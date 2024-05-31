This is an excerpt translation of the Japanese original. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
OTHER MATTERS SUBJECT TO THE ELECTRONIC PROVISION MEASURES FOR THE 53rd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (MATTERS OMITTED FROM DOCUMENTS DELIVERED TO SHAREHOLDERS)
Matters concerning the Status of the Group
Changes in assets and income (loss)
Principal business
Locations
Status of employees
Main lenders
Other important matters concerning the status of the Group
Matters concerning the Company's shares
Matters concerning share acquisition rights
Matters concerning the Company's officers
Overview of limited liability agreements
Matters concerning directors and officers liability insurance agreement
Matters concerning Outside Director
Status of the accounting auditor
System for ensuring appropriate business operation and overview of
its operating status
Consolidated statement of changes in equity Notes on consolidated financial statements Non-consolidated statement of changes in equity Notes on non-consolidated financial statements
(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.
Matters concerning the Status of the Group
Changes in assets and income (loss)
- Changes in assets and income (loss) of the Group
(Millions of yen)
Category
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
53rd term
50th term
51st term
52nd term
(Current fiscal year)
Revenues
947,658
1,765,559
1,896,231
1,950,583
Recurring income
64,968
117,239
146,076
151,633
Net income attributable
to
55,314
99,401
116,241
123,842
owners of the parent
Earnings per share
¥62.07
¥69.24
¥80.95
¥86.30
Total assets
6,014,896
10,328,872
10,726,196
11,149,858
Total equity
817,906
1,333,467
1,551,029
1,705,345
(Notes) 1. Effective from the 51st term, the Company changed its accounting policies for "Method for How to Post Releasing Revenues in Lease Transactions," "Method for Posting Lease Transactions as Finance," and "Method for Posting Deferred Assets (Bond Issuance Cost)," and the new accounting policies have been retrospectively applied to the figures of the 50th term.
2. A performance-based stock compensation plan has been introduced effective from this fiscal year under review. Company shares held in a trust as part of a performance-based stock compensation plan are included in the number of treasury shares deducted in the calculation of the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the purpose of calculating earnings per share.
- Changes in assets and income (loss) of the Company
(Millions of yen)
FY2023
Category
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
53rd term
50th term
51st term
52nd term
(Fiscal year under
review)
Revenues
492,019
838,475
764,506
755,707
Recurring income
61,392
34,008
79,910
73,293
Net income
63,399
51,584
82,204
82,798
Earnings per share
¥71.14
¥35.93
¥57.24
¥57.70
Total assets
4,181,294
5,700,025
5,317,966
4,963,571
Total equity
557,554
880,601
881,212
851,108
(Notes) 1. Effective from the 51st term, the Company changed its accounting policies for "Method for How to Post Releasing Revenues in Lease Transactions," "Method for Posting Lease Transactions as Finance," and "Method for Posting Deferred Assets (Bond Issuance Cost)," and the new accounting policies have been retrospectively applied to the figures of the 50th term.
2. A performance-based stock compensation plan has been introduced from this fiscal year under review. Company shares held in a trust as part of a performance-based stock compensation plan are included in the number of treasury shares deducted in the calculation of the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the purpose of calculating earnings per share.
Principal business
The Group consists of the Company, its 437 subsidiaries and 89 affiliates. Other affiliated companies include Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
The Group is conducting its business in the seven segments of "Customer Solutions," "Global Business," "Environment & Energy," "Aviation," "Logistics," "Real Estate," and "Mobility."
The main businesses of each reportable segment are as follows.
Reportable segments
Main business
Finance solutions business for companies and government agencies, energy-saving
Customer Solutions
solutions business, sales finance business provided through collaboration with
vendors, real estate leasing business, and financial service business
Global Business
Finance solutions business and sales finance business in partnership with vendors in
Europe, the Americas, China and ASEAN region
Environment & Energy
Renewable energy business, environment-related finance solutions business
Aviation
Aircraft leasing business, aircraft engine leasing business
Logistics
Marine container leasing business, railway freight car leasing business
Real Estate
Real estate financing business, real estate investment business, real estate asset
management business
Mobility
Auto leasing business and supplementary services
In accordance with the organizational changes effective April 1, 2023, the name of the reportable segment "Environment, Energy & Infrastructure" was changed to "Environment & Energy" from the current fiscal year.
