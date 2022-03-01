MHIENG Receives Highest Award among 2021 Outstanding Energy-Efficient and Decarbonizing Industrial Machinery & Systems -- Cited for Development of New "KS-21™" Solvent and "Advanced KM CDR Process™" for CO 2 Capture --

･ Japan Machinery Federation's highest "METI Minister's Award" recognizes MHIENG's CO 2 capture system as machinery that contributes to decarbonization ･ Awards presented to companies for development and commercialization of outstanding energy-efficient, decarbonizing industrial machinery and systems

Awards Ceremony

Tokyo, March 1, 2022 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has been named recipient of the METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) Minister's Award, the highest among the 2021 Outstanding Energy-Efficient and Decarbonizing Industrial Machinery & Systems Awards bestowed by The Japan Machinery Federation (JMF). MHIENG received the award for "KS-21™,"(Note1) an innovative new solvent jointly developed with Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (KEPCO), and its "Advanced KM CDR Process™," a cutting-edge carbon capture process adopting the KS-21™.

The JMF awards are given to promote the adoption and further development of outstanding energy-efficient industrial machinery and systems as well as effectively contribution for decarbonization. The development and widespread adoption of such machinery and systems by the industrial sector are considered indispensable globally toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Commercialization of the KS-21™ solvent was completed following demonstration testing in 2021 at the Technology Centre Mongstad in Norway, one of the world's largest carbon capture demonstration facilities. MHIENG has also agreed a long-term contract with Drax Group, a renewable energy company based in the United Kingdom, to use the proprietary KS-21™ solvent at its power station in North Yorkshire. The project aims to capture and store at least 8 million tonnes of CO 2 a year by 2030 - making it the world's largest carbon capture in power project. (Note2)

MHI Group today is undertaking strategic initiatives to strengthen its business in products supporting the energy transition, and development of CO 2 ecosystems is a core part of those efforts. Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) is garnering attention as an effective means for realizing a carbon neutral society. As of January 2022, MHIENG accounts for the world's highest share with respect to volume of carbon captured from flue gas at commercial plants. By promoting widespread adoption of its high-performance carbon capture technologies globally, the company aims to contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions on a global scale. Going forward, MHIENG will continue its efforts to further develop proprietary technologies that will contribute to protecting the earth's environment.

The Award-Winning Products

1.Overview

To address global warming, today countries everywhere are vigorously called on to promote large-scale CCS and CCUS projects within constrained budgets.

In response to that call, MHIENG developed technology enabling chemical absorption of the CO 2 content of flue gas emissions. The original technology consisted of "KS-1™" - a solvent whose high reliability has been confirmed by a track record of deliveries to 13 commercial plants worldwide - and the "KM CDR Process™" for carbon capture. The award-winning, cost-saving "Advanced KM CDR Process™" supersedes that earlier configuration and incorporates "KS-21™" solvent.

2.Major characteristics (compared to KS-1™ and generally used amine-based solvent MEA)

(1) KS-21™ solvent offers lower volatility and higher stability against degradation. Its contributions in terms of reducing absorption reaction heat and capture energy translate to potential economic benefits with respect to lower operating costs for the customer, etc.

(2) A low level of amine emissions results in reduced solvent consumption and lighter impact on the environment. (Environmental impact assessment by a third-party institution has yielded highly reliable emissions measurements.)

(3) The new system can accommodate carbon capture from a variety of flue gas sources. It supports customers in industrial and infrastructure areas including not only conventional power generation and chemical plants, but also biomass and LNG liquefaction plants, steel and cement factories, waste incineration facilities, etc., from project formulation stages including basic design, pilot demonstration, licensing, etc.

Carbon capture process

3.Carbon capture information

