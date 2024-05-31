This is an excerpt translation of the Japanese original. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

OTHER MATTERS SUBJECT TO THE ELECTRONIC PROVISION MEASURES FOR THE 53rd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (MATTERS OMITTED FROM DOCUMENTS DELIVERED TO SHAREHOLDERS)

Matters concerning the Status of the Group

Changes in assets and income (loss)

Principal business

Locations

Status of employees

Main lenders

Other important matters concerning the status of the Group

Matters concerning the Company's shares

Matters concerning share acquisition rights

Matters concerning the Company's officers

Overview of limited liability agreements

Matters concerning directors and officers liability insurance agreement

Matters concerning Outside Director

Status of the accounting auditor

System for ensuring appropriate business operation and overview of

its operating status

Consolidated statement of changes in equity Notes on consolidated financial statements Non-consolidated statement of changes in equity Notes on non-consolidated financial statements

(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.

Matters concerning the Status of the Group

Changes in assets and income (loss)

  1. Changes in assets and income (loss) of the Group

(Millions of yen)

Category

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

53rd term

50th term

51st term

52nd term

(Current fiscal year)

Revenues

947,658

1,765,559

1,896,231

1,950,583

Recurring income

64,968

117,239

146,076

151,633

Net income attributable

to

55,314

99,401

116,241

123,842

owners of the parent

Earnings per share

¥62.07

¥69.24

¥80.95

¥86.30

Total assets

6,014,896

10,328,872

10,726,196

11,149,858

Total equity

817,906

1,333,467

1,551,029

1,705,345

(Notes) 1. Effective from the 51st term, the Company changed its accounting policies for "Method for How to Post Releasing Revenues in Lease Transactions," "Method for Posting Lease Transactions as Finance," and "Method for Posting Deferred Assets (Bond Issuance Cost)," and the new accounting policies have been retrospectively applied to the figures of the 50th term.

  1. 2. A performance-based stock compensation plan has been introduced effective from this fiscal year under review. Company shares held in a trust as part of a performance-based stock compensation plan are included in the number of treasury shares deducted in the calculation of the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the purpose of calculating earnings per share.

  2. Changes in assets and income (loss) of the Company

(Millions of yen)

FY2023

Category

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

53rd term

50th term

51st term

52nd term

(Fiscal year under

review)

Revenues

492,019

838,475

764,506

755,707

Recurring income

61,392

34,008

79,910

73,293

Net income

63,399

51,584

82,204

82,798

Earnings per share

¥71.14

¥35.93

¥57.24

¥57.70

Total assets

4,181,294

5,700,025

5,317,966

4,963,571

Total equity

557,554

880,601

881,212

851,108

(Notes) 1. Effective from the 51st term, the Company changed its accounting policies for "Method for How to Post Releasing Revenues in Lease Transactions," "Method for Posting Lease Transactions as Finance," and "Method for Posting Deferred Assets (Bond Issuance Cost)," and the new accounting policies have been retrospectively applied to the figures of the 50th term.

2. A performance-based stock compensation plan has been introduced from this fiscal year under review. Company shares held in a trust as part of a performance-based stock compensation plan are included in the number of treasury shares deducted in the calculation of the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the purpose of calculating earnings per share.

Principal business

The Group consists of the Company, its 437 subsidiaries and 89 affiliates. Other affiliated companies include Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

The Group is conducting its business in the seven segments of "Customer Solutions," "Global Business," "Environment & Energy," "Aviation," "Logistics," "Real Estate," and "Mobility."

The main businesses of each reportable segment are as follows.

Reportable segments

Main business

Finance solutions business for companies and government agencies, energy-saving

Customer Solutions

solutions business, sales finance business provided through collaboration with

vendors, real estate leasing business, and financial service business

Global Business

Finance solutions business and sales finance business in partnership with vendors in

Europe, the Americas, China and ASEAN region

Environment & Energy

Renewable energy business, environment-related finance solutions business

Aviation

Aircraft leasing business, aircraft engine leasing business

Logistics

Marine container leasing business, railway freight car leasing business

Real Estate

Real estate financing business, real estate investment business, real estate asset

management business

Mobility

Auto leasing business and supplementary services

In accordance with the organizational changes effective April 1, 2023, the name of the reportable segment "Environment, Energy & Infrastructure" was changed to "Environment & Energy" from the current fiscal year.

