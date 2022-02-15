Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 02/15 01:00:00 am
3271 JPY   -0.94%
03:28aABB rebrands turbocharging business "Accelleron", decision expected in Q1
RE
02/09MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Summary of Q&A at Presentation (38 KB)
PU
02/09MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABB rebrands turbocharging business "Accelleron", decision expected in Q1

02/15/2022 | 03:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Hitachi ABB is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss automation group ABB on Tuesday rebranded its turbocharging business "Accelleron" and said it expected to make the final decision on whether to sell or spin it off towards the end of the first quarter.

"Whichever path is chosen by ABB to separate the business, this process should be completed in the first half of 2022", the group said in a statement.

The separation of the business, which competes with Britain's Napier, part of Wabtec, Germany's KBB and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, is part of ABB Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren's plan to focus the portfolio on electrification and automation.

The turbocharging business employs over 2,300 people and had around $750 million in sales during 2021.

ABB did not give any figures on profitability, but has said previously that the business has an "attractive" profit margin.

Rosengren said two weeks ago a spinoff onto the SIX Swiss Exchange during the second quarter of this year was the most likely outcome.

ABB has already sold its power transmission unit Dodge for $2.9 billion to RBC Bearings as part of the overhaul.

It has also touted its E-Mobility electric charging business, which it is seeking to float on the SIX Swiss Exchange later this year.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 1.85% 31.97 Delayed Quote.-10.03%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. -0.94% 3271 Delayed Quote.24.18%
All news about MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
03:28aABB rebrands turbocharging business "Accelleron", decision expected in Q1
RE
02/09MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Summary of Q&A at Presentation (38 KB)
PU
02/09MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
02/09MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Presentation Materials with Summary (1.8 MB)
PU
02/09Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Institut Teknologi Bandung Extend Collaboration to Driv..
AQ
02/08MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
02/08MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
02/07Nikkei 225 Down 0.7% on Federal Reserve Outlook
MT
02/07TRANSCRIPT : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2022
CI
02/06FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q3 FY2021 AUDI : February 7, 2022 20:30 - August 6, 2022)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 691 B 31 927 M 31 927 M
Net income 2022 97 824 M 846 M 846 M
Net Debt 2022 883 B 7 641 M 7 641 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 1 108 B 9 587 M 9 587 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 79 974
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3 302,00 JPY
Average target price 3 554,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Izumisawa President, CEO, Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Hisato Kozawa CFO, Representative Director & Manager-Corporate
Shunichi Miyanaga Representative Director
Eisaku Ito CTO & Managing Executive Officer
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.24.18%9 587
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.6.37%702 522
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.46%128 036
SIEMENS AG-8.63%126 412
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY2.25%111 024
3M COMPANY-11.05%90 240