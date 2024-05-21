Highlights

Net income for FYE3/2024 increased by 7.6 billion yen YoY to 123.8 billion yen.

Annual DPS is to be 37 yen, increasing for 25 consecutive years.

Net income exceeded the initial forecast (120.0 billion yen) by 3.8 billion yen (3.2%), hitting a record high for two consecutive years.

While net income had been slow compared to the initial forecast until the 3Q due to losses and expenses not anticipated in the initial plan, the initial forecast was achieved because profits in Aviation and Logistics businesses and gains on sales of assets in Real Estate and Environment & Energy businesses exceeded the plans.

The annual dividend per share is to be 37 yen* (up 4 yen YoY) as per the initial forecast, increasing for 25 consecutive years.

Forecast net income of 135.0 billion yen and annual DPS of 40 yen (+3 yen) for FYE3/2025.

We forecast the net income for FYE3/2025 will increase by 11.1 billion yen (9.0%) YoY to 135.0 billion yen thanks mainly to the growth in Aviation and other businesses, and an absence of large losses recorded in FYE3/2024, despite a reactionary fall in extraordinary income recorded in FYE3/2024.

The annual dividend per share will increase by 3 yen YoY to 40 yen (payout ratio of 42.5%), increasing for 26 consecutive years.

The first year of the Medium-term Management Plan (2025 MTMP) for the enhancement of the medium- to long-term corporate value got off to a satisfactory start.

We had a smooth start for financial and non-financial targets. The replacement of business portfolios has also progressed steadily.

While there are issues with the pace of the "Evolution and Layering of Business Models" and the Americas of Global Business, we will recover on a company-wide basis.

Regarding the "Frameworks to Promote Transformation", we have steadily fostered the awareness of transformation through the use of the Innovation Investment Fund, etc.

* The fiscal year-end dividend for FYE3/2024 will be resolved in the Board of Directors meeting to be held on May 22, 2024.

Regarding our results for the period at the top of the page, you can see that we achieved net income of 123.8 billion yen, an increase of 7.6 billion yen YoY.

This exceeded our initial forecast of 120.0 billion yen, and we were able to post record profits for the second consecutive year.

The annual dividend per share increased by 4 yen YoY to 37 yen, as per our initial forecast. This resulted in our 25th consecutive year of increased dividends.

Next, in the middle of the page, you can see our forecasts for FYE3/2025. We expect net income of 135.0 billion yen, an increase of 11.1 billion yen YoY.

We also expect an annual dividend of 40 yen per share, an increase of 3 yen YoY.

Lastly, regarding the 2025 MTMP at the bottom of the page, we got off to a satisfactory start toward enhancing Medium- to Long-term corporate value. I will go into more detail about these shortly.