Locations

  1. The Company

Head Office Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Branches, etc. Nishi-Shimbashi Office, Nagoya Office, Akasaka Office, Makuhari Office, Osaka Office, Hokkaido Branch (Sapporo), Tohoku Branch (Sendai), Omiya Branch, Greater Tokyo Business Department No.4 (Shinjuku), Yokohama Branch, Kariya Business Department, Hamamatsu Branch, Kyoto Branch, Chushikoku Branch (Hiroshima), Kyushu Branch (Fukuoka)

  1. Subsidiary

As listed in "Status of major subsidiaries" of the Business Report.

Status of employees

Status of Group employees

Segment name

Number of employees

Customer Solutions

2,505 (down 122 from the end of the previous fiscal year)

Global Business

4,131 (down 147 from the end of the previous fiscal year)

Environment & Energy

165 (down 9 from the end of the previous fiscal year)

Aviation

229 (up 17 from the end of the previous fiscal year)

Logistics

167 (down 16 from the end of the previous fiscal year)

Real Estate

229 (up 41 from the end of the previous fiscal year)

Mobility

294 (up 63 from the end of the previous fiscal year)

Company-wide (common)

704 (down 51 from the end of the previous fiscal year)

Total

8,424 (down 224 from the end of the previous fiscal year)

(Notes) 1. The number of employees excludes those dispatched from the Group to outside companies but includes those dispatched from outside companies to the Group.

2. The employees indicated as Company-wide (common) belong to administrative divisions, which cannot be classified in any specific segment.

Main lenders

Lender

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

The Norinchukin Bank

Amount

Millions of yen

1,395,572

471,228

415,051

252,357

224,795

Other important matters concerning the status of the Group

None.

Matters concerning the Company's shares

(1)

Total number of authorized

4,800,000,000

shares

(2)

Total number of issued shares

1,437,107,690

(Excluding 29,804,554 treasury shares.)

Ownership of the Company's shares (Reference)

Treasury

Individuals/

shares

Others

2.0%

17.4%

Foreign

nationals

Financial

18.4%

institutions

24.7%

(3)

Number of shareholders

414,207

Other

Securities

corporations

companies

(4)

Major shareholders

35.0%

2.5%

Name

Shares held

Ownership (Note)

Mitsubishi Corporation

264,044,396

shares

18.37%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

208,345,981

shares

14.49%

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

125,617,500

shares

8.74%

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

65,927,600

shares

4.58%

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

50,348,620

shares

3.50%

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

28,431,000

shares

1.97%

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company

27,990,390

shares

1.94%

STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT - TREATY 505234

16,345,263

shares

1.13%

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385632

12,019,701

shares

0.83%

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

11,419,725

shares

0.79%

(Note) Treasury shares (29,804,554 shares) are excluded when calculating ownership.

  1. Other important matters concerning the Company's shares
    None.

Matters concerning share acquisition rights

  1. Overview of share acquisition rights, etc. delivered as compensation for execution of duties and held by officers of the Company on the last day of current fiscal year

Number of

holders

Type and

Amount of

Directors of

Major

the Company

number of

Amount to

assets to be

(excluding

Number of

shares to be

contributed

Share acquisition

conditions to

Name

be paid for

Directors who

share

delivered upon

upon

exercise

(Date of resolution

are Audit &

acquisition

exercising

share

exercising

rights exercise

share

on issuance)

Supervisory

rights

share

acquisition

share

period

acquisition

rights

Committee

acquisition

acquisition

rights

Members and

rights

rights

Outside

Directors)

9th share

Common

October 14,

acquisition rights

1

307

shares of the

¥566 per

¥1 per share

2017 to

(*)

(September 27,

Company

share

October 13,

2017)

30,700 shares

2047

10th share

Common

¥590 per

July 14, 2018

shares of the

acquisition rights

1

248

¥1 per share

to July 13,

(*)

(June 28, 2018)

Company

share

2048

24,800 shares

11th share

Common

¥513 per

July 13, 2019

shares of the

acquisition rights

1

321

¥1 per share

to July 12,

(*)

(June 25, 2019)

Company

share

2049

32,100 shares

12th share

Common

¥424 per

July 16, 2020

shares of the

acquisition rights

1

323

¥1 per share

to July 15,

(*)

(June 24, 2020)

Company

share

2050

32,300 shares

13th share

Common

¥499 per

July 16, 2021

shares of the

acquisition rights

3

880

¥1 per share

to July 15,

(*)

(June 25, 2021)

Company

share

2051

88,000 shares

14th share

Common

¥511 per

July 16, 2022

shares of the

acquisition rights

4

1,150

¥1 per share

to July 15,

(*)

(June 28, 2022)

Company

share

2052

115,000 shares

Notes: 1. In addition to exercising rights within the exercise period, share acquisition rights holders may execute their share acquisition rights only for the period until five years elapse from the one-year anniversary of the day following the day of losing their position as either Director or Executive Officer.

  1. 2. Other conditions shall be stipulated in the "Agreement for Allotment of Share Acquisition Rights" entered into between the Company and the share acquisition rights holders.

  2. Overview of share acquisition rights, etc. delivered as compensation for execution of duties of the Company Executive Officers, etc. during current fiscal year
    None.
  3. Other important matters related to share acquisition rights, etc.

None.

Matters concerning the Company's officers

Overview of limited liability agreements

The Company has entered into limited liability agreements with non-Executive Directors, namely Takahiro Yanai, Hiroyasu Nakata, Yuri Sasaki, Takuya Kuga, Akira Hamamoto, Koichiro Hiraiwa, Hiroko Kaneko, and Masayuki Saito, as described below.

  • In the event that a non-Executive Director is liable to the Company as a result of negligence in their duties, that liability shall be limited to the minimum liability set forth in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act.
  • The above limitation is recognized only when the non-Executive Director performed the duty in question in good faith and without gross negligence.

Matters concerning directors and officers liability insurance agreement

The Company plans to enter into a directors and officers liability insurance agreement as provided for in Article 430, Paragraph 3, Item 1 of the Companies Act with an insurance company. The agreement will cover losses incurred from damages compensation, legal fees, etc. in cases where an insured receives a claim for damages from a shareholder or third party. In addition, as a measure to ensure that the lawfulness of the execution of duties of the insured person is not compromised, the following losses, etc. are excluded from coverage.

  1. Damage arising from the fact that the insured illegally obtains private gain or benefit
  2. Damage arising from criminal acts of the insured
  3. Damage arising from the insured's acts committed with the knowledge that they violate laws or regulations

The insureds under this agreement are the Directors, Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers, etc. of the Company and its subsidiaries in Japan. There is no insurance premium to be paid by the insureds.

Matters concerning Outside Directors

  1. Concurrent positions of executive Directors, etc. at other corporations, etc. and the Company's relationships to those corporations, etc.

Category

Name

Other corporation

Concurrent position

Relationship to the other corporation, etc.

There is a trade relationship such as lease

Mitsubishi

Executive Vice

agreements between the Company and

Director

Takuya Kuga

Mitsubishi Corporation. Mitsubishi

Corporation

President

Corporation is a major shareholder of the

Company.

Director

There is no significant trade or other

(Audit &

Koichiro Hiraiwa

Dream Estate Tokyo

Representative

Supervisory

relationship between the Company and

Inc.

Director

Committee

Dream Estate Tokyo Inc.

Member)

  1. Concurrent positions of Outside Officers at other corporations, etc. and the Company's relationships to those other corporations, etc.

Category

Name

Other corporation

Concurrent position

Relationship to the other corporation, etc.

There is a trade relationship such as lease

Meiji Yasuda Life

agreements between the Company and

Director

Yuri Sasaki

Outside Director

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company.

