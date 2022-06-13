Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
2022-06-13
5498.00 JPY   +0.27%
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :

06/13/2022 | 12:43am EDT
Press Information

MHI Group to Begin Demonstration Testing of Automated Valet Parking System Using AGV Robots at Outlet Mall in Chiba
-- Company Targeting New Business in the Domestic Market --
2022-06-13
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd.

SHARE

･ Next-generation system increases parking capacity and boosts safety and convenience
･ Testing at commercial facility will verify handling performance and evaluate user satisfaction

Tokyo, June 13, 2022 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd. today launched demonstration testing of an automated valet parking system at a large-scale commercial facility near Tokyo. The system employs automated guided vehicle (AGV) robots, dubbed "Stan," manufactured by Stanley Robotics, a French venture-backed company. The event marks the first application of this type of autonomous vehicle handling system in a commercial complex in Japan.

The demonstration testing will be performed with cooperation from Mitsubishi Estate Group. It will take place in a designated parking zone at Shisui Premium Outlets®, an outlet mall located in Chiba Prefecture which is operated by Mitsubishi Estate･Simon Co., Ltd. Vehicles will be transported autonomously by AGV robots in an environment close to actual application, to verify handling performance and evaluate user satisfaction.

MHI Group is targeting nationwide deployment of automated valet parking systems as well as automated systems for transporting finished vehicles. Working in collaboration with Stanley Robotics, a world leader in the development and deployment of automated valet parking systems using AGV robots, MHI Group has been undertaking demonstration testing at MHI facility since October 2021. Now, with the data to be acquired through demonstration testing at a real commercial complex, MHI Group will further accelerate its initiatives toward achieving these services' commercial viability in Japan.

MHI Group, as part of its growth strategy under its 2021 Medium-Term Business Plan, is currently taking steps to develop its solutions business through achievement of smart social infrastructures, in a quest to realize a carbon neutral society. This project is one of various initiatives MHI Group is working on to support "CASE"(Note) era infrastructure. By taking the lead in providing AGV robot-based automated valet parking services at shopping malls, commercial complexes, amusement parks, airports, etc., MHI Group will contribute to the realization of a safe, comfortable and sustainable society.

  • "CASE" is an acronym derived from the words "connected," "autonomous," "shared" and "electric." It refers to the current technological trend in the automotive industry to create next-generation mobility services that offer outstanding safety and convenience.

Concepts behind AGV robot-based automated valet parking

  1. Arrival: The customer parks in one of the "berths" installed next to the facility, and simply drop off the vehicle. There is no need to search for a parking space or to walk from a distant parking space even in inclement weather.
  2. Automated transportation: The AGV robot automatically transports the vehicle to a designated parking space. Robot-assisted parking enables more efficient use of limited space, to increase parking capacity. Storing the vehicle in the segregated parking area also prevents accidents or thefts.
  3. Reservation for departure: The customer can simply make a reservation for departure at any time by smartphone app. As the reservation time approaches, the vehicle is automatically transported to the berth. Since the customer can confirm the vehicle status by app, it is possible to continue shopping, dining, etc. thus making more effective use of time.
  4. Departure: The vehicle is available for pick-up at the berth at the reserved time, so there is no waiting. The berth is spacious, enabling easy loading of passengers and packages comfortably without stress.

Automated valet parking

Automated valet parking demonstration test profile:

Location: Shisui Premium Outlets® parking zone P9
Schedule: June 13 (Mon) through July 1 (Fri), 2022 (subject to change)

Image of demonstration testing area

How Stanley Robotics' AGV robot "Stan" operates
The AGV robot "Stan" equips with a platform that lifts the vehicle's 4 wheels, and automatically transports the vehicle indoors or outdoors. This robot has started commercial operation from 2018 in a parking garage at Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport in France, and has subsequently gone into service at Gatwick Airport in London.

Stanley Robotics' AGV robot "Stan"

About Stanley Robotics
Stanley Robotics is a deep tech company that combines hardware and software to provide solutions for outdoor logistics. The technology lies in a robot lifting and moving cars autonomously and in an intelligent storage management software. Robotics has transformed indoor logistics (e.g. in warehouses), resulting in a spectacular increase of productivity. Stanley Robotics' ambition is to bring this transformation to outdoor logistics with its proprietary technologies.
Founded in 2015, the SME is headquartered in Paris, France, and is also behind the world's first outdoor robotic valet parking service. For more information, visit https://stanley-robotics.com/en/

Tags: Smart Infrastructure,CASE,carbon neutral
About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

  • Related Links
MEDIA CONTACTS

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 04:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
