Change of specific subsidiaries accompanying the change of scope of consolidation) : Yes

Excluded: Diamond Asset Finance Company Limited

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of revisions

() Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards, etc.

:

Yes

() Changes in accounting policies other than () above

:

No

() Changes in accounting estimates

:

No

() Restatement of revisions

:

No

(3) Number of outstanding shares (common shares)

() Number of outstanding

shares (including treasury shares)

() Number of treasury shares

() Weighted average number of shares outstanding

As of March 31, 2023

1,466,912,244

shares

As of March 31, 2022

1,466,912,244

shares

As of March 31, 2023

30,718,231

shares

As of March 31, 2022

31,056,401

shares

For the year ended

1,436,042,105

shares

For the year ended

1,435,664,701

shares

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Results

1. Non-Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(Year-on-year change %)

Revenues

Operating income

Recurring income

Net income

For the fiscal year ended

(Millions of yen)

%

(Millions of yen)

%

(Millions of yen)

%

(Millions of yen)

%

March 31, 2023

764,506

(8.8)

31,560

74.6

79,910

135.0

82,204

59.4

March 31, 2022

838,475

70.4

18,071

(20.6)

34,008

(44.6)

51,584

(18.6)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

For the fiscal year ended

(Yen)

(Yen)

March 31, 2023

57.24

57.08

March 31, 2022

35.93

35.84

(Note) The year-on-year percentage change for the Year ended March 31, 2022 represents the comparison with the results of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited.

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total Equity

Equity ratio

Equity per share

As of

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

%

(Yen)

March 31, 2023

5,317,966

881,212

16.5

612.09

March 31, 2022

5,700,025

880,601

15.4

612.00

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of March 31, 2023:

¥879,074 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥878,739 million

  • This "Consolidated Financial Highlights" is outside the scope of an audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation regarding the appropriate use of the forecasts, etc. (Remarks on forward-looking statements)
    The forward-looking statements in this report, including financial forecast, have been prepared by using information available to Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. ("Company" or "we") on the date of release and the certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company, and are not intended to assure that the Company will achieve such results. Actual earnings may differ significantly from the forecasts for various reasons.
  • This "Consolidated Financial Highlights" is made in Japanese and translated into English. The Japanese text is the original and the English text is for reference purposes. If there is any conflict or inconsistency between these two texts, the Japanese text shall prevail.

2

Contents

1. Summary of Operating Results, etc.

4

(1)

Summary of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

4

(2)

Summary of Financial Position as of March 31, 2023

9

(3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Forecast

9

2. Basic Policy for Selection of Accounting Standards

9

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

10

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

10

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

12

Consolidated Statements of Income

12

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

13

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

14

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

16

(5) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

18

(Notes concerning going-concern assumption)

18

(Changes in accounting policies)

18

(Segment information)

19

(Per share information)

22

(Significant subsequent events)

23

3

1. Summary of Operating Results, etc.

  1. Summary of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
  1. Overview of Financial Results, etc.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 exceeded the financial forecast with a record-high ¥116.2 billion. Annual dividend per share is to increase by ¥2 from the forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 increased by ¥16.8 billion, or 16.9% year on year, to a record-high ¥116.2 billion mainly thanks to 1) the profit contribution from CAI International, Inc., a marine container leasing company in the U.S.A. that became the Company's wholly- owned subsidiary in November 2021, 2) a decrease in credit costs, and 3) the business growth in the Americas in the Global Business segment.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 exceeded the financial forecast (net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥110.0 billion) by ¥6.2 billion.

As a result of exceeding the financial forecast, annual dividend per share is planned to be ¥33 (payout ratio: 40.8%), an increase by ¥2 from annual dividend forecast of ¥31 and by ¥5 from the annual dividend paid for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 of ¥28.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, net income attributable to owners of the parent is forecast to be ¥120.0 billion, and annual dividend per share is projected to be ¥37, an increase by ¥4 year on year.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 will see a limited year on year increase up to 120.0 billion yen, due to investments aiming to realize Our 10-year Vision and costs associated with restructuring and redefining existing businesses, in addition to the absence of a reduction effect in tax expenses recorded in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, while forecasting the growth of aviation business against the backdrop of the recovery of passenger demand.

Annual dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 is projected to be ¥37, an increase by ¥4 year on year (payout ratio of 44.3% on the premise of the financial forecast).

