Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture
01/19/2022 | 12:36pm GMT
CAIRO (Reuters) - Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a regional unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to help reduce Alba's carbon footprint, Bahrain's news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.
The two companies plan to conduct a feasibility study on utilising the technology to capture carbon to reduce Alba's plant emissions, the state agency said.
(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; editing by Jason Neely)