Locations
- The Company
Head Office Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Branches, etc. Nishi-Shimbashi Office, Nagoya Office, Akasaka Office, Makuhari Office, Osaka Office, Hokkaido Branch (Sapporo), Tohoku Branch (Sendai), Omiya Branch, Greater Tokyo Business Department No.4 (Shinjuku), Yokohama Branch, Kariya Business Department, Hamamatsu Branch, Kyoto Branch, Chushikoku Branch (Hiroshima), Kyushu Branch (Fukuoka)
- Subsidiary
As listed in "Status of major subsidiaries" of the Business Report.
Status of employees
Status of Group employees
Segment name
Number of employees
Customer Solutions
2,505 (down 122 from the end of the previous fiscal year)
Global Business
4,131 (down 147 from the end of the previous fiscal year)
Environment & Energy
165 (down 9 from the end of the previous fiscal year)
Aviation
229 (up 17 from the end of the previous fiscal year)
Logistics
167 (down 16 from the end of the previous fiscal year)
Real Estate
229 (up 41 from the end of the previous fiscal year)
Mobility
294 (up 63 from the end of the previous fiscal year)
Company-wide (common)
704 (down 51 from the end of the previous fiscal year)
Total
8,424 (down 224 from the end of the previous fiscal year)
(Notes) 1. The number of employees excludes those dispatched from the Group to outside companies but includes those dispatched from outside companies to the Group.
2. The employees indicated as Company-wide (common) belong to administrative divisions, which cannot be classified in any specific segment.
Main lenders
Lender
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
The Norinchukin Bank
Amount
Millions of yen
1,395,572
471,228
415,051
252,357
224,795
Other important matters concerning the status of the Group
None.
Matters concerning the Company's shares
(1)
Total number of authorized
4,800,000,000
shares
(2)
Total number of issued shares
1,437,107,690
(Excluding 29,804,554 treasury shares.)
Ownership of the Company's shares (Reference)
Treasury
Individuals/
shares
Others
2.0%
17.4%
Foreign
nationals
Financial
18.4%
institutions
24.7%
(3)
Number of shareholders
414,207
Other
Securities
corporations
companies
(4)
Major shareholders
35.0%
2.5%
Name
Shares held
Ownership (Note)
Mitsubishi Corporation
264,044,396
shares
18.37%
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
208,345,981
shares
14.49%
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
125,617,500
shares
8.74%
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
65,927,600
shares
4.58%
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
50,348,620
shares
3.50%
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
28,431,000
shares
1.97%
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
27,990,390
shares
1.94%
STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT - TREATY 505234
16,345,263
shares
1.13%
JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385632
12,019,701
shares
0.83%
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
11,419,725
shares
0.79%
(Note) Treasury shares (29,804,554 shares) are excluded when calculating ownership.
-
Other important matters concerning the Company's shares
None.
