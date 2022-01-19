Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture

Financials JPY USD GBP Sales 2022 3 701 B 32 312 M 23 741 M Net income 2022 97 154 M 848 M 623 M Net Debt 2022 929 B 8 108 M 5 957 M P/E ratio 2022 11,0x Yield 2022 3,01% Capitalization 1 054 B 9 196 M 6 759 M EV / Sales 2022 0,54x EV / Sales 2023 0,49x Nbr of Employees 79 974 Free-Float - Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 10 Last Close Price 3 139,00 JPY Average target price 3 544,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 12,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Seiji Izumisawa President, CEO, Director & Chief Strategy Officer Hisato Kozawa CFO, Representative Director & Manager-Corporate Shunichi Miyanaga Representative Director Eisaku Ito CTO & Managing Executive Officer Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. 18.05% 9 196 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 7.70% 715 111 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 2.44% 147 040 SIEMENS AG -6.60% 129 571 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 8.91% 112 939 3M COMPANY 0.37% 102 734