(Billions of yen)

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Change (%)

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

Revenues

1,765.5

1,896.2

7.4

Gross profit

334.6

357.3

6.8

Operating income

114.0

138.7

21.6

Recurring income

117.2

146.0

24.6

Net income attributable to

99.4

116.2

16.9

owners of the parent

4

2) Major topics

Formulation and announcement of the Medium-term Management Plan for FY2023 - FY2025 ("2025 MTMP")

The Company formulated the Medium-term Management Plan covering the three-year period from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 (the "2025 MTMP"), which was announced in May 2023. The 2025 MTMP is positioned as the "hop" plan of our three Medium-term Management Plans ("hop," "step," and "jump") toward Our 10-year Vision (Together we innovate, challenge and explore the frontiers of the future). We set the financial targets at FY2025 (the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026), the final fiscal year of the 2025 MTMP, as net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥160.0 billion, ROA of approximately 1.5%, ROE of approximately 10%, and dividend payout ratio during the 2025 MTMP of 40% or higher. Net income attributable to owners of the parent is used in the calculations of ROA and ROE.

Please refer to "Medium-term Management Plan for FY2023 - FY2025 ("2025 MTMP")" posted on the Company's website for more details of the 2025 MTMP.

(URL of the Medium-term Management Plan on the Company's website)

https://www.mitsubishi-hc-capital.com/english/investors/managementplan/index.html

Establishment and announcement of the "Human Rights Policy"

In accordance with the United Nations "Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights," we established the "Human Rights Policy" and announced it in October 2022. We will proactively and continuously conduct our business activities in consideration of internationally recognized standards related to human rights, in order to fulfill our responsibility to respect human rights as is expected of global companies, for achieving a society where human rights are respected.

Major business topics

May 2022: Announced the acquisition of partial stake of distributed solar power generation project in Massachusetts, U.S.A.

Completed an eco-friendlymulti-tenants logistics facility "CPD Nagoya Minato".

Jul. 2022: Built a new solar power plant next to the Akita Tenbinno Wind Power Plant which was built in Akita city, Akita prefecture in September 2015 and started commercial operation as a wind and solar hybrid power plant.

Invested in a newly established subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation, which undertakes the warehouse DX operations that have been developed by Mitsubishi Corporation.

Sep. 2022: Completed an eco-friendly logistics facility "CPD Nishiyodogawa".

Dec. 2022: Announced to conclude a capital and business alliance agreement with Connected Robotics Inc., engaging in research and development of robotics services designed for the food industry.

Announced to transfer shares of Diamond Asset Finance Company Limited, a group company mainly operating the residential real estate-related finance, in order to concentrate resources on prioritized businesses in the Real Estate segment, and improve profitability in the segment (completed the transfer in March 2023).

Jan. 2023: Commenced the business operation under the new management structure following the completion of the merger of CAI International, Inc. and Beacon Intermodal Leasing, LLC, operating the marine container leasing business.

Announced to merge Mitsubishi HC Capital Energy Inc. and HGE Ltd., operating solar power generation business (completed the merger in April 2023).

Feb. 2023: Established an auto leasing joint venture in Thailand with ALD S.A., a global leading company in the auto leasing industry based in France.

Announced to absorb and merge Japan Infrastructure Initiative Company Limited ("JII"), a group company making investments and providing loans in overseas infrastructure sector, after making JII a wholly-owned subsidiary on the premise that MUFG Bank, Ltd. would assign all of

JII shares it holds to the Company (completed the merger in April 2023).

5

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 06:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.
02:14aMitsubishi Hc Capital : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Year Ended March 31, 202..
PU
06/01Mitsubishi Hc Capital : OTHER MATTERS SUBJECT TO THE ELECTRONIC PROVISION MEASURES FOR THE..
PU
05/25Mitsubishi Hc Capital : Q&A Session on Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 3..
PU
05/23Mitsubishi HcC Capital Inc. Announces Distribute Dividends of Surplus, Payable on of Ju..
CI
05/18Mitsubishi Hc Capital : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 with sc..
PU
05/16Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. Revises Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31..
CI
05/16Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year ..
CI
05/15Mitsubishi Hc Capital : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Year Ended March 31, 202..
PU
05/15Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2..
CI
04/17Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc entered into a share transfer agreement to acquire Center Poi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 962 B 14 081 M 14 081 M
Net income 2023 107 B 770 M 770 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 3,72%
Capitalization 1 121 B 8 042 M 8 042 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 8 803
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 780,20 JPY
Average target price 730,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takahiro Yanai President & Representative Director
Satoshi Inoue Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Seiji Kawabe Chairman
Kanji Nishiura Representative Director, EVP & Head-Operations
Tanaka Shinji Chief Compliance & Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.20.22%8 042
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-3.92%10 539
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED42.44%6 517
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.10.24%5 958
LUFAX HOLDING LTD-14.43%3 805
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED5.90%3 517
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer