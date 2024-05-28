Marine container leasing is a business in which both income and capital gains can be expected in nature, but currently the proportion of capital gains is low and the Company earns primarily from income gains. In the last fiscal year and the year before, the market for marine containers remained strong. Originally, we had assumed that the utilization rates would decline from the 99% level in the year before the previous fiscal year as the overheated market normalized in the last fiscal year. However, thanks to steady sales efforts by CAI, our container leasing company, to lease returned containers and negotiate extensions of expiring contracts, we were able to maintain the utilization rates of nearly 99% last fiscal year. The market was also supported by longer container ship operating periods and increased demand for containers due to the unstable situation around the Suez Canal, low water levels in the Panama Canal and the accident in the port of Baltimore, USA, which caused a logistical bottleneck this year. While it remains to be seen whether these favorable market conditions are temporary or will continue for some time, CAI's excellent asset management capabilities should prevent the utilization rates from falling too far in the future. In addition, capital gains will gradually increase, and we believe that this business will be able to generate stable earnings along with income gains. Railway freight car leasing is similar to marine container leasing, but this business targets