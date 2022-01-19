Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 01/19 01:00:00 am
3091 JPY   -1.53%
08:22aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
01/18MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
01/18Hydrogen Utopia to Explore Development of Plastic-to-Hydrogen Facilities in Japan
MT
Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture

01/19/2022 | 12:36pm GMT
The logo of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is seen at the company's Sagamihara plant in Sagamihara, Japan

CAIRO (Reuters) - Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a regional unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to help reduce Alba's carbon footprint, Bahrain's news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.

The two companies plan to conduct a feasibility study on utilising the technology to capture carbon to reduce Alba's plant emissions, the state agency said.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C. 1.10% 0.829 End-of-day quote.3.62%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. -1.53% 3091 Delayed Quote.18.05%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.79% 63.03 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.25% 193.6037 Delayed Quote.6.26%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 701 B 32 312 M 23 741 M
Net income 2022 97 154 M 848 M 623 M
Net Debt 2022 929 B 8 108 M 5 957 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 1 054 B 9 196 M 6 759 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 79 974
Free-Float -