Matters concerning share acquisition rights
- Overview of share acquisition rights, etc. delivered as compensation for execution of duties and held by officers of the Company on the last day of current fiscal year
Number of
holders
Type and
Amount of
Directors of
Major
the Company
number of
Amount to
assets to be
(excluding
Number of
shares to be
contributed
Share acquisition
conditions to
Name
be paid for
Directors who
share
delivered upon
upon
exercise
(Date of resolution
are Audit &
acquisition
exercising
share
exercising
rights exercise
share
on issuance)
Supervisory
rights
share
acquisition
share
period
acquisition
rights
Committee
acquisition
acquisition
rights
Members and
rights
rights
Outside
Directors)
9th share
Common
October 14,
acquisition rights
1
307
shares of the
¥566 per
¥1 per share
2017 to
(*)
(September 27,
Company
share
October 13,
2017)
30,700 shares
2047
10th share
Common
¥590 per
July 14, 2018
shares of the
acquisition rights
1
248
¥1 per share
to July 13,
(*)
(June 28, 2018)
Company
share
2048
24,800 shares
11th share
Common
¥513 per
July 13, 2019
shares of the
acquisition rights
1
321
¥1 per share
to July 12,
(*)
(June 25, 2019)
Company
share
2049
32,100 shares
12th share
Common
¥424 per
July 16, 2020
shares of the
acquisition rights
1
323
¥1 per share
to July 15,
(*)
(June 24, 2020)
Company
share
2050
32,300 shares
13th share
Common
¥499 per
July 16, 2021
shares of the
acquisition rights
3
880
¥1 per share
to July 15,
(*)
(June 25, 2021)
Company
share
2051
88,000 shares
14th share
Common
¥511 per
July 16, 2022
shares of the
acquisition rights
4
1,150
¥1 per share
to July 15,
(*)
(June 28, 2022)
Company
share
2052
115,000 shares
Notes: 1. In addition to exercising rights within the exercise period, share acquisition rights holders may execute their share acquisition rights only for the period until five years elapse from the one-year anniversary of the day following the day of losing their position as either Director or Executive Officer.
2. Other conditions shall be stipulated in the "Agreement for Allotment of Share Acquisition Rights" entered into between the Company and the share acquisition rights holders.
-
Overview of share acquisition rights, etc. delivered as compensation for execution of duties of the Company Executive Officers, etc. during current fiscal year
None.
- Other important matters related to share acquisition rights, etc.
None.
Matters concerning the Company's officers
Overview of limited liability agreements
The Company has entered into limited liability agreements with non-Executive Directors, namely Takahiro Yanai, Hiroyasu Nakata, Yuri Sasaki, Takuya Kuga, Akira Hamamoto, Koichiro Hiraiwa, Hiroko Kaneko, and Masayuki Saito, as described below.
- In the event that a non-Executive Director is liable to the Company as a result of negligence in their duties, that liability shall be limited to the minimum liability set forth in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act.
- The above limitation is recognized only when the non-Executive Director performed the duty in question in good faith and without gross negligence.
Matters concerning directors and officers liability insurance agreement
The Company plans to enter into a directors and officers liability insurance agreement as provided for in Article 430, Paragraph 3, Item 1 of the Companies Act with an insurance company. The agreement will cover losses incurred from damages compensation, legal fees, etc. in cases where an insured receives a claim for damages from a shareholder or third party. In addition, as a measure to ensure that the lawfulness of the execution of duties of the insured person is not compromised, the following losses, etc. are excluded from coverage.
- Damage arising from the fact that the insured illegally obtains private gain or benefit
- Damage arising from criminal acts of the insured
- Damage arising from the insured's acts committed with the knowledge that they violate laws or regulations
The insureds under this agreement are the Directors, Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers, etc. of the Company and its subsidiaries in Japan. There is no insurance premium to be paid by the insureds.
Matters concerning Outside Directors
- Concurrent positions of executive Directors, etc. at other corporations, etc. and the Company's relationships to those corporations, etc.
Category
Name
Other corporation
Concurrent position
Relationship to the other corporation, etc.
There is a trade relationship such as lease
Mitsubishi
Executive Vice
agreements between the Company and
Director
Takuya Kuga
Mitsubishi Corporation. Mitsubishi
Corporation
President
Corporation is a major shareholder of the
Company.
Director
There is no significant trade or other
(Audit &
Koichiro Hiraiwa
Dream Estate Tokyo
Representative
Supervisory
relationship between the Company and
Inc.
Director
Committee
Dream Estate Tokyo Inc.
Member)
- Concurrent positions of Outside Officers at other corporations, etc. and the Company's relationships to those other corporations, etc.
Category
Name
Other corporation
Concurrent position
Relationship to the other corporation, etc.
There is a trade relationship such as lease
Meiji Yasuda Life
agreements between the Company and
Director
Yuri Sasaki
Outside Director
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company.
