This is an excerpt translation of the Japanese original. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. OTHER MATTERS SUBJECT TO THE ELECTRONIC PROVISION MEASURES FOR THE 53rd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (MATTERS OMITTED FROM DOCUMENTS DELIVERED TO SHAREHOLDERS) Matters concerning the Status of the Group Changes in assets and income (loss) Principal business Locations Status of employees Main lenders Other important matters concerning the status of the Group Matters concerning the Company's shares Matters concerning share acquisition rights Matters concerning the Company's officers Overview of limited liability agreements Matters concerning directors and officers liability insurance agreement Matters concerning Outside Director Status of the accounting auditor System for ensuring appropriate business operation and overview of its operating status Consolidated statement of changes in equity Notes on consolidated financial statements Non-consolidated statement of changes in equity Notes on non-consolidated financial statements (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. - 1 -

Matters concerning the Status of the Group Changes in assets and income (loss) Changes in assets and income (loss) of the Group (Millions of yen) Category FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 53rd term 50th term 51st term 52nd term (Current fiscal year) Revenues 947,658 1,765,559 1,896,231 1,950,583 Recurring income 64,968 117,239 146,076 151,633 Net income attributable to 55,314 99,401 116,241 123,842 owners of the parent Earnings per share ¥62.07 ¥69.24 ¥80.95 ¥86.30 Total assets 6,014,896 10,328,872 10,726,196 11,149,858 Total equity 817,906 1,333,467 1,551,029 1,705,345 (Notes) 1. Effective from the 51st term, the Company changed its accounting policies for "Method for How to Post Releasing Revenues in Lease Transactions," "Method for Posting Lease Transactions as Finance," and "Method for Posting Deferred Assets (Bond Issuance Cost)," and the new accounting policies have been retrospectively applied to the figures of the 50th term. 2. A performance-based stock compensation plan has been introduced effective from this fiscal year under review. Company shares held in a trust as part of a performance-based stock compensation plan are included in the number of treasury shares deducted in the calculation of the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the purpose of calculating earnings per share. Changes in assets and income (loss) of the Company (Millions of yen) FY2023 Category FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 53rd term 50th term 51st term 52nd term (Fiscal year under review) Revenues 492,019 838,475 764,506 755,707 Recurring income 61,392 34,008 79,910 73,293 Net income 63,399 51,584 82,204 82,798 Earnings per share ¥71.14 ¥35.93 ¥57.24 ¥57.70 Total assets 4,181,294 5,700,025 5,317,966 4,963,571 Total equity 557,554 880,601 881,212 851,108 (Notes) 1. Effective from the 51st term, the Company changed its accounting policies for "Method for How to Post Releasing Revenues in Lease Transactions," "Method for Posting Lease Transactions as Finance," and "Method for Posting Deferred Assets (Bond Issuance Cost)," and the new accounting policies have been retrospectively applied to the figures of the 50th term. 2. A performance-based stock compensation plan has been introduced from this fiscal year under review. Company shares held in a trust as part of a performance-based stock compensation plan are included in the number of treasury shares deducted in the calculation of the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the purpose of calculating earnings per share. - 2 -

Principal business The Group consists of the Company, its 437 subsidiaries and 89 affiliates. Other affiliated companies include Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. The Group is conducting its business in the seven segments of "Customer Solutions," "Global Business," "Environment & Energy," "Aviation," "Logistics," "Real Estate," and "Mobility." The main businesses of each reportable segment are as follows. Reportable segments Main business Finance solutions business for companies and government agencies, energy-saving Customer Solutions solutions business, sales finance business provided through collaboration with vendors, real estate leasing business, and financial service business Global Business Finance solutions business and sales finance business in partnership with vendors in Europe, the Americas, China and ASEAN region Environment & Energy Renewable energy business, environment-related finance solutions business Aviation Aircraft leasing business, aircraft engine leasing business Logistics Marine container leasing business, railway freight car leasing business Real Estate Real estate financing business, real estate investment business, real estate asset management business Mobility Auto leasing business and supplementary services In accordance with the organizational changes effective April 1, 2023, the name of the reportable segment "Environment, Energy & Infrastructure" was changed to "Environment & Energy" from the current fiscal year. Locations The Company Head Office Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Branches, etc. Nishi-Shimbashi Office, Nagoya Office, Akasaka Office, Makuhari Office, Osaka Office, Hokkaido Branch (Sapporo), Tohoku Branch (Sendai), Omiya Branch, Greater Tokyo Business Department No.4 (Shinjuku), Yokohama Branch, Kariya Business Department, Hamamatsu Branch, Kyoto Branch, Chushikoku Branch (Hiroshima), Kyushu Branch (Fukuoka) Subsidiary As listed in "Status of major subsidiaries" of the Business Report. - 3 -

