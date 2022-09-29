Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy to develop next-gen nuclear reactor with 4 utilities

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries is joining hands with four utilities,
including Kansai Electric Power Co, to develop a
next-generation nuclear power reactor, the company said on
Thursday.
Hokkaido Electric Power Co, Shikoku Electric Power
Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co are also in
the consortium behind the concept and design of "SRZ-1200", a
1.2-million-kilowatt advanced light water reactor, it added.
In August, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged the restart of
more idled nuclear plants and a fresh look at developing
next-generation reactors, in a major shift of nuclear energy
policy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.
The consortium aims for mid-2030 completion of the project
for reactors that are safer than the current pressurised water
type, the Nikkei Business magazine said earlier on Thursday.
