TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japan's space agency on Saturday postponed the launch of its flagship H3 rocket by a day to Tuesday due to bad weather, after aborting a launch last month due to technical trouble.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) had halted the initially planned launch moments before lift-off on Feb. 17 when the secondary booster engines on the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rocket failed to ignite.

