Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 01/06
2874 JPY   +1.18%
01/06MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
01/06Nikkei 225 Down 2.9% on Federal Reserve Outlook, Wall Street Cues
MT
01/05MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :

01/06/2022 | 11:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Information

JERA and MHI Start a Demonstration Project to Develop Technology to Increase the Ammonia Co-firing Rate at Coal-fired Boilers
2022-01-07
JERA Co., Inc.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

SHARE

TOKYO - 7 January 2022 - JERA Co., Inc. ("JERA") and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ("MHI") have received notice of acceptance of their grant application, under the Green Innovation Fund program of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization ("NEDO"), to conduct a project to develop and demonstrate a technology to increase the ammonia co-firing rate at coal-fired boilers (the "Project").

Ammonia enables efficient, low-cost transport and storage of hydrogen. In addition to this role as an energy carrier, it can also be used directly as a fuel in thermal power generation. As a fuel that does not emit carbon dioxide when burned, ammonia is expected to offer great advantages in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In order to achieve a decarbonized society, it is important to reduce CO2 emissions from thermal power generation by innovating to increase the co-firing rate of fuel ammonia.

This Project aims to develop an ammonia single-fuel burner suitable for coal-fired boilers and to demonstrate operation of the burner at actual boilers. The term of the Project is approximately 8 years from FY 2021 to FY 2028.
By FY 2024, JERA and MHI will develop a new burner capable of single-fuel ammonia combustion and draw up a master plan for equipment to demonstrate its use in actual boilers. Based on the results, the two companies will decide whether to install the burners at JERA's coal-fired boilers made by MHI. For the actual plant demonstrations, JERA and MHI plan to verify co-firing with at least 50% ammonia at two units with different boiler types by FY 2028.

Under its "JERA Zero CO2 Emissions 2050" objective, JERA has been working to reduce CO2 emissions from its domestic and overseas businesses to zero by 2050, promoting the adoption of greener fuels and pursuing thermal power that does not emit CO2 during power generation. JERA will continue to contribute to energy industry decarbonization through its own proactive efforts to develop decarbonization technologies while ensuring economic rationality.

Under its "MISSION NET ZERO" declaration, MHI will promote the energy transition in cooperation with partners around the world, and contribute to achieving a carbon-neutral society through the collective efforts of the group by its products, technologies, and services that can contribute to CO2 reduction.

Tags: carbon neutral,energy transition,ammonia
About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.

  • Related Links
MEDIA CONTACTS

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 04:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
01/06MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
01/06Nikkei 225 Down 2.9% on Federal Reserve Outlook, Wall Street Cues
MT
01/05MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
01/01Japan research body, Mitsubishi to collaborate on U.S. fast reactor
AQ
2021BILL GATES : Japan to help build Bill Gates' high-tech nuclear reactor in Wyoming -Yomiuri
RE
2021URGENT : S. Korea court orders sale of confiscated Nippon Steel assets
AQ
2021MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
2021Inmarsat's First I-6 Satellite - Core Component of ORCHESTRA Network - Successfully Del..
AQ
2021MHI Thermal Systems Receives "The Energy Conservation Center, Japan Chairman's Award" a..
AQ
2021MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 698 B 31 898 M 31 898 M
Net income 2022 97 294 M 839 M 839 M
Net Debt 2022 929 B 8 010 M 8 010 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 965 B 8 334 M 8 321 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 79 974
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 874,00 JPY
Average target price 3 524,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Izumisawa President, CEO, Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Hisato Kozawa CFO, Representative Director & Manager-Corporate
Shunichi Miyanaga Chairman
Eisaku Ito CTO & Managing Executive Officer
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.8.09%8 225
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.99%693 655
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.1.11%145 299
SIEMENS AG0.97%143 483
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY5.80%109 075
3M COMPANY0.21%103 432