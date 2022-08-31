Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:29 2022-08-31 am EDT
5344.00 JPY   -0.72%
12:46aJapan plans to develop longer-range missiles to counter China, Russia
RE
12:40aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
12:40aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :

08/31/2022 | 12:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Information

MHI and Mitsubishi Logisnext to Commence Provision of Automated Picking Solutions for Warehouses Based on "ΣSynX"
-- System Now in Operation at LogiQ X Labo, a Demonstration Facility within Yokohama Hardtech Hub --
2022-08-31
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

SHARE

･ Picking know-how incorporated into ΣSynX, enabling smart picking system efficiently coordinating AGFs, AGVs and palletizers
･ Automated picking system centered on AGFs supports manpower savings at customer's distribution sites

"LogiQ X Labo", a demonstration facility at YHH

Tokyo, August 31, 2022 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., part of MHI Group, have completed development of an automated picking system. This system integrates automated guided forklifts (AGFs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and palletizers(Note1). "LogiQ X Labo", a demonstration facility for this new logistics solution, has also opened at Yokohama Hardtech Hub (YHH), a co-creation space operated by MHI in Yokohama. Tours of the demonstration facility will be open to customers from October, to support their consideration of adopting automation and reducing manual labor within their warehouses.

Until now, picking operations in warehouses have depended on workers pursuing efficiency through intense concentration. The newly developed picking system introduces automation and intelligence into the picking process through application of MHI's "ΣSynX" (Sigma Synx) solution(Note2) concept currently under development. Customized application developed in-house together with an integrated control system enable efficient coordination of multiple AGFs, AGVs and palletizers. This results in fewer picking and transfer operations, optimized picking processing, and higher throughput.
By automating and introducing intelligence into picking operations conventionally performed by numerous workers, the new solution helps to alleviate current shortages of logistics operators, frees workers from the arduous labor of picking heavy items, and contributes to reducing human error.

Because the new solution does not require any large-scale floor construction or modifications, it can be adopted for today's increasingly prevalent multi-tenant warehouses, and can also respond to sudden changes in customer requirements.
Mitsubishi Logisnext is scheduled to demonstrate how the system feeds stock pallets and delivers palletized pallets using an automated picking system comprising an AGF and AGV at Logis-Tech Tokyo 2022(Note3), to be held at Tokyo Big Sight commencing September 13.

In the future, MHI and Mitsubishi Logisnext will continue applying the full complement of MHI Group's capabilities to the development of advanced products, including automated warehousing and shipment systems enabled by ΣSynX, providing optimal solutions to the diverse challenges facing the distribution industry.

  • 1A palletizer is a device that performs automated placement and stacking of products on pallets.
  • 2ΣSynX is MHI's standard platform for synchronizing and coordinating various machinery systems. It is a consolidation of digital technologies that enable optimized operation by making machinery systems intelligent.
  • 3For details, visit: https://www.logis-tech-tokyo.com/ltt/index.html

Major Characteristics

  • Automated picking system centered on AGFs
    In this fully automated work system, the AGF supplies items removed from storage shelves to the AGV and palletizer. After picking, finished items are retrieved by AGV and AGF and transferred to storage shelves.
  • Proposal of optimum equipment configuration through logistics simulation prior to system adoption
    Distribution flow is simulated prior to system installation based on the customer's historical picking data. A proposal is made of the optimal equipment configuration and layout to satisfy the customer's needs.
  • Optimal equipment coordination through adoption of MHI's integrated control system
    AGFs, AGVs and palletizers are coordinated efficiently through use of MHI's integrated control system. The adoption of optimized logic responds to needs using the minimal number of palletizing operations.
Tags: Sigma SynX,AGF,Smart Infrastructure
About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

  • Related Links
MEDIA CONTACTS

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 04:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
12:46aJapan plans to develop longer-range missiles to counter China, Russia
RE
12:40aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
12:40aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
08/30MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
08/30Keppel Corp to build $538 million hydrogen power plant in Singapore
RE
08/30Nikkei 225 Up 1.1% in Rebound From Monday Sell-Off
MT
08/30MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
08/30MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
08/25MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
08/25Japan's Nikkei snaps 5-day losing streak amid US rate caution
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 921 B 28 266 M 28 266 M
Net income 2023 136 B 979 M 979 M
Net Debt 2023 715 B 5 152 M 5 152 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 2,24%
Capitalization 1 807 B 13 026 M 13 026 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 77 991
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5 383,00 JPY
Average target price 5 298,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Izumisawa Manager-Technology Planning
Hisato Kozawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Machinery Business
Eisaku Ito CTO & Co-Chief Strategy Officer
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.92.37%13 026
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-3.85%633 956
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.72%129 632
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-19.50%83 393
SIEMENS AG-33.05%80 768
3M COMPANY-28.82%72 049