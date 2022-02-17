MHIENG Receives Order for Project to Enhance Capacity of Sengkang-Punggol Light Rapid Transit System in Singapore -- Strengthening the Safe and Smooth Transport Structure in the Sengkang and Punggol Districts --

･ MHIENG secured the order due to its reliable after-sales services for the transport system since starting commercial operation in 2003 ･ MHIENG to leverage its Singapore-based Technical Service Center to provide more localized services for the project in close collaboration with MHI's regional subsidiary, MHI-AP

Sengkang-Punggol LRT

Tokyo, February 17, 2022 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore to enhance the transport capacity of the Automated Guideway Transit(Note1) (AGT) system used on the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rapid Transit (LRT(Note2)) lines that were originally supplied by MHI in 2003. The order for the project was received jointly with MHI's regional subsidiary Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC).

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT system connects two stations on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) North East Line (Sengkang Station and Punggol Station) to their residential areas. The transport capacity of the LRT system will be expanded to accommodate its increased use in the fast-growing Sengkang and Punggol districts. MHIENG and MHI-AP will supply 17 new two-car trainsets (34 cars), signaling system, guideway system and vehicle maintenance equipment for the expansion of the existing rolling stock yard.

"Since delivering the vehicles and system to inaugurate Singapore's Sengkang-Punggol LRT system in 2003, we have continued to support LTA by enhancing the system's transport capacity and providing a wide range of after-sales services. These include supply of additional vehicles to accommodate two-car linked operations and upgrade of the rolling stock workshop," Kenji Terasawa, President and CEO of MHIENG said. "We look forward to building upon our long-standing relationship with LTA through this expansion project that will help meet growing demand while continuing to ensure reliable transportation."

MHIENG will coordinate with its Singapore-based Technical Service Center, which was established within MHI-AP in April 2021, to provide more localized services. Through close cooperation with the company, MHIENG aims to provide long-term technical support, supply of spare parts, and other types of high value-added localized services to better meet customer needs. A hub for MHI's transportation service business in Asia Pacific, the Technical Service Center provides a "one-stop service" to respond to customer inquiries and requests in a timely manner and strengthens MHI's transportation system product operations, maintenance, and after-sales structure in the region.

MHI Group draws on its extensive experience delivering AGT systems around the world, including Singapore's Changi Airport Skytrain(APM(Note3)) and systems in Japan, the U.S., Dubai and Macau, as well as its high-quality operations, maintenance, and after-sales services to maintain a competitive position in the global market for new transportation systems. MHI will continue supplying safe and low-carbon transport solutions that will help support economic development and provide better convenience to people in Singapore and countries around the world.