Status of employees Status of Group employees Segment name Number of employees Customer Solutions 2,505 (down 122 from the end of the previous fiscal year) Global Business 4,131 (down 147 from the end of the previous fiscal year) Environment & Energy 165 (down 9 from the end of the previous fiscal year) Aviation 229 (up 17 from the end of the previous fiscal year) Logistics 167 (down 16 from the end of the previous fiscal year) Real Estate 229 (up 41 from the end of the previous fiscal year) Mobility 294 (up 63 from the end of the previous fiscal year) Company-wide (common) 704 (down 51 from the end of the previous fiscal year) Total 8,424 (down 224 from the end of the previous fiscal year) (Notes) 1. The number of employees excludes those dispatched from the Group to outside companies but includes those dispatched from outside companies to the Group. 2. The employees indicated as Company-wide (common) belong to administrative divisions, which cannot be classified in any specific segment. Main lenders Lender MUFG Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited The Norinchukin Bank Amount Millions of yen 1,395,572 471,228 415,051 252,357 224,795 Other important matters concerning the status of the Group None. - 4 -

Matters concerning the Company's shares (1) Total number of authorized 4,800,000,000 shares (2) Total number of issued shares 1,437,107,690 (Excluding 29,804,554 treasury shares.) Ownership of the Company's shares (Reference) Treasury Individuals/ shares Others 2.0% 17.4% Foreign nationals Financial 18.4% institutions 24.7% (3) Number of shareholders 414,207 Other Securities corporations companies (4) Major shareholders 35.0% 2.5% Name Shares held Ownership (Note) Mitsubishi Corporation 264,044,396 shares 18.37% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 208,345,981 shares 14.49% The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) 125,617,500 shares 8.74% Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) 65,927,600 shares 4.58% MUFG Bank, Ltd. 50,348,620 shares 3.50% Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation 28,431,000 shares 1.97% Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company 27,990,390 shares 1.94% STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT - TREATY 505234 16,345,263 shares 1.13% JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385632 12,019,701 shares 0.83% Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. 11,419,725 shares 0.79% (Note) Treasury shares (29,804,554 shares) are excluded when calculating ownership. Other important matters concerning the Company's shares

None. - 5 -

Matters concerning share acquisition rights Overview of share acquisition rights, etc. delivered as compensation for execution of duties and held by officers of the Company on the last day of current fiscal year Number of holders Type and Amount of Directors of Major the Company number of Amount to assets to be (excluding Number of shares to be contributed Share acquisition conditions to Name be paid for Directors who share delivered upon upon exercise (Date of resolution are Audit & acquisition exercising share exercising rights exercise share on issuance) Supervisory rights share acquisition share period acquisition rights Committee acquisition acquisition rights Members and rights rights Outside Directors) 9th share Common October 14, acquisition rights 1 307 shares of the ¥566 per ¥1 per share 2017 to (*) (September 27, Company share October 13, 2017) 30,700 shares 2047 10th share Common ¥590 per July 14, 2018 shares of the acquisition rights 1 248 ¥1 per share to July 13, (*) (June 28, 2018) Company share 2048 24,800 shares 11th share Common ¥513 per July 13, 2019 shares of the acquisition rights 1 321 ¥1 per share to July 12, (*) (June 25, 2019) Company share 2049 32,100 shares 12th share Common ¥424 per July 16, 2020 shares of the acquisition rights 1 323 ¥1 per share to July 15, (*) (June 24, 2020) Company share 2050 32,300 shares 13th share Common ¥499 per July 16, 2021 shares of the acquisition rights 3 880 ¥1 per share to July 15, (*) (June 25, 2021) Company share 2051 88,000 shares 14th share Common ¥511 per July 16, 2022 shares of the acquisition rights 4 1,150 ¥1 per share to July 15, (*) (June 28, 2022) Company share 2052 115,000 shares Notes: 1. In addition to exercising rights within the exercise period, share acquisition rights holders may execute their share acquisition rights only for the period until five years elapse from the one-year anniversary of the day following the day of losing their position as either Director or Executive Officer. 2. Other conditions shall be stipulated in the "Agreement for Allotment of Share Acquisition Rights" entered into between the Company and the share acquisition rights holders. Overview of share acquisition rights, etc. delivered as compensation for execution of duties of the Company Executive Officers, etc. during current fiscal year

None. Other important matters related to share acquisition rights, etc. None. - 6 -

Matters concerning the Company's officers Overview of limited liability agreements The Company has entered into limited liability agreements with non-Executive Directors, namely Takahiro Yanai, Hiroyasu Nakata, Yuri Sasaki, Takuya Kuga, Akira Hamamoto, Koichiro Hiraiwa, Hiroko Kaneko, and Masayuki Saito, as described below. In the event that a non-Executive Director is liable to the Company as a result of negligence in their duties, that liability shall be limited to the minimum liability set forth in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act.

