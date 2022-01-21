Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :

- Mitsubishi Power Europe will modernize and automate Stockholm Exergi's largest combined heat and power plant - Kraftvärmeverk 1 (KVV1) to handle biofuels and reduce emissions, including upgrades to the boiler, control systems and installation of low NOx burners.

- The retrofit project of the combined heat and power plant will extend its operational life for 20 years and fulfil Stockholm's immediate need for increased heat and power generation in cold seasons.

- This plant conversion to biofuel enables the city to move towards its fossil-fuel-free goal by 2030.

DUISBURG (January 20, 2022) - Mitsubishi Power Europe has signed a contract with Stockholm Exergi, the largest local district heating, cooling and electricity provider, to modernise the combined heat and power (CHP) plant - Kraftvärmeverk 1 (KVV1) at Värtaverket, Stockholm.

Although the plant was originally built in 1976 for fossil fuels, Mitsubishi Power Europe will modernize the boiler to handle sustainable recycled fuels like bio-oil. The large-scale renovation involves automating the plant's control system to a modern distributed control system (DCS) and installing new low NOx burners to reduce nitrogen dioxide emissions. The project also includes repairing pressure parts, installing selected sub-systems, and upgrading critical components. The CHP plant will be fully commissioned during the heating period in 2023 following two scheduled outages during the summer months for retrofitting.

Stockholm Exergi contributes to increasing resource efficiency by using renewable or recycled energy sources; 99 per cent of the district heating is generated from renewable or recycled fuels. In addition, increased urban migration and seasonal temperature variations with more intense cold spells led to a gap in the demand and supply of electricity early in the year.

The renovation project will enable higher energy efficiency and local renewable electricity production. Both are key to achieving positive climate impact, while ensuring affordability and reliability of power. Since bio-oil generates considerably lower NOx, the boiler conversion along with low NOx burners will substantially reduce emissions. The integrated DCS will enhance plant efficiency and reliability, improve system availability and enable remote monitoring, control and reporting.

Elvira Alberg, Project Manager at Stockholm Exergi says, "The modernisation of KVV1 resolves the challenges of reliability and availability through local capacity, use of biofuel and reduced emissions. The bio-oil used in KVV1 is obtained from the food and cosmetic industry residues. Retrofitting the existing firing system to handle bio-oil from heavy fuel oil will significantly extend the operational lifetime of the plant."

Andreas Rupp, Head of Sales Business Unit Service, Mitsubishi Power Europe says, "We are proud to partner with Stockholm Exergi to realize the city's goal of becoming fossil-free and climate-positive. Mitsubishi Power has served customers for over 100 years as a trusted partner in clean energy solutions with our advanced engineering expertise and modernization technologies. Our cutting-edge technical capabilities, patented systems and proven record enable us to offer unique solutions to our customers. The KVV1 retrofit project will help ensure sustainable and reliable clean energy production for the citizens of Stockholm."

"What makes this project unique is its complexity. The diverse combination of works, including installing a suitable biofuel firing system and modern automation systems, are addressed in a single project. As a trusted partner, Mitsubishi Power Europe has consistently come up with unique, wide-ranging solutions to address customer-specific requirements to move towards fossil-fuel-free goals. We look forward to delivering many more projects with our pioneering decarbonization technologies to our clients in the Scandinavian region", comments Carlos Gonzalez Peton, CEO of Mitsubishi Power Europe, Ltd.

MHI Group declared its commitment to carbon neutrality and has set a goal of achieving Net Zero CO2 emissions by 2040 under "MISSION NET ZERO". By making use of the portfolio of innovative technologies and services developed across all of company's business areas, Mitsubishi Power Europe will respond to customer needs, including decarbonization of existing infrastructure, and thereby support the world to reduce CO2 emissions.

For further information on Mitsubishi Power Europe´s service, please visit https://power.mhi.com/regions/emea/services/boiler-service

PRESS CONTACT:

Claudia Wedemann

Mitsubishi Power Europe GmbH

Tel.: +49 203 8038 1368

[email protected] About Mitsubishi Power in Europe, Middle East and Africa

Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Today, there are more than 1,000 employees across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with centers of excellence in Germany, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to customer support capabilities in countries across the region. Mitsubishi Power designs, manufactures and maintains equipment and systems that drive decarbonization and ensures the delivery of reliable power. Among its solutions are a wide range of gas turbines, including hydrogen-fuelled gas turbines and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), and an experienced services business with an extensive reach across the entire region. Committed to providing exemplary service and working with customers, Mitsubishi Power's TOMONI™ intelligent solutions leverages advanced analytics, adaptive control technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning to make power plants smarter, lowering emissions, increasing flexibility and supporting decarbonization. Email:

For more information, please visit: https://power.mhi.com/regions/emea/

About Stockholm Exergi

We are Stockholm's energy company. All day, every day, we ensure that the fast-growing region of Stockholm has access to heating, cooling, electricity, and waste processing services. More than 800,000 people and over 400 hospitals, data centres, and businesses are connected to our district heating grid and our heat-and-power plants, ranging from Högdalen south of Stockholm to Brista north of the city. By working together, we're powering the future of Stockholm - and have the potential of becoming the world's first climate-positive capital city.