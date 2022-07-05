Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:58 2022-07-05 pm EDT
4621.00 JPY   -5.58%
07/05MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
07/05Mitsubishi Power Receives Serial Contracts from Taiwan Power for Large-Scale Modification of GTCC at the Datan Power Plant
AQ
07/04MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :

07/05/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Information

MHI Delivers Testing Equipment for Safety Demonstration of Nuclear Fusion Blankets for ITER in Southern France
-- Support for Japan's TBM Development, Contributing to the Realization of Fusion Energy --
2022-07-06

SHARE

･ Equipment to confirm the safety of the blanket, a core component supporting the development of fusion energy, for the ITER-TBM project.
･ Following the manufacture of TF coils and divertor outer vertical targets, and actively supporting the ITER project.

Tokyo, July 6, 2022 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has completed delivery of testing equipment to the Rokkasho Fusion Institute in Aomori Prefecture, part of Japan's National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology (QST), to confirm and demonstrate the safety of the "blanket," a core component of a nuclear fusion reactor. The blanket system being developed at this research center will be used as Japan's Test Blanket Module (TBM) for the ITER-TBM project, the world's first test of blanket systems in an actual reactor environment, at ITER(Note1), the experimental fusion reactor currently under construction in southern France. Following the delivery of testing equipment, MHI has strong intention to contribute to the development of a blanket system for the ITER-TBM project through providing other systems/components such as TBMs.

The testing equipment supplied by MHI comprises four systems, the High Heat Flux Test Equipment, In Box Water Eruption Test Equipment, Be-Water Reaction Test Equipment, and Flow Assisted Corrosion Test Loop. These testing systems will be used for various experiments aimed at developing a blanket system for the ITER-TBM project, and to confirm its safety. The blanket is one of the components that comprises the inner wall of the fusion reactor. It is a critical component that extracts the heat generated by the reactor, as well as provides for breeding and self-sustainment(Note2) of tritium, which is used as fuel.

ITER is an international megaproject to demonstrate, both scientifically and technologically, the feasibility of fusion energy. ITER-TBM is a project to conduct functional demonstration testing of different TBM systems, each developed independently by four of the seven participating parties (Japan, the EU, the U.S., Russia, South Korea, China, and India). Because the results from this project will influence the relative merits of blanket systems for commercial reactors in the future, each country is actively developing TBMs with demonstrated functionality and safety. In Japan, QST, as the domestic agency for the ITER Project, is leading the development of the country's blanket system.

MHI was previously awarded contracts from QST for manufacture of core components for ITER, including five (of a total of 19) toroidal field (TF) coils(Note3), four of which have been shipped, and six units of the divertor outer vertical targets(Note4), which are currently being manufactured. MHI will continue to actively support the ITER project to develop this technology, which will be vital to the stable development of the world, and contribute to the realization of fusion energy.

  • 1Fusion is the energy source that enables the sun to keep shining. The ultimate goal is achieving fusion on Earth. Fusion reactions fuse light atomic nuclei (deuterium and tritium) in a plasma environment into the heavier element of helium. Fusion reactions emit zero carbon dioxide, and their source of fuel can be extracted from seawater in virtually unlimited quantities (lithium from which tritium is derived, and deuterium). Fusion energy is expected to provide fundamental solutions to many of the world's energy and environmental problems.
  • 2Fusion reactors use deuterium and tritium as fuel. Neutron irradiation of a lithium compound in the blanket is used to produce and supplement the tritium that is consumed in the reaction process (self-sustainment).
  • 3For details on the TF coils for ITER that QST ordered from MHI, see the following press release.
    https://www.mhi.com/news/210524.html
  • 4For details on the divertor outer vertical targets for ITER that QST ordered from MHI, see the following press release.
    https://www.mhi.com/news/211213.html

Left: High Heat Flux Test Equipment(Vacuum vessel 6m3, Electron gun 600kW, High-temperature high-pressure water system 325℃,15.5MPa,0.9kg/s)
Right: In Box Water Eruption Test Equipment(325℃, 15.5MPa, 2L)

Left: Be-Water Reaction Test Equipment (Be temperature 1250℃, water vapor flow rate 500mL/min)
Right: Flow Assisted Corrosion Test Loop (325℃, 15.5MPa, 0.6L/s)

Tags: carbon neutral,ITER,Fusion Energy
About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

  • Related Links
MEDIA CONTACTS

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 02:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
07/05MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
07/05Mitsubishi Power Receives Serial Contracts from Taiwan Power for Large-Scale Modificati..
AQ
07/04MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
06/30MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Notice of Resolutions of The 96th Annual General Meeting of ..
PU
06/30MHIENG's First Compact CO2 Capture System Goes into Commercial Operation at Biomass Pow..
AQ
06/30MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
06/30MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
06/29MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
06/27Capital Power Advances Carbon Capture Project at its Genesee Power Station in Alberta
MT
06/27CAPITAL POWER BRIEF : Partnering with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group and Kiewit Energy ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 737 B 27 527 M 27 527 M
Net income 2022 102 B 749 M 749 M
Net Debt 2022 851 B 6 270 M 6 270 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 1 643 B 12 102 M 12 102 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 79 974
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4 894,00 JPY
Average target price 4 998,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Izumisawa President, CEO, Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Hisato Kozawa Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Shunichi Miyanaga Representative Director
Eisaku Ito CTO & Co-Chief Strategy Officer
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.84.09%12 110
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-7.72%612 010
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.02%119 203
SIEMENS AG-36.26%80 797
3M COMPANY-27.66%73 118
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-32.74%69 936