The above limitation is recognized only when the non-Executive Director performed the duty in question in good faith and without gross negligence. Matters concerning directors and officers liability insurance agreement The Company plans to enter into a directors and officers liability insurance agreement as provided for in Article 430, Paragraph 3, Item 1 of the Companies Act with an insurance company. The agreement will cover losses incurred from damages compensation, legal fees, etc. in cases where an insured receives a claim for damages from a shareholder or third party. In addition, as a measure to ensure that the lawfulness of the execution of duties of the insured person is not compromised, the following losses, etc. are excluded from coverage. Damage arising from the fact that the insured illegally obtains private gain or benefit Damage arising from criminal acts of the insured Damage arising from the insured's acts committed with the knowledge that they violate laws or regulations The insureds under this agreement are the Directors, Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers, etc. of the Company and its subsidiaries in Japan. There is no insurance premium to be paid by the insureds.

Matters concerning Outside Directors Concurrent positions of executive Directors, etc. at other corporations, etc. and the Company's relationships to those corporations, etc. Category Name Other corporation Concurrent position Relationship to the other corporation, etc. There is a trade relationship such as lease Mitsubishi Executive Vice agreements between the Company and Director Takuya Kuga Mitsubishi Corporation. Mitsubishi Corporation President Corporation is a major shareholder of the Company. Director There is no significant trade or other (Audit & Koichiro Hiraiwa Dream Estate Tokyo Representative Supervisory relationship between the Company and Inc. Director Committee Dream Estate Tokyo Inc. Member) Concurrent positions of Outside Officers at other corporations, etc. and the Company's relationships to those other corporations, etc. Category Name Other corporation Concurrent position Relationship to the other corporation, etc. There is a trade relationship such as lease Meiji Yasuda Life agreements between the Company and Director Yuri Sasaki Outside Director Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company. Insurance Company Also, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company is a shareholder of the Company holding 1.94% of its shares. Kanagawa Chuo Outside Director There is no significant trade or other (Audit & Supervisory relationship between the Company and Kotsu Co., Ltd. Director Committee Member) Kanagawa Chuo Kotsu Co., Ltd. (Audit & Hiroko Kaneko Development Bank Outside Audit & There is a trade relationship such as Supervisory Supervisory Board borrowing funds between the Company of Japan Inc. Committee Member and Development Bank of Japan Inc. Member) Shin-Etsu Chemical Outside Audit & There is a trade relationship such as lease Supervisory Board agreements between the Company and Co., Ltd. Member Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. - 8 -

3) Main activities Category Name Attendance at meetings Main activities Director Hiroyasu Board of Directors Leveraging his deep knowledge as a legal expert, Hiroyasu Nakata Nakata meetings: 15/15 provides comments as necessary and appropriate when proposals Governance Committee : are discussed. In so doing, he contributes to proper decision-making 6/6 by the Board of Directors, etc. and supervision of management in Nomination Committee : general. 6/6 Compensation Committee : 7/7 Director Yuri Sasaki Board of Directors Leveraging her academic knowledge as a university professor, Yuri meetings: 15/15 Sasaki provides comments as necessary and appropriate when Governance Committee : proposals are discussed based on her exceptional knowledge and 6/6 abundant experience as a researcher on international finance. In so Nomination Committee : doing, she contributes to proper decision-making by the Board of Directors, etc. and supervision of management in general. 6/6 Compensation Committee : 7/7 Director Takuya Kuga Board of Directors Leveraging his extensive management experience and high level of meetings: 13/15 insight into domestic and foreign business from working at a leading Governance Committee : Japanese general trading company, Takuya Kuga provides 6/6 comments as necessary and appropriate from a practical standpoint Nomination Committee : when proposals are discussed. In so doing, he contributes to proper decision-making by the Board of Directors, etc. and supervision of 6/6 management in general. Compensation Committee : 7/7 Director Koichiro Board of Directors Leveraging his experience with Japan's central bank and a leading (Audit & Hiraiwa meetings: 15/15 Japanese telecommunications company, as well as his extensive Supervisory Audit & Supervisory expertise in managing major hotels, Koichiro Hiraiwa conducts Committee Committee : 15/15 audits from a neutral and objective standpoint and provides Member) Governance Committee : comments as necessary and appropriate when proposals are discussed. In so doing, he contributes to ensuring the soundness of 6/6 the Company's management. Nomination Committee : 6/6 Compensation Committee : 7/7 Director Hiroko Kaneko Board of Directors Leveraging her vast experience at a leading auditing firm and as a (Audit & meetings: 15/15 university professor, as well as her in-depth knowledge as an Supervisory Audit & Supervisory accounting expert, Hiroko Kaneko conducts audits from a neutral Committee Committee : 15/15 and objective standpoint and provides comments as necessary and Member) Governance Committee : appropriate when proposals are discussed. In so doing, she contributes to ensuring the soundness of the Company's 6/6 management. Nomination Committee : 6/6 Compensation Committee : 7/7 - 9 -