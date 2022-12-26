Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-26 am EST
5353.00 JPY   +2.74%
01:47aMitsubishi Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plan to Merge Power-Generator Businesses
DJ
12/23INPEX - Drone Flight Demonstration Test Conducted Using LTE Communications Trial in Niigata Prefecture, Japan aimed to prevent natural gas pipeline accidents by automating patrols
AQ
12/23Japan to hike annual defense budget by a quarter to buy Tomahawks and other weapons
RE
Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plan to Merge Power-Generator Businesses

12/26/2022 | 01:47am EST
By Kosaku Narioka


Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said Monday that they planned to merge their power-generator businesses in a bid to improve market competitiveness.

Mitsubishi Electric is expected to be the majority shareholder of the new combined company and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is expected to be the minority shareholder, the companies said.

Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are aiming to strengthen their market competitiveness by integrating their respective businesses and combining their technologies and assets, they said.

Efforts to achieve carbon neutrality are accelerating around the world, while electricity demand is expected to increase due to economic growth, mainly in emerging countries, and awareness of energy security has increased, they said.

Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said they plan to sign a definitive agreement in late May 2023 and complete the merger of their power-generator businesses on April 1, 2024.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-26-22 0146ET

