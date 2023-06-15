Mitsubishi HC Capital : Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 Partial correction made on June 15, 2023. Please refer to the "(Correction) Partial Correction to "Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 [Based on J-GAAP] May 15, 2023 Company Name: Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. Stock Exchange Listed on: Tokyo (Prime Market), Nagoya (Premier Market) Company Code: 8593 URL: https://www.mitsubishi-hc-capital.com/english/ Representative: Taiju Hisai, Representative Director, President & CEO For Inquiry: Haruhiko Sato, Director, Managing Executive Officer TEL: +81-3-6865-3002 Date of General Meeting of Shareholder: June 27, 2023 Scheduled Date of Submission of Securities Report: June 27, 2023 Scheduled Commencement of Dividend Payment: June 8, 2023 Supplemental Material for Financial Results: Available Holding of Financial Results Meeting: Scheduled (for Institutional Investors and Analysts) (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year) Revenues Operating income Recurring income Net income attributable to owners of the parent For the fiscal year ended (Millions of yen) % (Millions of yen) % (Millions of yen) % (Millions of yen) % March 31, 2023 1,896,231 7.4 138,727 21.6 146,076 24.6 116,241 16.9 March 31, 2022 1,765,559 86.3 114,092 83.1 117,239 80.5 99,401 79.7 (Note) 1. Comprehensive income: For the year ended March 31, 2023: ¥265,136 million 51.9% For the year ended March 31, 2022: ¥174,586 million 229.0% 2. Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (the former Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited) executed the business integration with Hitachi Capital Corporation on April 1, 2021. The year-on-year percentage change for the year ended March 31, 2022 represents the comparison with the results of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited. Earnings per share Diluted Return on equity Recurring income Operating margin earnings per share to total assets For the fiscal year ended (Yen) (Yen) % % % March 31, 2023 80.95 80.71 8.2 1.4 7.3 March 31, 2022 69.24 69.06 8.0 1.2 6.5 (Reference) Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method: For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥11,982 million For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥4,818 million (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total equity Equity ratio Equity per share As of (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) ％ (Yen) March 31, 2023 10,726,196 1,551,029 14.3 1,064.46 March 31, 2022 10,328,872 1,333,467 12.7 912.19 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥1,528,773 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥1,309,769 million (3) Consolidated Cash Flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financing activities at the end of the year For the fiscal year ended (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) March 31, 2023 46,752 (127,322) (8,948) 460,486 March 31, 2022 195,845 (107,879) (192,157) 520,083 2. Dividends Dividends per share Total Payout ratio Dividends 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Fiscal dividends to equity Annual (Consolidated) end end end year - end (For the year) (consolidated) For the fiscal year ended (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Millions of yen) % % ended March 31, 2022 － 13.00 － 15.00 28.00 40,210 40.4 3.2 ended March 31, 2023 － 15.00 － 18.00 33.00 47,402 40.8 3.3 ending March 31, 2024 － 18.00 － 19.00 37.00 44.3 (Forecast) (Note) The fiscal year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 is scheduled to be resolved at the Board of Directors meeting to be held on May 23, 2023. 1

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) (Year-on-year change %) Net income attributable to Earnings per share owners of the parent (Millions of yen) % (Yen) Full year 120,000 3.2 83.55 Notes

Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period

(Change of specific subsidiaries accompanying the change of scope of consolidation) : Yes Excluded: Diamond Asset Finance Company Limited (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of revisions (ⅰ) Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards, etc. : Yes (ⅱ) Changes in accounting policies other than (ⅰ) above : No (ⅲ) Changes in accounting estimates : No (ⅳ) Restatement of revisions : No (3) Number of outstanding shares (common shares) (ⅰ) Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares) (ⅱ) Number of treasury shares (ⅲ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding As of March 31, 2023 1,466,912,244 shares As of March 31, 2022 1,466,912,244 shares As of March 31, 2023 30,718,231 shares As of March 31, 2022 31,056,401 shares For the year ended 1,436,042,105 shares For the year ended 1,435,664,701 shares March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Results 1. Non-Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) (1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (Year-on-year change %) Revenues Operating income Recurring income Net income For the fiscal year ended (Millions of yen) % (Millions of yen) % (Millions of yen) % (Millions of yen) % March 31, 2023 764,506 (8.8) 31,560 74.6 79,910 135.0 82,204 59.4 March 31, 2022 838,475 70.4 18,071 (20.6) 34,008 (44.6) 51,584 (18.6) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share For the fiscal year ended (Yen) (Yen) March 31, 2023 57.24 57.08 March 31, 2022 35.93 35.84 (Note) The year-on-year percentage change for the Year ended March 31, 2022 represents the comparison with the results of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited. (2) Non-consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total Equity Equity ratio Equity per share As of (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) % (Yen) March 31, 2023 5,317,966 881,212 16.5 612.09 March 31, 2022 5,700,025 880,601 15.4 612.00 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥879,074 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥878,739 million This "Consolidated Financial Highlights" is outside the scope of an audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

Explanation regarding the appropriate use of the forecasts, etc. (Remarks on forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements in this report, including financial forecast, have been prepared by using information available to Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. ("Company" or "we") on the date of release and the certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company, and are not intended to assure that the Company will achieve such results. Actual earnings may differ significantly from the forecasts for various reasons.

The forward-looking statements in this report, including financial forecast, have been prepared by using information available to Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. ("Company" or "we") on the date of release and the certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company, and are not intended to assure that the Company will achieve such results. Actual earnings may differ significantly from the forecasts for various reasons.

This "Consolidated Financial Highlights" is made in Japanese and translated into English. The Japanese text is the original and the English text is for reference purposes. If there is any conflict or inconsistency between these two texts, the Japanese text shall prevail.

Contents 1. Summary of Operating Results, etc. 4 (1) Summary of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 4 (2) Summary of Financial Position as of March 31, 2023 9 (3) Explanation on Future Forecast Information including Consolidated Financial Forecast 9 2. Basic Policy for Selection of Accounting Standards 9 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes 10 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets 10 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 12 Consolidated Statements of Income 12 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 13 (3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 14 (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 16 (5) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 18 (Notes concerning going-concern assumption) 18 (Changes in accounting policies) 18 (Segment information) 19 (Per share information) 22 (Significant subsequent events) 23 3

1. Summary of Operating Results, etc. Summary of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 Overview of Financial Results, etc. Net income attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 exceeded the financial forecast with a record-high ¥116.2 billion. Annual dividend per share is to increase by ¥2 from the forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year. ・Net income attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 increased by ¥16.8 billion, or 16.9% year on year, to a record-high ¥116.2 billion mainly thanks to 1) the profit contribution from CAI International, Inc., a marine container leasing company in the U.S.A. that became the Company's wholly- owned subsidiary in November 2021, 2) a decrease in credit costs, and 3) the business growth in the Americas in the Global Business segment. ・Net income attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 exceeded the financial forecast (net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥110.0 billion) by ¥6.2 billion. ・As a result of exceeding the financial forecast, annual dividend per share is planned to be ¥33 (payout ratio: 40.8%), an increase by ¥2 from annual dividend forecast of ¥31 and by ¥5 from the annual dividend paid for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 of ¥28. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, net income attributable to owners of the parent is forecast to be ¥120.0 billion, and annual dividend per share is projected to be ¥37, an increase by ¥4 year on year. ・Net income attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 will see a limited year on year increase up to 120.0 billion yen, due to investments aiming to realize Our 10-year Vision and costs associated with restructuring and redefining existing businesses, in addition to the absence of a reduction effect in tax expenses recorded in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, while forecasting the growth of aviation business against the backdrop of the recovery of passenger demand. ・Annual dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 is projected to be ¥37, an increase by ¥4 year on year (payout ratio of 44.3% on the premise of the financial forecast). (Billions of yen) Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ended Change (%) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 Revenues 1,765.5 1,896.2 7.4 Gross profit 334.6 357.3 6.8 Operating income 114.0 138.7 21.6 Recurring income 117.2 146.0 24.6 Net income attributable to 99.4 116.2 16.9 owners of the parent 4