Insurance Company
Also, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance
Company is a shareholder of the Company
holding 1.94% of its shares.
Kanagawa Chuo
Outside Director
There is no significant trade or other
(Audit & Supervisory
relationship between the Company and
Kotsu Co., Ltd.
Director
Committee Member)
Kanagawa Chuo Kotsu Co., Ltd.
(Audit &
Hiroko Kaneko
Development Bank
Outside Audit &
There is a trade relationship such as
Supervisory
Supervisory Board
borrowing funds between the Company
of Japan Inc.
Committee
Member
and Development Bank of Japan Inc.
Member)
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Outside Audit &
There is a trade relationship such as lease
Supervisory Board
agreements between the Company and
Co., Ltd.
Member
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
3) Main activities
Category
Name
Attendance at meetings
Main activities
Director
Hiroyasu
Board of Directors
Leveraging his deep knowledge as a legal expert, Hiroyasu Nakata
Nakata
meetings: 15/15
provides comments as necessary and appropriate when proposals
Governance Committee :
are discussed. In so doing, he contributes to proper decision-making
6/6
by the Board of Directors, etc. and supervision of management in
Nomination Committee :
general.
6/6
Compensation Committee :
7/7
Director
Yuri Sasaki
Board of Directors
Leveraging her academic knowledge as a university professor, Yuri
meetings: 15/15
Sasaki provides comments as necessary and appropriate when
Governance Committee :
proposals are discussed based on her exceptional knowledge and
6/6
abundant experience as a researcher on international finance. In so
Nomination Committee :
doing, she contributes to proper decision-making by the Board of
Directors, etc. and supervision of management in general.
6/6
Compensation Committee :
7/7
Director
Takuya Kuga
Board of Directors
Leveraging his extensive management experience and high level of
meetings: 13/15
insight into domestic and foreign business from working at a leading
Governance Committee :
Japanese general trading company, Takuya Kuga provides
6/6
comments as necessary and appropriate from a practical standpoint
Nomination Committee :
when proposals are discussed. In so doing, he contributes to proper
decision-making by the Board of Directors, etc. and supervision of
6/6
management in general.
Compensation Committee :
7/7
Director
Koichiro
Board of Directors
Leveraging his experience with Japan's central bank and a leading
(Audit &
Hiraiwa
meetings: 15/15
Japanese telecommunications company, as well as his extensive
Supervisory
Audit & Supervisory
expertise in managing major hotels, Koichiro Hiraiwa conducts
Committee
Committee : 15/15
audits from a neutral and objective standpoint and provides
Member)
Governance Committee :
comments
as
necessary
and
appropriate
when proposals are
discussed. In so doing, he contributes to ensuring the soundness of
6/6
the Company's management.
Nomination Committee :
6/6
Compensation Committee :
7/7
Director
Hiroko Kaneko
Board of Directors
Leveraging her vast experience at a leading auditing firm and as a
(Audit &
meetings: 15/15
university professor, as well as her in-depth knowledge as an
Supervisory
Audit & Supervisory
accounting expert, Hiroko Kaneko conducts audits from a neutral
Committee
Committee : 15/15
and objective standpoint and provides comments as necessary and
Member)
Governance Committee :
appropriate
when proposals
are discussed. In
so
doing, she
contributes
to
ensuring
the
soundness
of
the
Company's
6/6
management.
Nomination Committee :
6/6
Compensation Committee :
7/7
Category
Name
Attendance at meetings
Main activities
Director
Masayuki Saito
Board of Directors
Leveraging his extensive management experience and his expertise
(Audit &
meetings: 14/15
on finance and accounting departments from a leading Japanese
Supervisory
Audit & Supervisory
manufacturer, Masayuki Saito conducts audits from a neutral and
Committee
Committee : 15/15
objective standpoint and provides comments as necessary and
Member)
Governance Committee :
appropriate
when proposals
are discussed.
In so
doing, he
contributes
to ensuring the
soundness of
the
Company's
6/6
management.
Nomination Committee :
6/6
Compensation Committee :
6/7
