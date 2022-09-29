Advanced search
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:21 2022-09-29 am EDT
4863.00 JPY   +3.51%
RE
12:34aMitsubishi Heavy Industries :
PU
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy to develop next-gen nuclear reactor with 4 utilities

09/29/2022 | 01:08am EDT
TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is joining hands with four utilities, including Kansai Electric Power Co, to develop a next-generation nuclear power reactor, the company said on Thursday.

Hokkaido Electric Power Co, Shikoku Electric Power Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co are also in the consortium behind the concept and design of "SRZ-1200", a 1.2-million-kilowatt advanced light water reactor, it added.

In August, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged the restart of more idled nuclear plants and a fresh look at developing next-generation reactors, in a major shift of nuclear energy policy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.

The consortium aims for mid-2030 completion of the project for reactors that are safer than the current pressurised water type, the Nikkei Business magazine said earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOKKAIDO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED -1.08% 456 Delayed Quote.-9.36%
KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 0.64% 788 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. 3.49% 4863 Delayed Quote.83.08%
NIKKEI 225 -1.50% 26173.98 Real-time Quote.-7.71%
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED -1.87% 733 Delayed Quote.-7.90%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC. 2.11% 1257 Delayed Quote.16.57%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 1.73% 471 Delayed Quote.57.24%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 957 B 27 400 M 27 400 M
Net income 2023 140 B 971 M 971 M
Net Debt 2023 788 B 5 454 M 5 454 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 2,52%
Capitalization 1 597 B 11 059 M 11 059 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 77 991
Free-Float 90,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4 758,00 JPY
Average target price 5 620,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Izumisawa Manager-Technology Planning
Hisato Kozawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Machinery Business
Eisaku Ito CTO & Co-Chief Strategy Officer
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
