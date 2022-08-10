Mitsubishi HC Capital : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Financial Results
for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.
August 10, 2022
Index
Highlights
Financial Results for 1Q FYE3/2023
II. Segment Updates
Financial Forecast for FYE3/2023 IV. Appendix
1
Highlights
Gross profit increased YOY thanks to the business growth of the subsidiaries in Europe and the U.S., profit contribution from CAI, and other factors.
Gross profit for 1Q FYE3/2023 increased by 21.9 billion yen (30.8%) YOY to 93.2 billion yen thanks to the business growth mainly of the subsidiaries in Europe and the U.S. in Global Business segment, profit contribution from CAI, a U.S. marine container leasing company that became our wholly-owned subsidiary in November 2021, an increase in gain on sales related to real estate, and other factors.
Net income was almost on par with that for 1Q FYE3/2022, despite the absence of large profits on the sale of strategic shareholdings
Net income for 1Q FYE3/2023 decreased 1.1 billion yen YOY to 32.0 billion yen, which is almost on par with that for 1Q FYE3/2022, despite the absence of large profits on the sale of strategic shareholdings (pre-tax basis: 26.7 billion yen), which were recorded in 1Q FYE3/2022.
Net income has been almost in line with the plan, against the net income forecast for FYE3/2023 of 110.0 billion yen (progress: 29.1%).
Financial Results for 1Q FYE3/2023
Financial Results for 1Q FYE3/2023
The cumulative gross profit for 1Q FYE3/2023 increased by 21.9 billion yen, or 30.8% YOY to 93.2 billion yen, thanks to the business growth mainly of the subsidiaries in Europe and the U.S. in the Global Business segment, profit contribution from a U.S. marine container leasing company CAI, etc.
Quarterly net income attributable to owners of the parent was 32.0 billion yen, which is almost on par with 1Q FYE3/2022, despite the absence of large profits on the sale of strategic shareholdings (pre-tax basis: 26.7 billion yen), which were recorded in 1Q FYE3/2022. The progress against the forecast for FYE3/2023 (net income: 110.0 billion yen) was 29.1%.
(a)
(b)
(c)=(b)-(a)
(d)
(e)=(c)/(a)
1Q
1Q
YOY Change
Exchange Rates
YOY Change
(Billion Yen)
FYE3/2022
FYE3/2023
(%)
Effects*5
1
Revenues
407.7
460.3
+52.6
+10.0
+12.9%
2
Gross Profit
71.3
93.2
+21.9
+4.0
+30.8%
3
Operating Income
20.7
40.4
+19.7
+1.6
+95.2%
4
Recurring Income
20.6
41.9
+21.3
+1.3
+103.3%
5
Net Income*1
33.1*6
32.0
-1.1
+1.0
-3.4%
6
New Transactions Volume
572.8
609.2
+36.3
+32.2
+6.3%
7
Segment Assets*2
9,345.3*7
9,604.1
+258.7*8
+300.2
+2.8%*8
8
ROA*3
1.4%*9
1.2%*10
-0.2pt
9
ROE*3
11.2%*9
9.4%*10
-1.8pt
10
OHR*4
63.3%
50.4%
-12.9pt
*1
Quarterly net income attributable to owners of the parent
*9 Numerator:
Annualized net income by quadrupling the quarterly net income for 1Q FYE3/2022,