Insurance Company

Also, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance

Company is a shareholder of the Company

holding 1.94% of its shares.

Kanagawa Chuo

Outside Director

There is no significant trade or other

(Audit & Supervisory

relationship between the Company and

Kotsu Co., Ltd.

Director

Committee Member)

Kanagawa Chuo Kotsu Co., Ltd.

(Audit &

Hiroko Kaneko

Development Bank

Outside Audit &

There is a trade relationship such as

Supervisory

Supervisory Board

borrowing funds between the Company

of Japan Inc.

Committee

Member

and Development Bank of Japan Inc.

Member)

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Outside Audit &

There is a trade relationship such as lease

Supervisory Board

agreements between the Company and

Co., Ltd.

Member

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

3) Main activities

Category

Name

Attendance at meetings

Main activities

Director

Hiroyasu

Board of Directors

Leveraging his deep knowledge as a legal expert, Hiroyasu Nakata

Nakata

meetings: 15/15

provides comments as necessary and appropriate when proposals

Governance Committee :

are discussed. In so doing, he contributes to proper decision-making

6/6

by the Board of Directors, etc. and supervision of management in

Nomination Committee :

general.

6/6

Compensation Committee :

7/7

Director

Yuri Sasaki

Board of Directors

Leveraging her academic knowledge as a university professor, Yuri

meetings: 15/15

Sasaki provides comments as necessary and appropriate when

Governance Committee :

proposals are discussed based on her exceptional knowledge and

6/6

abundant experience as a researcher on international finance. In so

Nomination Committee :

doing, she contributes to proper decision-making by the Board of

Directors, etc. and supervision of management in general.

6/6

Compensation Committee :

7/7

Director

Takuya Kuga

Board of Directors

Leveraging his extensive management experience and high level of

meetings: 13/15

insight into domestic and foreign business from working at a leading

Governance Committee :

Japanese general trading company, Takuya Kuga provides

6/6

comments as necessary and appropriate from a practical standpoint

Nomination Committee :

when proposals are discussed. In so doing, he contributes to proper

decision-making by the Board of Directors, etc. and supervision of

6/6

management in general.

Compensation Committee :

7/7

Director

Koichiro

Board of Directors

Leveraging his experience with Japan's central bank and a leading

(Audit &

Hiraiwa

meetings: 15/15

Japanese telecommunications company, as well as his extensive

Supervisory

Audit & Supervisory

expertise in managing major hotels, Koichiro Hiraiwa conducts

Committee

Committee : 15/15

audits from a neutral and objective standpoint and provides

Member)

Governance Committee :

comments

as

necessary

and

appropriate

when proposals are

discussed. In so doing, he contributes to ensuring the soundness of

6/6

the Company's management.

Nomination Committee :

6/6

Compensation Committee :

7/7

Director

Hiroko Kaneko

Board of Directors

Leveraging her vast experience at a leading auditing firm and as a

(Audit &

meetings: 15/15

university professor, as well as her in-depth knowledge as an

Supervisory

Audit & Supervisory

accounting expert, Hiroko Kaneko conducts audits from a neutral

Committee

Committee : 15/15

and objective standpoint and provides comments as necessary and

Member)

Governance Committee :

appropriate

when proposals

are discussed. In

so

doing, she

contributes

to

ensuring

the

soundness

of

the

Company's

6/6

management.

Nomination Committee :

6/6

Compensation Committee :

7/7

Category

Name

Attendance at meetings

Main activities

Director

Masayuki Saito

Board of Directors

Leveraging his extensive management experience and his expertise

(Audit &

meetings: 14/15

on finance and accounting departments from a leading Japanese

Supervisory

Audit & Supervisory

manufacturer, Masayuki Saito conducts audits from a neutral and

Committee

Committee : 15/15

objective standpoint and provides comments as necessary and

Member)

Governance Committee :

appropriate

when proposals

are discussed.

In so

doing, he

contributes

to ensuring the

soundness of

the

Company's

6/6

management.

Nomination Committee :

6/6

Compensation Committee :

6/7

