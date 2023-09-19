Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.(TSE:8593) added to S&P Japan Mid Cap 100

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc, formerly Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd, is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the financial business. The Company operates in two business segments. The Customer Finance segment is engaged in the finance lease and installment sale of machinery, equipment and fixtures, as well as the provision of monetary loan services and other related financial services. The Asset Finance segment is engaged in the operating lease of machinery and transportation equipment, the investment and loan businesses related to real estate, the management of securities, the finance business related to aircrafts and ships, as well as the leasing of office buildings.

Sector Corporate Financial Services